Apple 2018 Event live: New iPhones, iPad, Apple Watch 4, AirPods expected

Apple will announce several new products at its big event in Cupertino on Sept. 12.

  • Scott Stein 9/12/2018 6:39:46 PM
    iPhone XR starts at $749. 64/128/256. Oct 26 availability. iPhone XS, 64/256/512. $999 start. XS Max, $1099 start. (64/256/512). XS and XS Max ship Sept 21.
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:40:21 PM
    iPhone 7 now starts at $449. 8 for $599.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2018 6:40:42 PM
    iPhone 7, 8, X, XS, XS Max, XR. Your new iPhone lineup. Bye-bye, SE
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:41:09 PM
    There are a few more updates, Cook says
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:41:29 PM
    HomePod with AirPlay 2 lets it become multiroom
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2018 6:41:45 PM
    Where...is AirPower
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:41:51 PM
    Will be able to search for favorite song by lyrics, set multiple timers, make and receive calls from the HomePod and can ping devices to find them around the house.
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:42:18 PM
    TVOS is getting support for Dolby Atmocs 4K.
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:42:30 PM
    HomePod and TVOS updates are available Monday
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2018 6:42:35 PM
    HomePod and TVOS updates Monday.
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:42:39 PM
    The following week, MacOS Mojave is coming up.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2018 6:42:47 PM
    So...no iPads here
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:42:51 PM
    Mojave available Sept. 24
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:44:11 PM
    Tim Cook is wrapping this up with his summary
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:44:33 PM
    No mention of AirPower, which is disappointing. The multi-device charging station was announced a year ago, but there's still no sign of it
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2018 6:44:38 PM
    The delayed iPhone XR release means I'd wait till that to make any iPhone purchase decisions.
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:44:39 PM
    No new AirPods
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2018 6:44:48 PM
    NO AIRPOWER.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2018 6:45:04 PM
    AIRPOWER WHERE ARE YOU
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2018 6:45:12 PM
    Off to demos. See you soon!
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:45:26 PM
    That's all, everyone. Thanks for tuning in!
