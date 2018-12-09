Apple 2018 Event live: New iPhones, iPad, Apple Watch 4, AirPods expected

The popularity of the iPhone X wasn’t enough for Apple to hold onto its position as the world’s second biggest smartphone vendor in the June quarter. Instead, China-based Huawei leapfrogged Apple by shipping 54 million handsets in the quarter, up 41 percent from the previous year. Huawei’s gain came despite the fact it’s been all but shut out of the US market. It’s the first time in seven years that Apple and Samsung -- still No. 1 -- haven’t controlled the top two spots.