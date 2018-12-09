Apple 2018 Event live: New iPhones, iPad, Apple Watch 4, AirPods expected | CNET

Apple 2018 Event live: New iPhones, iPad, Apple Watch 4, AirPods expected

Apple will announce several new products at its big event in Cupertino on Sept. 12.

  • James Martin 9/12/2018 5:25:47 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:25:48 PM
    Irregular heart rhythm alert also has FDA clearance. Available later this year.
  • James Martin 9/12/2018 5:26:03 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:26:19 PM
    When you open the app, what you see is a heart-shaped visualization
  • James Martin 9/12/2018 5:26:34 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:26:35 PM
    "Apple Watch Series 4 is the ultimate guardian for your health, the perfect fitness companion" etc
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:26:43 PM
    "We believe your personal information belongs to you."
  • James Martin 9/12/2018 5:26:47 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:26:59 PM
    "All your health and fitness data is encrypted on the device and in the cloud."
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:27:33 PM
    Series 4 - new design, larger display, new UI, digital crown with haptics, S4 2X faster, louder speaker, fall detection, etc
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:27:46 PM
    "I'm pleased to tell you the Series 4 has the same 18-hour all-day battery life that our customers enjoy"
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:27:55 PM
    "We've increased the outdoor workout time to 6 hours"
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:28:07 PM
    Battery life: looks like...the same as last year. Workout time now 6 hours. Was expecting more.
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:28:12 PM
    "And of course, Apple Watch has been designed and manufactured in an environmentally friendly way."
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:28:14 PM
    Video time again
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:28:31 PM
    Qualcomm Wear OS watches aiming for 15 hours of GPS/heart rate workout life
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:28:59 PM
    One thing mentioned - it's thinner than the last gen
  • James Martin 9/12/2018 5:29:13 PM
  • James Martin 9/12/2018 5:31:02 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:31:08 PM
    ECG is huge, but how many will need it? Fall detection interesting. New watch faces and larger display look great. Redesign is sharp. Was really expecting more battery or always-on displays...or watch face store.
  • James Martin 9/12/2018 5:31:09 PM
  • James Martin 9/12/2018 5:31:27 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:31:43 PM
    "3 aluminum finishes. Silver, gold and space gray. There's also stainless steal in polished and space black. Gold stainless is a new finish."
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:32:06 PM
    "All band colors and band styles fit any generation of Apple Watch so all those Series 4 customers, all the bands you already own will work just fine with Series 4."
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:32:31 PM
    "For customers who love Nike Plus, especially runners, it's been optimized for Series 4 with full-screen watch faces that look great. Added reflected yarn to the sports loop for nighttime reflectability."
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:32:45 PM
    "Apple Watch Hermes continues this fall with some bold new looks."
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:33:11 PM
    Starts at $399 for GPS. With cellular, starts at $499. Series 3 will now cost $279
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:33:18 PM
    Apple Watch S4: gold, aluminum, space grey aluminum. Steel and space black steel. And gold stainless steel. Same band fit as always. Nike+ is S4 optimized with reflective sport loop. New Hermes watches with new faces/bands. $399 start, $499 for cellular, S3 stays starting at $279
  • James Martin 9/12/2018 5:33:27 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:33:31 PM
    26 markets for GPS. 16 markets initial for the cellular with 34 carriers
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:33:39 PM
    Can be ordered Friday, Sept. 14. Available Sept. 21
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:33:58 PM
    WatchOS 5 is available Sept. 17
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:34:00 PM
    Apple S4: available Sept 21, pre-orders on Friday. WatchOS 5 available Sept 17.
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:34:02 PM
    Tim Cook is back up
  • James Martin 9/12/2018 5:34:11 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:34:15 PM
    Some expectations met, not all of them.
  • James Martin 9/12/2018 5:34:15 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:34:20 PM
    "I could not be more excited about the Apple Watch Series 4. Apple Watch is really redefining what a watch can do for you."
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:34:33 PM
    And here's another video - this one about how people use Apple Watch
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:34:37 PM
    Apple's entry into FDA-cleared med tech is the story.
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:34:44 PM
    The song is the Hokey Pokey
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:35:10 PM
    (would have liked some added coaching)
  • James Martin 9/12/2018 5:35:41 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:35:45 PM
    "That is Apple Watch. Now let's talk about iPhone."
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:35:47 PM
    iPhone time!
