Apple 2018 Event live: New iPhones, iPad, Apple Watch 4, AirPods expected
Apple will announce several new products at its big event in Cupertino on Sept. 12.
Michelle Meyers 9/12/2018 5:26:16 PM
Michelle Meyers 9/12/2018 4:03:02 PMWelcome all!! Our live show (above) is well underway. Join CNET’s Lexy Savvides, Ashley Esqueda, Patrick Holland and Stephen Beacham for all the Apple fun. Tweet your questions to the live show team @CNETLive.Meanwhile, our liveblogging team (Connie, Shara, James, Scott and Vanessa) is giving us live updates from the Steve Jobs Theater.Here’s a post to catch you up on what’s expected to be announced today, Apple's biggest event of the year. (Hint: We're definitely getting iPhones and probably a watch. But we could also get iPads, AirPower, AirPods, Macs, you name it.)
Michelle Meyers 9/12/2018 4:05:25 PMTweet your questions to the live show team @CNETLive. (There’s no call-in phone number this year.)They have some surprises in store for a few lucky people who tweet them. Could be you!
James Martin 9/12/2018 4:33:37 PM
James Martin 9/12/2018 4:36:20 PM
James Martin 9/12/2018 4:36:23 PM
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 4:39:51 PMHey everyone! We're getting settled in here at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino
Michelle Meyers 9/12/2018 4:40:09 PM
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 4:42:22 PM
Today’s CNET crew: Connie Guglielmo, Vanessa Hand Orellana, Shara Tibken, James Martin and Scott Stein
James Martin 9/12/2018 4:42:34 PM
Apple CEO Tim Cook at the Steve Jobs Theater Sept. 12, 2017.
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 4:44:36 PMHey! Scott Stein here. We're seated, getting ready. Start time coming up in 15.
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 4:45:49 PMThis is Apple's biggest event of the year. We're definitely getting iPhones, probably a watch, but we could also get iPads, AirPower, AirPods, Macs, you name it.
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 4:46:19 PMThe event is the second Apple’s held in the Steve Jobs Theater on its new campus, called Apple Park. The headquarters is the last product from co-founder Steve Jobs, who died Oct. 5, 2011, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. The famously detail-oriented leader had envisioned Apple's new headquarters as a beacon of innovation and a place for the company's employees to continue their efforts to release groundbreaking products.
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 4:46:24 PMApple's headcount has ballooned since its early years, and it outgrew its previous offices at 1 Infinite Loop, which held about 2,800 employees.
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 4:47:02 PMI missed this event last year as I was working in Germany for a few months. But my colleagues tell me there was a pervasive smell of manure. This year, all you can smell is fresh air, pastries and trees.
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 4:48:14 PM
The breakfast spread. Deviled eggs, salmon tarts, power bites, pastries.
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 4:49:02 PM
Cardboard press badges
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 4:49:30 PM
Oh hi, Scott
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 4:49:48 PM
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 4:51:19 PM
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 4:52:12 PM
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 4:52:55 PM
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 4:53:17 PM
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 4:53:37 PM
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 4:53:55 PMApple, which became the US’ first trillion-dollar company in August, has been soaring over the past few years, largely thanks to the success of the iPhone. Apple makes about two-thirds of its revenue from the device, and it also has helped its services businesses -- which includes the App Store and Apple Music -- grow quickly.
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 4:54:11 PMLast year’s iPhone X proved to be popular, despite its higher price tag. Apple sold 41.3 million iPhones in its most recent quarter, nearly flat compared to the previous year’s 41.03 million but better than some analysts expected.
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 4:54:28 PMThe company said the device has been its best-selling iPhone since it hit the market in early November, and it’s helped the average selling price of Apple’s devices jump above $700. In the fiscal third quarter that ended in June, the average selling price of its iPhones climbed to $724 from $606 a year ago.
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 4:55:08 PMWhat I expect: lots of mobile-connected-ecosystem things today. If it's iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods and AirPower, that's a lot. And are they all working better together this time around? It's like a wearable tech network. How do they all improve? And how much does it all cost?
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 4:55:22 PMWhat I'm excited about today is a possible "budget" iPhone. By budget, we mean like $700 instead of $1000. Crazy that's what's considered cheap now, but here we are. haha. You can read about that possibility here.
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 4:55:29 PMI want AirPods to have volume controls, at least.
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 4:56:00 PMI really want the Apple Watch to have: better battery, always-on display, a watch face store, and maybe brand new health sensors.
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 4:56:18 PMApple is one of the world's biggest phone makers, and it makes A LOT of money from its iPhones. But it hasn't been that great at addressing people who want new phone designs but don't want to pay as much. Traditionally, it's dropped pricing on its older devices, but companies like Huawei, ZTE, etc offer phones with higher-end specs for lower prices.
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 4:56:37 PMAnd for iPhones X(S)(R)(C)(whatever): make them more affordable, more reliable, maybe more durable, like better laptops
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 4:56:44 PM
The popularity of the iPhone X wasn’t enough for Apple to hold onto its position as the world’s second biggest smartphone vendor in the June quarter. Instead, China-based Huawei leapfrogged Apple by shipping 54 million handsets in the quarter, up 41 percent from the previous year. Huawei’s gain came despite the fact it’s been all but shut out of the US market. It’s the first time in seven years that Apple and Samsung -- still No. 1 -- haven’t controlled the top two spots.
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 4:57:03 PM
Apple has been raising its iPhone prices in recent years -- and consumers are still buying. Prices have gone from $649 to the entry level iPhone 7 in 2016 to $1,149 for the larger-capacity, 256GB iPhone X last year. Starting at $999 for 64GB of storage, the iPhone X is the most expensive phone Apple has ever made. It’s $300 more than the 4.7-inch and $200 more than the 5.5-inch.
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 4:57:05 PMAfter the big changes of iPhone X, I expect phone refinement now.
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 4:57:13 PMI'm really curious to see what happens with iPhone pricing this year.
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 4:57:36 PMWild card: What if Apple launches an Apple Coach subscription service for Watch? Some sort of advanced coaching regimen. I'd prefer it was free, of course.
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 4:58:12 PM
The view from our seats
Connie Guglielmo 9/12/2018 4:59:06 PM
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 4:59:34 PMWhen we were waiting outside, Apple was playing this sort of dreamy, ambient music. Now I'm pretty sure we're listening to Beats 1. We're about to start and the music got a lot louder
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 4:59:55 PMThe song playing is "Heavy, California" by Jungle
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:00:08 PMAnd here we go. Lights are dimming. Time to start.
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:00:14 PMInteresting. Lights are coming up. Now down.
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:00:24 PMWe're seeing a video first of Apple's Spaceship campus