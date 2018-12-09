Apple 2018 Event live: New iPhones, iPad, Apple Watch 4, AirPods expected
Apple will announce several new products at its big event in Cupertino on Sept. 12.
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 6:29:30 PMNo 3D Touch on iPhone XR. Instead, haptic touch, like trackpad. Hmm.
-
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:29:34 PMHas FaceID like the other iPhones
-
-
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 6:29:54 PMFace ID looks to be as fast as XS Face ID.
-
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:30:00 PM"Inside the iPhone XR is the A12 Bionic"
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 6:30:11 PMAlso A12 Bionic.
-
-
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:30:16 PM"It can do all of those experiences that Kaiann showed you earlier. It is an incredible new phone."
-
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:30:23 PMSingle camera system (bummer!)
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 6:30:29 PMSingle camera. That's where they get you.
-
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:30:35 PM12MP wide-angle camera, the same that's in the XS and XS Max
-
-
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 6:31:10 PMStill, do most people even need dual cameras?
-
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:31:11 PMAble to do background blur with just the single lens
-
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:31:22 PMSo you can do Portrait Mode photos on the XR
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 6:31:37 PMCan do Portrait Mode with single lens. (Again, why would you need dual lens?)
-
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:31:52 PM"It gets the same advanced Bokeh technology we talked about, and it gets depth control dynamically after you've taken the photo."
-
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:31:59 PMSmart HDR as well. Wide color
-
-
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:32:23 PM"On the front side is the same TrueDepth camera as the XS and XS Max"
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 6:32:42 PMI already foresee a "which iPhone do I buy, come on already"
-
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:32:47 PMCompared to the iPhone 8 Plus - up to an hour and a half more battery life
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 6:32:58 PMHour and a half more battery than iPhone 8 Plus. Not bad.
-
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:33:12 PM6.1 inch Liquid Retina display. A12 Bionic chip, better battery life, 12MP camera with OIS
-
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 6:33:47 PMSo. Many. iPhones.
-
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:34:13 PMiPhone XS, XS Max, XR
-
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:34:19 PMNow a video to talk about them
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 6:34:30 PMTime for the Jony video recap.
-
-
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:34:37 PMNarrated by Jony Ive, Apple's head of design
-
-
-
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 6:37:19 PMiPhone XR really has quite the camera bump.
-
-
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:38:22 PMSchiller is now back up
-
-
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:38:40 PM6 finishes for iPhone XR. 64Gb, 128GB, 256GB. It will start at $749
-
-
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:38:59 PM"That's less expensive than the iPhone 8 Plus." Can be ordered Sept. 19. Ships Oct. 26.
-
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:39:24 PMiPhone XS starts at $999 for the 64GB. XS Max starts at $1,099 for 64GB. Also 256GB and 512 GB
-
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:39:36 PMCan be preordered the 14th. Ships the 21st