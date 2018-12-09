Apple 2018 Event live: New iPhones, iPad, Apple Watch 4, AirPods expected | CNET

Apple 2018 Event live: New iPhones, iPad, Apple Watch 4, AirPods expected

Apple will announce several new products at its big event in Cupertino on Sept. 12.

  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:17:12 PM
    "Apple Watch Series 4 can detect a fall."
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:17:16 PM
    New accelerometer and gyroscope, can sample data faster, improve tracking on Apple Watch 4. New feature with it: the watch can detect falls.
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:17:26 PM
    That's huge for seniors, kids, etc. Falling is ultimately one of the biggest causes of death for the elderly
  • James Martin 9/12/2018 5:17:38 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:17:49 PM
    This sounds like an emergency service, possibly. Does it contact someone?
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:17:57 PM
    "We learned that with falls, there's this repeatable motion that happens. When you fall, your arms pitch forward to brace yourself. If you slip, there's a natural upward motion in the arms."
  • James Martin 9/12/2018 5:18:07 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:18:13 PM
    "After detecting a fall, series 4 delivers an alert."
  • James Martin 9/12/2018 5:18:29 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:18:34 PM
    "Can initiate an emergency call. If the watch senses you're immobile for one minute, it starts the call automatically. Also will contact your emergency contacts."
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:18:48 PM
    "Fall detection is a feature we hope you never need, but it's nice to know it's there."
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:19:01 PM
    "The optical heart sensor has been essential to the Apple Watch since the beginning."
  • James Martin 9/12/2018 5:19:11 PM
  • James Martin 9/12/2018 5:19:26 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:19:28 PM
    "It's also powers the high heart rate notification that's helped Apple Watch become an intelligent guardian for your health. 3 new heart features. First notification if heart rate appears to be too low."
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:19:40 PM
    "If it's too low, it could mean your heart's not pumping enough blood to your body."
  • James Martin 9/12/2018 5:19:45 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:20:12 PM
    "2nd feature is related to heart rhythm. This is a big deal. Apple Watch can now screen your heart rhythm in the background. Can help detect atrial defibrillation."
  • James Martin 9/12/2018 5:20:18 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:20:33 PM
    Won't catch it every time, he says, but can help people who didn't know they had an issue. First 2 features from optical sensors
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:20:48 PM
    Third is because of new electrodes that all you to take an electrocardiogram. Lots of cheers for that
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:20:48 PM
    Heart sensor is new...new heart features. A new "low heart rate" notification. Can now detect irregular rhythms and some atrial fibrillation. And a third electrical heart sensor adds electrodes...and do ECG. Whoa.
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:21:08 PM
    "It's otherwise known as an ECG. This is the first ECG product offered over the counter, directly to consumers."
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:21:13 PM
    Built-in ECG? No other over-the-counter ECG product. This is crazy.
  • James Martin 9/12/2018 5:21:16 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:21:27 PM
    "ECG measures the electrical activity of the heart beat, and it's used by physicians to detect certain heart diseases and conditions."
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:21:40 PM
    "You just open the app and put your finger on the digital crown."
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:21:50 PM
    ECG is medical grade heart rate, to diagnose on the spot heart rate by touching crown. Crown completes the circuit.
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:21:58 PM
    The electrodes in the back and digital crown detect heart rate, route to S4 chip. Entire process takes just 30 seconds
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:22:25 PM
    "If your heart is beating at a normal rhythm, Apple classifies as sinus rhythm."
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:22:34 PM
    I tried Kardia's ECG band last year for Apple Watch. It showed where things might go...and that moment is here.
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:22:36 PM
    "Now your doctor has a detailed picture of your heart rhythm."
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:22:54 PM
    President of American Heart Association, Dr. Ivor J. Benjamin, is here to talk about this
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:23:02 PM
    Side note - it's FREEZING in here
  • James Martin 9/12/2018 5:23:23 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:23:26 PM
    "Capturing meaningful data about a person's heart in real time is changing the way we practice medicine," Dr. Benjamin says.
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:23:39 PM
    "People often report symptoms that are absent during their doctor visits."
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:24:50 PM
    "Products to seek to provide deeper health insights like the Apple Watch Series 4 offer great potential" in getting us healthier and realizing more about our health
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:24:54 PM
    Williams is now back up
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:24:59 PM
    This is a pretty huge advancement for Apple Watch. And enters real medical territory.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:25:04 PM
    FDA cleared.
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:25:05 PM
    "We've received clearance from the FDA"
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:25:16 PM
    So this is legit, can be used as a health device
  • James Martin 9/12/2018 5:25:23 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:25:39 PM
    "This is a de novo clearance, which means it's the first of its time. In addition, the regular heart rhythm has also received FDA clearance."
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform
This week on CNET News See all

iOS 12 is now available: How to update, best new features and more

 Phones

We're finally getting the smartwatches we wanted five years ago

 Wearable Tech

SpaceX reveals mystery moon passenger, and he's a billionaire

 Sci-Tech

Hackers behind Mirai botnet could be sentenced to working for the FBI

 Security

Nuclear bunkers are the new real estate craze

 Sci-Tech