Apple 2018 Event live: New iPhones, iPad, Apple Watch 4, AirPods expected

Apple will announce several new products at its big event in Cupertino on Sept. 12.

  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:22:16 PM
    "We have a better plastics program. Through that we're reducing our use of traditional plastics and swtiching to recycled."
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:22:27 PM
    The cover glass frame is made with 32% bio-based plastic
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:22:42 PM
    "We also make sure to design and build durable products that last as long as possible."
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2018 6:23:01 PM
    How long until I can bring my old iPhones back and have them fused into a new iPhone while I wait
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:23:08 PM
    "All of these devices, including the iPhone XS, run iOS 12. ... Because they last longer, you can keep using them."
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:23:34 PM
    "When it comes time to re-use and recycle, we have Apple GiveBack.
  • James Martin 9/12/2018 6:23:35 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:23:54 PM
    Here's more about that program: 

    Earth Day: Apple unveils 'Daisy' iPhone recycling robot

    CNETDaisy is part of a broader set of environmental programs from Apple, including a donation to a nonprofit for every used device traded in through the end of April.
  • James Martin 9/12/2018 6:23:57 PM
  • James Martin 9/12/2018 6:24:27 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:24:46 PM
    Schiller is back up now
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:25:02 PM
    "We are so excited about the technologies in here and the experiences they're going to bring to people."
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:25:18 PM
    "We want to reach as many customers as we can with this incredible technology." And here we go with "One More iPhone."
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2018 6:25:26 PM
    iPhone XS and XS Max. And...a new iPhone. The affordable one!
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:25:27 PM
    I'm assuming this is the "cheap" one
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2018 6:25:52 PM
    Blue, red, yellow colors
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:25:55 PM
    Video time
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:26:13 PM
    "We are so excited to introduce you to the iPhone XR"
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:26:26 PM
    "It's made from 7000-series aerospace grade aluminum and has more durable glass."
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2018 6:26:29 PM
    Face ID. Single rear camera. iPhone XR.
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:26:38 PM
    White, black, blue, coral, yellow options
  • James Martin 9/12/2018 6:26:56 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:26:56 PM
    "The screen goes edge to edge and top to bottom. There's even an incredible Projected (RED) one as well."
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:27:01 PM
    IP67 rating
  • James Martin 9/12/2018 6:27:04 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2018 6:27:10 PM
    White, black, blue, coral, yellow. Glass back. Product RED model. Looks like iPhone 8 meets iPhone X.
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:27:15 PM
    "This display is what really strikes you, though. It's an LCD display that for the first time goes edge to edge."
  • James Martin 9/12/2018 6:27:16 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:27:26 PM
    "This is the most advanced LCD ever in a smartphone."
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2018 6:27:39 PM
    LCD edge-to-edge display. "most advanced LCD." Named...Liquid Retina. Ok!
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:27:40 PM
    "It's so cool we had to give it its own cool name. It's called the Liquid Retina display."
  • James Martin 9/12/2018 6:27:46 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:27:51 PM
    6.1 inches on the diagonal. 1.4 million pixels. 326ppi
  • James Martin 9/12/2018 6:28:00 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:28:03 PM
    It's a bigger display than the iPhone 8 Plus in a smaller design
  • James Martin 9/12/2018 6:28:10 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2018 6:28:10 PM
    6.1-inch, 1792x828 resolution
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:28:17 PM
    "We think it's going to make a lot of customers really happy."
  • James Martin 9/12/2018 6:28:35 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:28:39 PM
    "It has that 120hz touch-sensing, iOS systemwide color management, best color accuracy.
  • James Martin 9/12/2018 6:29:03 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:29:06 PM
    "It is an iPhone X experience on that LCD display." No home button, swipe down to get to the Control Center. It doesn't have 3D touch but it has something called "Haptic Touch."
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:29:19 PM
    Similar to what's found in the trackpad on the MacBook Pro
  • James Martin 9/12/2018 6:29:19 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:29:28 PM
    You can tap and hold on the camera to launch it
