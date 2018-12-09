Apple 2018 Event live: New iPhones, iPad, Apple Watch 4, AirPods expected
Apple will announce several new products at its big event in Cupertino on Sept. 12.
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:00:30 PM2 mins about 30 seconds to showtime, it starts
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:00:46 PMSomeone is running a silver briefcase through Apple's offices to the Mission Impossible soundtrack
James Martin 9/12/2018 5:01:00 PM
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:01:15 PMWhere's that pond?
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:01:36 PMApple Watch teleportation: confirmed
James Martin 9/12/2018 5:01:39 PM
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:01:56 PMWHAT IS IN THE BRIEFCASE
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:02:04 PMProps to the woman in this commercial who had to run across a small pool, leap over desks, etc, to get to the Steve Jobs Theater. She runs into Kevin Lynch, who heads Apple Watch software and says, "Shouldn't you be in the theater?" He says yes, pushes a button on his watch and teleports to the theater. "That's a serious upgrade," she says
James Martin 9/12/2018 5:02:18 PM
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:03:10 PMWhat was in the briefcase was "the clicker" for the slides. haha
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:03:16 PMAnd here's CEO Tim Cook on stage
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:03:42 PM"As you know, Apple was founded to make the computer more personal"
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:04:06 PM"Over the years we've taken this mission further than anyone could have expected." Runs through products that have changed lives. iPod, iPhone, Apple Watch
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:04:07 PMPersonal computing lead-in...is that the theme today?
James Martin 9/12/2018 5:04:30 PM
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:04:52 PMApple stores are welcoming over 500 million visitors per year
James Martin 9/12/2018 5:05:00 PM
James Martin 9/12/2018 5:05:19 PM
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:05:21 PM"Of course we aim to put the customer at the center of everything we do."
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:05:31 PM"We're about to ship our 2 billionth iOS device."
James Martin 9/12/2018 5:05:38 PM
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:05:55 PM"This is astonishing. iOS has changed the way we live, from the way we learn to how we work. To how we entertain, shop, get our food and transportation. How we stay in touch with one another."
James Martin 9/12/2018 5:06:05 PM
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:06:09 PM"Of course, how to capture the moments of our lives and share them with the people we love."
James Martin 9/12/2018 5:06:25 PM
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:06:33 PM"It's only fitting that today we're going to tell you about 2 of our most personal products, the ones that are with you everywhere you go and how we're going to take them even further."
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:06:38 PMApple Watch: here we go...
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:06:40 PM"Let's get started with the Apple Watch."
James Martin 9/12/2018 5:06:53 PM
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:07:10 PMLet's see what happens
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:07:12 PM"To think this category didn't even exist just a few years ago. Now Apple Watch is being embraced by so many people around the world. Apple Watch isn't just the No. 1 smartwatch, it's the No. 1 watch period."
James Martin 9/12/2018 5:07:22 PM
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:07:37 PM"For millions of people around the world, Apple Watch has become an indispensable part of their daily lives."
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:07:54 PMJeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer, is now on stage to talk about Apple Watch
James Martin 9/12/2018 5:08:06 PM
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:08:09 PM"We're humbled and inspired by how Apple Watch has become an important and essential part of people's lives."
James Martin 9/12/2018 5:08:23 PM
James Martin 9/12/2018 5:08:45 PM
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:08:51 PM3 ways. "It keeps you connected to the people you care about ... Fitness is a core of Apple Watch, encouraging you to be more active by closing your rings and tracking your workouts. ... And health. Health has been at the core of Apple Watch as well."
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:09:05 PM"Apple Watch now looks in the background and notifies you if it detects an elevated heart rate."
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:09:11 PMConnectivity, fitness, health: three basic cores of Apple Watch.
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:09:14 PM"Apple Watch has become an intelligent guardian for your health."
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:09:29 PMElevated heart rate check is like a foot in the door for health tech.
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:09:37 PM"Today in each of these areas, staying connected, living an active life and managing your health, we're taking Apple Watch to the next level."
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:09:44 PMNow here's a video introducing the next Apple Watch.