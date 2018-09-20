Amazon Echo Alexa 2018 event live blog
Amazon is announcing several new Echo and Alexa products at its event in Seattle. Follow our live coverage.
Tyler Lizenby 9/20/2018 5:24:12 PM
Ben Fox Rubin 9/20/2018 5:24:17 PMAmplifiers with multiple inputs and outputs.
Tyler Lizenby 9/20/2018 5:24:33 PM
Ry Crist 9/20/2018 5:24:41 PMTwo more new audio products: Echo Link Amp ($299 early next year) and Echo Link ($199 later this year). Receiver and amplifier (2-channel, 60W). Ethernet, coax, optical in.
Ben Fox Rubin 9/20/2018 5:24:47 PMLink available later this year for $200, Amp for $300.
Tyler Lizenby 9/20/2018 5:25:01 PM
Ry Crist 9/20/2018 5:25:28 PM"Today we'll be rolling out new release notifications." Tell Alexa you want to follow Imagine Dragons, for instance, and she'll tell you whenever a new song or album is out.
Ben Fox Rubin 9/20/2018 5:25:52 PMAmp out early next year, btw.
Tyler Lizenby 9/20/2018 5:26:10 PM
Ben Fox Rubin 9/20/2018 5:26:30 PMTidal will be first company to use a new music API.
Ben Fox Rubin 9/20/2018 5:26:39 PMEcho Plus news coming out...
Tyler Lizenby 9/20/2018 5:26:49 PM
Ben Fox Rubin 9/20/2018 5:27:08 PMPlus is an Echo with a smart-home hub built in. "We thought we could do better here too."
Ben Fox Rubin 9/20/2018 5:27:34 PM""It's got a more powerful bass, clearer sound." Added a new fabric design. Added a temperature sensor too.
Ry Crist 9/20/2018 5:27:50 PMThe new Echo Plus adds in a temperature sensor. Smart addition, will be nice for Routines.
Tyler Lizenby 9/20/2018 5:27:52 PM
Tyler Lizenby 9/20/2018 5:28:25 PM
Ry Crist 9/20/2018 5:28:55 PMNew capability called "Local Voice Control" for the Echo Plus. Compressed Alexa controls are now local in each device -- she won't need to go to the cloud to turn the lights off if your internet goes down.
Ben Fox Rubin 9/20/2018 5:29:03 PMEcho Plus, preorders start today, shipping next month in all Echo countries. Still same price.
Ben Fox Rubin 9/20/2018 5:29:20 PMPrice: $150.
Ry Crist 9/20/2018 5:29:24 PMStill think $150 is too much for the Echo Plus.
Tyler Lizenby 9/20/2018 5:29:29 PM
Ben Fox Rubin 9/20/2018 5:29:35 PMOuch dude.
Ben Fox Rubin 9/20/2018 5:29:52 PMNo time for chitchat, we just missed FIVE more announcements!
Ry Crist 9/20/2018 5:30:10 PMNow we're talking about... frustration-free packaging?
Tyler Lizenby 9/20/2018 5:30:22 PM
Ry Crist 9/20/2018 5:30:36 PMAha -- "Frustration-Free Setup."
Ben Fox Rubin 9/20/2018 5:30:39 PMFrustration-Free Setup...oh I get it.
Ben Fox Rubin 9/20/2018 5:30:54 PMMake setup "as easy as plugging it in."
Ry Crist 9/20/2018 5:31:00 PM"What we're trying to is make the installation of any smart device -- whether we make it or somebody else makes it -- as easy as plugging it in."
Tyler Lizenby 9/20/2018 5:31:16 PM
Tyler Lizenby 9/20/2018 5:31:45 PM
Ben Fox Rubin 9/20/2018 5:32:15 PMThis sounds nice...setting up a new smart plug is pretty annoying these days. Ry, skeptical or a believer?
Tyler Lizenby 9/20/2018 5:32:32 PM
Ben Fox Rubin 9/20/2018 5:32:54 PMWorking with TP-Link and Eero to develop a "simple setup network."
Ry Crist 9/20/2018 5:32:55 PMHmmm. The pitch here is basically that Amazon will keep your smart home's Wi-Fi credentials encrypted in its cloud, then share them with the third-party devices you bring into your home for easier setup.
Tyler Lizenby 9/20/2018 5:32:56 PM
Ben Fox Rubin 9/20/2018 5:33:08 PMLaunching Amazon Smart Plug.
Ry Crist 9/20/2018 5:33:19 PMAnd now, introducing the Amazon Smart Plug. Pre-orders start today for $25, ships next month.
Ben Fox Rubin 9/20/2018 5:33:19 PMPreorder today for $25, shipping next month.
Tyler Lizenby 9/20/2018 5:33:44 PM
Ben Fox Rubin 9/20/2018 5:34:00 PMWhat do you think TP-Link thinks about this little guy?
Tyler Lizenby 9/20/2018 5:34:20 PM
Tyler Lizenby 9/20/2018 5:34:37 PM
Ben Fox Rubin 9/20/2018 5:34:43 PMCan rename smart devices via voice, too.