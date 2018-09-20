Amazon Echo Alexa 2018 event live blog
Amazon is announcing several new Echo and Alexa products at its event in Seattle. Follow our live coverage.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Ben Fox Rubin 9/20/2018 6:15:54 PM"There are 70M new cars sold every year...but that leaves hundreds of millions of cars that we can't integrate with."
-
Ben Fox Rubin 9/20/2018 6:16:15 PMAvailable for invite this year.
-
Ry Crist 9/20/2018 6:16:22 PMEcho Auto. Looks like a little cassette tape. "Do not let the size of this device fool you," Limp says.
-
Ben Fox Rubin 9/20/2018 6:16:24 PMEight mics inside.
-
Ben Fox Rubin 9/20/2018 6:16:42 PMSits on the dash, it's a little guy to add Alexa to your car.
-
Tyler Lizenby 9/20/2018 6:16:54 PM
-
Tyler Lizenby 9/20/2018 6:17:10 PM
-
Ben Fox Rubin 9/20/2018 6:17:28 PMGuys, this is the last area...I hope. What's the count on new devices today??
-
Tyler Lizenby 9/20/2018 6:17:31 PM
-
Ben Fox Rubin 9/20/2018 6:18:17 PMAdding location-based Routines.
-
Ry Crist 9/20/2018 6:18:23 PMDevice connects to your phone over Bluetooth and uses your cell signal to connect to the cloud. Same approach that Anker's Roav Viva uses. Not always great if you've got a spotty signal.
-
Ry Crist 9/20/2018 6:18:44 PMLocation-based Routine triggers now a thing. Arrive home, and it can trigger stuff.
-
Tyler Lizenby 9/20/2018 6:18:46 PM
-
Ben Fox Rubin 9/20/2018 6:19:25 PM"It turns out the car is a great place for an ambient user interface."
-
Ben Fox Rubin 9/20/2018 6:19:34 PMDemo time.
-
Ben Fox Rubin 9/20/2018 6:19:51 PM"Alexa, add milk, butter and eggs to my shopping list."
-
Tyler Lizenby 9/20/2018 6:19:54 PM
-
Ry Crist 9/20/2018 6:19:57 PM"The car is a great place for an ambient user interface," Limp says -- it's a good point, but Amazon is late to the in-car voice control game. I've had Sync voice controls in my Ford Focus for ten years now.
-
Ben Fox Rubin 9/20/2018 6:20:17 PM"This makes it super convenient to add to your list."
-
Tyler Lizenby 9/20/2018 6:20:26 PM
-
Ry Crist 9/20/2018 6:21:04 PMLocation-awareness is key here -- ask Alexa for the nearest Starbucks, and she'll tell you where it is and how late it's open. What about turn-based directions, though?
-
Ben Fox Rubin 9/20/2018 6:21:04 PMPlay audiobooks, find a nearby Starbucks, call fam.
-
Tyler Lizenby 9/20/2018 6:21:16 PM
-
Ben Fox Rubin 9/20/2018 6:21:36 PMLimp just called his wife on the new device. Talked about noodles.
-
Ry Crist 9/20/2018 6:22:34 PMHere we go -- "Alexa, give me directions to the airport." Sends visuals to your phone, in case you've got it mounted safely. Works with Waze and Apple Maps.
-
Ben Fox Rubin 9/20/2018 6:22:50 PMEcho Auto $50, invite price for $25.
-
Ben Fox Rubin 9/20/2018 6:23:05 PMStarts shipping to invitees later this year.
-
Ry Crist 9/20/2018 6:23:10 PMYeah -- I think a lot of people would pay $25 for Echo Auto. Gonna be a hot seller.
-
Ben Fox Rubin 9/20/2018 6:23:24 PMHoly moly, I think we're done here.
-
Tyler Lizenby 9/20/2018 6:23:38 PM
-
Ben Fox Rubin 9/20/2018 6:23:43 PMYep, thanks from Limp and that's a wrap.
-
Ry Crist 9/20/2018 6:24:19 PMThat's a wrap on the presentation. Heading over to the Day One building next door to go hands on with all of the new gadgets. Our busy day is just getting started -- we'll have video of everything for you soon!
-
Tyler Lizenby 9/20/2018 6:24:21 PM
-
Ben Fox Rubin 9/20/2018 6:24:23 PMMore here from Amazon's Day One blog:
Amazon Devices Event – September 2018US Day One BlogFollow along as we live blog the event, starting at 10am PT.
-
Tyler Lizenby 9/20/2018 6:24:38 PM
-
Ben Fox Rubin 9/20/2018 6:24:51 PMWow, that was a lot. Check back with CNET today as we flesh out info on all these new products and features. And that microwave!