Apple 2018 Event live: New iPhones, iPad, Apple Watch 4, AirPods expected
Apple will announce several new products at its big event in Cupertino on Sept. 12.
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:09:56 PMIt sounds like a heart beat sound, kind of?
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:09:57 PMBold opening for Apple Watch intro.
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:10:14 PMNew sensor on back?
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:10:26 PMVery, very thin bezel around the front. But still rectangular
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:10:33 PMApple Watch Series 4
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:10:33 PMLeaked photos were real. Multi-complication watch face shown.
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:10:58 PM"Apple Watch Series 4. Everything about it has be redesigned and re-engineered. Every detail has been thoughtfully considered, and it's just beautiful."
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:11:03 PMApple Watch Series 4: the leaked photos were real.
James Martin 9/12/2018 5:11:04 PM
James Martin 9/12/2018 5:11:29 PM
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:11:36 PM"It all starts with a stunning new display. Pushed screen to edges and slightly curved the corners. Screens are 30% larger. 35% for smaller and 32% larger for bigger
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:11:42 PMScreens over 30% larger, which allows those extra bits of info. Thinner case, 40 and 44 mm watches
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:11:43 PM"You'll see more in maps and photos and calendar."
James Martin 9/12/2018 5:11:45 PM
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:12:03 PM"We've also designed a brand new watch face with up to 8 complications that really brings them to life. You can customize it with the things you care about."
James Martin 9/12/2018 5:12:05 PM
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:12:13 PM"Now you can add loved ones to your watch face and simply tap to connect to them."
James Martin 9/12/2018 5:12:19 PM
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:12:30 PMCan customize to track time zones, add fitness stats, or contacts of loved ones. Lots of options.
James Martin 9/12/2018 5:12:36 PM
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:12:43 PM"We also redesigned the modular face with more detailed info from things like Stocks, Heart Rate, etc"
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:12:52 PMCan track boarding information right on the watch face with the Quantas app
James Martin 9/12/2018 5:13:04 PM
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:13:21 PM"Next the Breathe app has been a popular way for people to take a moment to be more mindful. Now available as a watchface. Simple raise of the wrist guides you through breathing exercises.
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:13:36 PM"In addition, we've created some dynamic new watch faces that dynamically interact with the face of the display."
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:13:40 PMLove the new app designs. Looks like complications appear in the apps, too?
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:13:57 PMFlames illuminate with the ticks of the dial. New water face with bubbles that splash off the edges. Vapor face "looks amazing with the rich, vibrant colors."
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:13:59 PMDynamic watch faces, fire and vapor and sparks. Love these designs.
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:14:10 PM"We think you're going to love everything about the new displays on the Watch Series 4."
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:14:26 PMThe digital crown now has haptic feedback. Interesting.
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:14:33 PMNext digital crown. Complete re-engineered. Now includes haptic feedback. "Great in apps like calendar and podcasts where you precisely flip through each item."
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:14:38 PMSpeaker is 50% louder
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:14:47 PMLouder speaker (walkie talkie is a new feature, remember)
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:14:55 PM"Ask Siri something on Series 4, and she comes back with volume. You just won't believe the sound you get from such a small device."
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:15:06 PMMicrophone shift is meant to help with phone call clarity.
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:15:27 PMBack is black ceramic, sapphire. And back improves cellular.
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:15:33 PM"The back of Series 4 is absolutely beautiful. Made entirely of black ceramic and sapphire crystal. Radio waves can pass through the front and the back, resulting in improved cellular reception."
James Martin 9/12/2018 5:15:36 PM
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:15:38 PMNew heart rate sensor design!
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:15:49 PM"Series 4 is just as impressive on the inside. Brain is 4th gen silicon package. Called S4"
James Martin 9/12/2018 5:16:07 PM
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:16:12 PM"S4 contains a powerful new, dual core, 64 bit processor and a new GPU, both custom designed by our Apple silicon team to deliver up to 2X performance."
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:16:12 PMS4 chip is 64-bit. 64-bit Apple Watch. 2x faster.
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:16:46 PM"On Apple Watch Series 4, next generation accelerometer and gyroscope. Up to 32 g-forces, Sample 8X faster."
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:16:58 PMWilliams acknowledged none of us probably have a clue what that means (he's right)