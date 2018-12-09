Apple 2018 Event live: New iPhones, iPad, Apple Watch 4, AirPods expected
Apple will announce several new products at its big event in Cupertino on Sept. 12.
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:17:12 PM"Apple Watch Series 4 can detect a fall."
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:17:16 PMNew accelerometer and gyroscope, can sample data faster, improve tracking on Apple Watch 4. New feature with it: the watch can detect falls.
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:17:26 PMThat's huge for seniors, kids, etc. Falling is ultimately one of the biggest causes of death for the elderly
James Martin 9/12/2018 5:17:38 PM
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:17:49 PMThis sounds like an emergency service, possibly. Does it contact someone?
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:17:57 PM"We learned that with falls, there's this repeatable motion that happens. When you fall, your arms pitch forward to brace yourself. If you slip, there's a natural upward motion in the arms."
James Martin 9/12/2018 5:18:07 PM
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:18:13 PM"After detecting a fall, series 4 delivers an alert."
James Martin 9/12/2018 5:18:29 PM
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:18:34 PM"Can initiate an emergency call. If the watch senses you're immobile for one minute, it starts the call automatically. Also will contact your emergency contacts."
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:18:48 PM"Fall detection is a feature we hope you never need, but it's nice to know it's there."
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:19:01 PM"The optical heart sensor has been essential to the Apple Watch since the beginning."
James Martin 9/12/2018 5:19:11 PM
James Martin 9/12/2018 5:19:26 PM
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:19:28 PM"It's also powers the high heart rate notification that's helped Apple Watch become an intelligent guardian for your health. 3 new heart features. First notification if heart rate appears to be too low."
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:19:40 PM"If it's too low, it could mean your heart's not pumping enough blood to your body."
James Martin 9/12/2018 5:19:45 PM
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:20:12 PM"2nd feature is related to heart rhythm. This is a big deal. Apple Watch can now screen your heart rhythm in the background. Can help detect atrial defibrillation."
James Martin 9/12/2018 5:20:18 PM
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:20:33 PMWon't catch it every time, he says, but can help people who didn't know they had an issue. First 2 features from optical sensors
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:20:48 PMThird is because of new electrodes that all you to take an electrocardiogram. Lots of cheers for that
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:20:48 PMHeart sensor is new...new heart features. A new "low heart rate" notification. Can now detect irregular rhythms and some atrial fibrillation. And a third electrical heart sensor adds electrodes...and do ECG. Whoa.
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:21:08 PM"It's otherwise known as an ECG. This is the first ECG product offered over the counter, directly to consumers."
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:21:13 PMBuilt-in ECG? No other over-the-counter ECG product. This is crazy.
James Martin 9/12/2018 5:21:16 PM
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:21:27 PM"ECG measures the electrical activity of the heart beat, and it's used by physicians to detect certain heart diseases and conditions."
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:21:40 PM"You just open the app and put your finger on the digital crown."
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:21:50 PMECG is medical grade heart rate, to diagnose on the spot heart rate by touching crown. Crown completes the circuit.
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:21:58 PMThe electrodes in the back and digital crown detect heart rate, route to S4 chip. Entire process takes just 30 seconds
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:22:25 PM"If your heart is beating at a normal rhythm, Apple classifies as sinus rhythm."
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:22:34 PMI tried Kardia's ECG band last year for Apple Watch. It showed where things might go...and that moment is here.
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:22:36 PM"Now your doctor has a detailed picture of your heart rhythm."
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:22:54 PMPresident of American Heart Association, Dr. Ivor J. Benjamin, is here to talk about this
James Martin 9/12/2018 5:23:23 PM
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:23:26 PM"Capturing meaningful data about a person's heart in real time is changing the way we practice medicine," Dr. Benjamin says.
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:23:39 PM"People often report symptoms that are absent during their doctor visits."
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:24:50 PM"Products to seek to provide deeper health insights like the Apple Watch Series 4 offer great potential" in getting us healthier and realizing more about our health
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:24:54 PMWilliams is now back up
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:24:59 PMThis is a pretty huge advancement for Apple Watch. And enters real medical territory.
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:25:04 PMFDA cleared.
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:25:05 PM"We've received clearance from the FDA"
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:25:16 PMSo this is legit, can be used as a health device
James Martin 9/12/2018 5:25:23 PM
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:25:39 PM"This is a de novo clearance, which means it's the first of its time. In addition, the regular heart rhythm has also received FDA clearance."