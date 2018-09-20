Amazon Echo Alexa 2018 event live blog | CNET

Amazon Echo Alexa 2018 event live blog

Amazon is announcing several new Echo and Alexa products at its event in Seattle. Follow our live coverage.

  • Tyler Lizenby 9/20/2018 5:24:12 PM
  • Ben Fox Rubin 9/20/2018 5:24:17 PM
    Amplifiers with multiple inputs and outputs.
  • Tyler Lizenby 9/20/2018 5:24:33 PM
  • Ry Crist 9/20/2018 5:24:41 PM
    Two more new audio products: Echo Link Amp ($299 early next year) and Echo Link ($199 later this year). Receiver and amplifier (2-channel, 60W). Ethernet, coax, optical in.
  • Ben Fox Rubin 9/20/2018 5:24:47 PM
    Link available later this year for $200, Amp for $300.
  • Tyler Lizenby 9/20/2018 5:25:01 PM
  • Ry Crist 9/20/2018 5:25:28 PM
    "Today we'll be rolling out new release notifications." Tell Alexa you want to follow Imagine Dragons, for instance, and she'll tell you whenever a new song or album is out.
  • Ben Fox Rubin 9/20/2018 5:25:52 PM
    Amp out early next year, btw.
  • Tyler Lizenby 9/20/2018 5:26:10 PM
  • Ben Fox Rubin 9/20/2018 5:26:30 PM
    Tidal will be first company to use a new music API.
  • Ben Fox Rubin 9/20/2018 5:26:39 PM
    Echo Plus news coming out...
  • Tyler Lizenby 9/20/2018 5:26:49 PM
  • Ben Fox Rubin 9/20/2018 5:27:08 PM
    Plus is an Echo with a smart-home hub built in. "We thought we could do better here too."
  • Ben Fox Rubin 9/20/2018 5:27:34 PM
    ""It's got a more powerful bass, clearer sound." Added a new fabric design. Added a temperature sensor too.
  • Ry Crist 9/20/2018 5:27:50 PM
    The new Echo Plus adds in a temperature sensor. Smart addition, will be nice for Routines.
  • Tyler Lizenby 9/20/2018 5:27:52 PM
  • Tyler Lizenby 9/20/2018 5:28:25 PM
  • Ry Crist 9/20/2018 5:28:55 PM
    New capability called "Local Voice Control" for the Echo Plus. Compressed Alexa controls are now local in each device -- she won't need to go to the cloud to turn the lights off if your internet goes down.
  • Ben Fox Rubin 9/20/2018 5:29:03 PM
    Echo Plus, preorders start today, shipping next month in all Echo countries. Still same price.
  • Ben Fox Rubin 9/20/2018 5:29:20 PM
    Price: $150.
  • Ry Crist 9/20/2018 5:29:24 PM
    Still think $150 is too much for the Echo Plus.
  • Tyler Lizenby 9/20/2018 5:29:29 PM
  • Ben Fox Rubin 9/20/2018 5:29:35 PM
    Ouch dude.
  • Ben Fox Rubin 9/20/2018 5:29:52 PM
    No time for chitchat, we just missed FIVE more announcements!
  • Ry Crist 9/20/2018 5:30:10 PM
    Now we're talking about... frustration-free packaging?
  • Tyler Lizenby 9/20/2018 5:30:22 PM
  • Ry Crist 9/20/2018 5:30:36 PM
    Aha -- "Frustration-Free Setup."
  • Ben Fox Rubin 9/20/2018 5:30:39 PM
    Frustration-Free Setup...oh I get it.
  • Ben Fox Rubin 9/20/2018 5:30:54 PM
    Make setup "as easy as plugging it in."
  • Ry Crist 9/20/2018 5:31:00 PM
    "What we're trying to is make the installation of any smart device -- whether we make it or somebody else makes it -- as easy as plugging it in."
  • Tyler Lizenby 9/20/2018 5:31:16 PM
  • Tyler Lizenby 9/20/2018 5:31:45 PM
  • Ben Fox Rubin 9/20/2018 5:32:15 PM
    This sounds nice...setting up a new smart plug is pretty annoying these days. Ry, skeptical or a believer?
  • Tyler Lizenby 9/20/2018 5:32:32 PM
  • Ben Fox Rubin 9/20/2018 5:32:54 PM
    Working with TP-Link and Eero to develop a "simple setup network."
  • Ry Crist 9/20/2018 5:32:55 PM
    Hmmm. The pitch here is basically that Amazon will keep your smart home's Wi-Fi credentials encrypted in its cloud, then share them with the third-party devices you bring into your home for easier setup.
  • Tyler Lizenby 9/20/2018 5:32:56 PM
  • Ben Fox Rubin 9/20/2018 5:33:08 PM
    Launching Amazon Smart Plug.
  • Ry Crist 9/20/2018 5:33:19 PM
    And now, introducing the Amazon Smart Plug. Pre-orders start today for $25, ships next month.
  • Ben Fox Rubin 9/20/2018 5:33:19 PM
    Preorder today for $25, shipping next month.
  • Tyler Lizenby 9/20/2018 5:33:44 PM
  • Ben Fox Rubin 9/20/2018 5:34:00 PM
    What do you think TP-Link thinks about this little guy?
  • Tyler Lizenby 9/20/2018 5:34:20 PM
  • Tyler Lizenby 9/20/2018 5:34:37 PM
  • Ben Fox Rubin 9/20/2018 5:34:43 PM
    Can rename smart devices via voice, too.
