Apple 2018 Event live: New iPhones, iPad, Apple Watch 4, AirPods expected | CNET

Apple 2018 Event live: New iPhones, iPad, Apple Watch 4, AirPods expected

Apple will announce several new products at its big event in Cupertino on Sept. 12.

  • Scott Stein 9/12/2018 6:29:30 PM
    No 3D Touch on iPhone XR. Instead, haptic touch, like trackpad. Hmm.
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:29:34 PM
    Has FaceID like the other iPhones
  • James Martin 9/12/2018 6:29:38 PM
  • James Martin 9/12/2018 6:29:52 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2018 6:29:54 PM
    Face ID looks to be as fast as XS Face ID.
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:30:00 PM
    "Inside the iPhone XR is the A12 Bionic"
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2018 6:30:11 PM
    Also A12 Bionic.
  • James Martin 9/12/2018 6:30:11 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:30:16 PM
    "It can do all of those experiences that Kaiann showed you earlier. It is an incredible new phone."
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:30:23 PM
    Single camera system (bummer!)
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2018 6:30:29 PM
    Single camera. That's where they get you.
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:30:35 PM
    12MP wide-angle camera, the same that's in the XS and XS Max
  • James Martin 9/12/2018 6:30:39 PM
  • James Martin 9/12/2018 6:31:00 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2018 6:31:10 PM
    Still, do most people even need dual cameras?
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:31:11 PM
    Able to do background blur with just the single lens
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:31:22 PM
    So you can do Portrait Mode photos on the XR
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2018 6:31:37 PM
    Can do Portrait Mode with single lens. (Again, why would you need dual lens?)
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:31:52 PM
    "It gets the same advanced Bokeh technology we talked about, and it gets depth control dynamically after you've taken the photo."
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:31:59 PM
    Smart HDR as well. Wide color
  • James Martin 9/12/2018 6:32:02 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:32:23 PM
    "On the front side is the same TrueDepth camera as the XS and XS Max"
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2018 6:32:42 PM
    I already foresee a "which iPhone do I buy, come on already"
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:32:47 PM
    Compared to the iPhone 8 Plus - up to an hour and a half more battery life
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2018 6:32:58 PM
    Hour and a half more battery than iPhone 8 Plus. Not bad.
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:33:12 PM
    6.1 inch Liquid Retina display. A12 Bionic chip, better battery life, 12MP camera with OIS
  • James Martin 9/12/2018 6:33:46 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2018 6:33:47 PM
    So. Many. iPhones.
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:34:13 PM
    iPhone XS, XS Max, XR
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:34:19 PM
    Now a video to talk about them
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2018 6:34:30 PM
    Time for the Jony video recap.
  • James Martin 9/12/2018 6:34:32 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:34:37 PM
    Narrated by Jony Ive, Apple's head of design
  • James Martin 9/12/2018 6:34:40 PM
  • James Martin 9/12/2018 6:35:15 PM
  • James Martin 9/12/2018 6:36:40 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2018 6:37:19 PM
    iPhone XR really has quite the camera bump.
  • James Martin 9/12/2018 6:37:21 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:38:22 PM
    Schiller is now back up
  • James Martin 9/12/2018 6:38:35 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:38:40 PM
    6 finishes for iPhone XR. 64Gb, 128GB, 256GB. It will start at $749
  • James Martin 9/12/2018 6:38:51 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:38:59 PM
    "That's less expensive than the iPhone 8 Plus." Can be ordered Sept. 19. Ships Oct. 26.
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:39:24 PM
    iPhone XS starts at $999 for the 64GB. XS Max starts at $1,099 for 64GB. Also 256GB and 512 GB
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:39:36 PM
    Can be preordered the 14th. Ships the 21st
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform
This week on CNET News See all

iOS 12 is now available: How to update, best new features and more

 Phones

We're finally getting the smartwatches we wanted five years ago

 Wearable Tech

SpaceX reveals mystery moon passenger, and he's a billionaire

 Sci-Tech

Hackers behind Mirai botnet could be sentenced to working for the FBI

 Security

Nuclear bunkers are the new real estate craze

 Sci-Tech