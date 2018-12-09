Apple 2018 Event live: New iPhones, iPad, Apple Watch 4, AirPods expected | CNET

Apple 2018 Event live: New iPhones, iPad, Apple Watch 4, AirPods expected

Apple will announce several new products at its big event in Cupertino on Sept. 12.

  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:09:56 PM
    It sounds like a heart beat sound, kind of?
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:09:57 PM
    Bold opening for Apple Watch intro.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:10:14 PM
    New sensor on back?
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:10:26 PM
    Very, very thin bezel around the front. But still rectangular
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:10:33 PM
    Apple Watch Series 4
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:10:33 PM
    Leaked photos were real. Multi-complication watch face shown.
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:10:58 PM
    "Apple Watch Series 4. Everything about it has be redesigned and re-engineered. Every detail has been thoughtfully considered, and it's just beautiful."
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:11:03 PM
    Apple Watch Series 4: the leaked photos were real.
  • James Martin 9/12/2018 5:11:04 PM
  • James Martin 9/12/2018 5:11:29 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:11:36 PM
    "It all starts with a stunning new display. Pushed screen to edges and slightly curved the corners. Screens are 30% larger. 35% for smaller and 32% larger for bigger
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:11:42 PM
    Screens over 30% larger, which allows those extra bits of info. Thinner case, 40 and 44 mm watches
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:11:43 PM
    "You'll see more in maps and photos and calendar."
  • James Martin 9/12/2018 5:11:45 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:12:03 PM
    "We've also designed a brand new watch face with up to 8 complications that really brings them to life. You can customize it with the things you care about."
  • James Martin 9/12/2018 5:12:05 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:12:13 PM
    "Now you can add loved ones to your watch face and simply tap to connect to them."
  • James Martin 9/12/2018 5:12:19 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:12:30 PM
    Can customize to track time zones, add fitness stats, or contacts of loved ones. Lots of options.
  • James Martin 9/12/2018 5:12:36 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:12:43 PM
    "We also redesigned the modular face with more detailed info from things like Stocks, Heart Rate, etc"
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:12:52 PM
    Can track boarding information right on the watch face with the Quantas app
  • James Martin 9/12/2018 5:13:04 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:13:21 PM
    "Next the Breathe app has been a popular way for people to take a moment to be more mindful. Now available as a watchface. Simple raise of the wrist guides you through breathing exercises.
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:13:36 PM
    "In addition, we've created some dynamic new watch faces that dynamically interact with the face of the display."
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:13:40 PM
    Love the new app designs. Looks like complications appear in the apps, too?
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:13:57 PM
    Flames illuminate with the ticks of the dial. New water face with bubbles that splash off the edges. Vapor face "looks amazing with the rich, vibrant colors."
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:13:59 PM
    Dynamic watch faces, fire and vapor and sparks. Love these designs.
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:14:10 PM
    "We think you're going to love everything about the new displays on the Watch Series 4."
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:14:26 PM
    The digital crown now has haptic feedback. Interesting.
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:14:33 PM
    Next digital crown. Complete re-engineered. Now includes haptic feedback. "Great in apps like calendar and podcasts where you precisely flip through each item."
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:14:38 PM
    Speaker is 50% louder
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:14:47 PM
    Louder speaker (walkie talkie is a new feature, remember)
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:14:55 PM
    "Ask Siri something on Series 4, and she comes back with volume. You just won't believe the sound you get from such a small device."
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:15:06 PM
    Microphone shift is meant to help with phone call clarity.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:15:27 PM
    Back is black ceramic, sapphire. And back improves cellular.
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:15:33 PM
    "The back of Series 4 is absolutely beautiful. Made entirely of black ceramic and sapphire crystal. Radio waves can pass through the front and the back, resulting in improved cellular reception."
  • James Martin 9/12/2018 5:15:36 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:15:38 PM
    New heart rate sensor design!
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:15:49 PM
    "Series 4 is just as impressive on the inside. Brain is 4th gen silicon package. Called S4"
  • James Martin 9/12/2018 5:16:07 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:16:12 PM
    "S4 contains a powerful new, dual core, 64 bit processor and a new GPU, both custom designed by our Apple silicon team to deliver up to 2X performance."
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:16:12 PM
    S4 chip is 64-bit. 64-bit Apple Watch. 2x faster.
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:16:46 PM
    "On Apple Watch Series 4, next generation accelerometer and gyroscope. Up to 32 g-forces, Sample 8X faster."
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:16:58 PM
    Williams acknowledged none of us probably have a clue what that means (he's right)
