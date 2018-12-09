Apple 2018 Event live: New iPhones, iPad, Apple Watch 4, AirPods expected
Apple will announce several new products at its big event in Cupertino on Sept. 12.
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 6:39:46 PMiPhone XR starts at $749. 64/128/256. Oct 26 availability. iPhone XS, 64/256/512. $999 start. XS Max, $1099 start. (64/256/512). XS and XS Max ship Sept 21.
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:40:21 PMiPhone 7 now starts at $449. 8 for $599.
James Martin 9/12/2018 6:40:23 PM
James Martin 9/12/2018 6:40:28 PM
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 6:40:42 PMiPhone 7, 8, X, XS, XS Max, XR. Your new iPhone lineup. Bye-bye, SE
James Martin 9/12/2018 6:40:55 PM
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:41:09 PMThere are a few more updates, Cook says
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:41:29 PMHomePod with AirPlay 2 lets it become multiroom
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 6:41:45 PMWhere...is AirPower
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:41:51 PMWill be able to search for favorite song by lyrics, set multiple timers, make and receive calls from the HomePod and can ping devices to find them around the house.
James Martin 9/12/2018 6:41:58 PM
James Martin 9/12/2018 6:42:09 PM
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:42:18 PMTVOS is getting support for Dolby Atmocs 4K.
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:42:30 PMHomePod and TVOS updates are available Monday
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 6:42:35 PMHomePod and TVOS updates Monday.
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:42:39 PMThe following week, MacOS Mojave is coming up.
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 6:42:47 PMSo...no iPads here
James Martin 9/12/2018 6:42:48 PM
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:42:51 PMMojave available Sept. 24
James Martin 9/12/2018 6:42:57 PM
James Martin 9/12/2018 6:43:49 PM
James Martin 9/12/2018 6:44:05 PM
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:44:11 PMTim Cook is wrapping this up with his summary
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:44:33 PMNo mention of AirPower, which is disappointing. The multi-device charging station was announced a year ago, but there's still no sign of it
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 6:44:38 PMThe delayed iPhone XR release means I'd wait till that to make any iPhone purchase decisions.
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:44:39 PMNo new AirPods
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 6:44:48 PMNO AIRPOWER.
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 6:45:04 PMAIRPOWER WHERE ARE YOU
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 6:45:12 PMOff to demos. See you soon!
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:45:26 PMThat's all, everyone. Thanks for tuning in!