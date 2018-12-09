Apple 2018 Event live: New iPhones, iPad, Apple Watch 4, AirPods expected
Apple will announce several new products at its big event in Cupertino on Sept. 12.
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:22:16 PM"We have a better plastics program. Through that we're reducing our use of traditional plastics and swtiching to recycled."
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:22:27 PMThe cover glass frame is made with 32% bio-based plastic
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:22:42 PM"We also make sure to design and build durable products that last as long as possible."
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 6:23:01 PMHow long until I can bring my old iPhones back and have them fused into a new iPhone while I wait
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:23:08 PM"All of these devices, including the iPhone XS, run iOS 12. ... Because they last longer, you can keep using them."
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:23:34 PM"When it comes time to re-use and recycle, we have Apple GiveBack.
James Martin 9/12/2018 6:23:35 PM
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:23:54 PMHere's more about that program:
James Martin 9/12/2018 6:23:57 PM
James Martin 9/12/2018 6:24:27 PM
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:24:46 PMSchiller is back up now
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:25:02 PM"We are so excited about the technologies in here and the experiences they're going to bring to people."
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:25:18 PM"We want to reach as many customers as we can with this incredible technology." And here we go with "One More iPhone."
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 6:25:26 PMiPhone XS and XS Max. And...a new iPhone. The affordable one!
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:25:27 PMI'm assuming this is the "cheap" one
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 6:25:52 PMBlue, red, yellow colors
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:25:55 PMVideo time
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:26:13 PM"We are so excited to introduce you to the iPhone XR"
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:26:26 PM"It's made from 7000-series aerospace grade aluminum and has more durable glass."
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 6:26:29 PMFace ID. Single rear camera. iPhone XR.
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:26:38 PMWhite, black, blue, coral, yellow options
James Martin 9/12/2018 6:26:56 PM
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:26:56 PM"The screen goes edge to edge and top to bottom. There's even an incredible Projected (RED) one as well."
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:27:01 PMIP67 rating
James Martin 9/12/2018 6:27:04 PM
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 6:27:10 PMWhite, black, blue, coral, yellow. Glass back. Product RED model. Looks like iPhone 8 meets iPhone X.
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:27:15 PM"This display is what really strikes you, though. It's an LCD display that for the first time goes edge to edge."
James Martin 9/12/2018 6:27:16 PM
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:27:26 PM"This is the most advanced LCD ever in a smartphone."
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 6:27:39 PMLCD edge-to-edge display. "most advanced LCD." Named...Liquid Retina. Ok!
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:27:40 PM"It's so cool we had to give it its own cool name. It's called the Liquid Retina display."
James Martin 9/12/2018 6:27:46 PM
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:27:51 PM6.1 inches on the diagonal. 1.4 million pixels. 326ppi
James Martin 9/12/2018 6:28:00 PM
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:28:03 PMIt's a bigger display than the iPhone 8 Plus in a smaller design
James Martin 9/12/2018 6:28:10 PM
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 6:28:10 PM6.1-inch, 1792x828 resolution
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:28:17 PM"We think it's going to make a lot of customers really happy."
James Martin 9/12/2018 6:28:35 PM
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:28:39 PM"It has that 120hz touch-sensing, iOS systemwide color management, best color accuracy.
James Martin 9/12/2018 6:29:03 PM
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:29:06 PM"It is an iPhone X experience on that LCD display." No home button, swipe down to get to the Control Center. It doesn't have 3D touch but it has something called "Haptic Touch."
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:29:19 PMSimilar to what's found in the trackpad on the MacBook Pro
James Martin 9/12/2018 6:29:19 PM
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:29:28 PMYou can tap and hold on the camera to launch it