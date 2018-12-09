Apple 2018 Event live: New iPhones, iPad, Apple Watch 4, AirPods expected
Apple will announce several new products at its big event in Cupertino on Sept. 12.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
James Martin 9/12/2018 5:25:47 PM
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:25:48 PMIrregular heart rhythm alert also has FDA clearance. Available later this year.
-
James Martin 9/12/2018 5:26:03 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:26:19 PMWhen you open the app, what you see is a heart-shaped visualization
-
James Martin 9/12/2018 5:26:34 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:26:35 PM"Apple Watch Series 4 is the ultimate guardian for your health, the perfect fitness companion" etc
-
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:26:43 PM"We believe your personal information belongs to you."
-
James Martin 9/12/2018 5:26:47 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:26:59 PM"All your health and fitness data is encrypted on the device and in the cloud."
-
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:27:33 PMSeries 4 - new design, larger display, new UI, digital crown with haptics, S4 2X faster, louder speaker, fall detection, etc
-
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:27:46 PM"I'm pleased to tell you the Series 4 has the same 18-hour all-day battery life that our customers enjoy"
-
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:27:55 PM"We've increased the outdoor workout time to 6 hours"
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:28:07 PMBattery life: looks like...the same as last year. Workout time now 6 hours. Was expecting more.
-
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:28:12 PM"And of course, Apple Watch has been designed and manufactured in an environmentally friendly way."
-
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:28:14 PMVideo time again
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:28:31 PMQualcomm Wear OS watches aiming for 15 hours of GPS/heart rate workout life
-
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:28:59 PMOne thing mentioned - it's thinner than the last gen
-
James Martin 9/12/2018 5:29:13 PM
-
James Martin 9/12/2018 5:31:02 PM
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:31:08 PMECG is huge, but how many will need it? Fall detection interesting. New watch faces and larger display look great. Redesign is sharp. Was really expecting more battery or always-on displays...or watch face store.
-
James Martin 9/12/2018 5:31:09 PM
-
James Martin 9/12/2018 5:31:27 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:31:43 PM"3 aluminum finishes. Silver, gold and space gray. There's also stainless steal in polished and space black. Gold stainless is a new finish."
-
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:32:06 PM"All band colors and band styles fit any generation of Apple Watch so all those Series 4 customers, all the bands you already own will work just fine with Series 4."
-
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:32:31 PM"For customers who love Nike Plus, especially runners, it's been optimized for Series 4 with full-screen watch faces that look great. Added reflected yarn to the sports loop for nighttime reflectability."
-
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:32:45 PM"Apple Watch Hermes continues this fall with some bold new looks."
-
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:33:11 PMStarts at $399 for GPS. With cellular, starts at $499. Series 3 will now cost $279
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:33:18 PMApple Watch S4: gold, aluminum, space grey aluminum. Steel and space black steel. And gold stainless steel. Same band fit as always. Nike+ is S4 optimized with reflective sport loop. New Hermes watches with new faces/bands. $399 start, $499 for cellular, S3 stays starting at $279
-
James Martin 9/12/2018 5:33:27 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:33:31 PM26 markets for GPS. 16 markets initial for the cellular with 34 carriers
-
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:33:39 PMCan be ordered Friday, Sept. 14. Available Sept. 21
-
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:33:58 PMWatchOS 5 is available Sept. 17
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:34:00 PMApple S4: available Sept 21, pre-orders on Friday. WatchOS 5 available Sept 17.
-
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:34:02 PMTim Cook is back up
-
James Martin 9/12/2018 5:34:11 PM
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:34:15 PMSome expectations met, not all of them.
-
James Martin 9/12/2018 5:34:15 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:34:20 PM"I could not be more excited about the Apple Watch Series 4. Apple Watch is really redefining what a watch can do for you."
-
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:34:33 PMAnd here's another video - this one about how people use Apple Watch
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:34:37 PMApple's entry into FDA-cleared med tech is the story.
-
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:34:44 PMThe song is the Hokey Pokey
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:35:10 PM(would have liked some added coaching)
-
James Martin 9/12/2018 5:35:41 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:35:45 PM"That is Apple Watch. Now let's talk about iPhone."
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:35:47 PMiPhone time!