Apple 2018 Event live: New iPhones, iPad, Apple Watch 4, AirPods expected
Apple will announce several new products at its big event in Cupertino on Sept. 12.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
James Martin 9/12/2018 5:35:58 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:36:06 PM"iPhone X defined the future of the smartphone. It introduced new technologies that's at the cutting edge of what's possible."
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:36:07 PMiPhone X recap. The design, the cameras, Face ID.
-
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:36:15 PM"Your phone knows what you look like and your face becomes your password."
-
James Martin 9/12/2018 5:36:25 PM
-
James Martin 9/12/2018 5:36:46 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:36:46 PM"iPhone X has changed the industry. And along the way it became the No. 1 smartphone in the world."
-
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:37:03 PM"What's most important to us is it's the most loved-smartphone with an amazing 98% customer satisfaction."
-
James Martin 9/12/2018 5:37:13 PM
-
James Martin 9/12/2018 5:37:19 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:37:22 PM"Today we're going to take iPhone X to the next level. I'm excited to show you what is by far the most advanced iPhone we have ever created."
-
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:37:26 PMMovie time again
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:37:37 PM"Taking iPhone X to next level." iPhone X is a brand of its own, now
-
James Martin 9/12/2018 5:37:51 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:37:54 PMDefinitely 2 sizes
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:37:57 PMBig X confirmed.
-
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:38:08 PM"This is iPhone XS"
-
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:38:14 PMPronounced 10 S
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:38:20 PMiPhone Xs. Ok then
-
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:38:20 PMHere's Phil Schiller, head of marketing
-
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:38:47 PM"It is made of a surgical grade stainless steel. It has a gorgeous new gold finish on the front and on the glass. It's the most beautiful iPhone we have ever made."
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:38:54 PMiPhone XS has gold finish on stainless steel (do they all have gold?)
-
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:39:06 PMScreen is rounded. Front and back covered with a new formulation of glass that's "the most durable glass ever in a smartphone."
-
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:39:10 PMGold, silver and space gray
-
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:39:21 PMIP68 setting. Protected up to 2 meters for 30 minutes
-
James Martin 9/12/2018 5:39:25 PM
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:39:29 PMGold, silver, space grey for iPhone XS. Now IP68, longer water resistance. Up to 2 meters up to 30 minutes.
-
James Martin 9/12/2018 5:39:34 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:39:48 PM"The team tested it in many different liquids. ... even beer."
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:40:04 PMWine, beer spill testing. Oh no, worried about review video
-
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:40:10 PM"The screen on iPhone XS is 5.8 inches on diagonal. 2.7 million pixels. 458 pp inch
-
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:40:21 PMIt's as big a display as 8 Plus but in a smaller design
-
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:40:29 PM"It looks incredible. Watching movies on it."
-
James Martin 9/12/2018 5:40:40 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:40:41 PM"Your photos look stunning on iPhone XS."
-
James Martin 9/12/2018 5:40:43 PM
-
James Martin 9/12/2018 5:40:45 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:40:54 PM"60% greater dynamic range for color in your photos than the iPhone X display."
-
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:41:04 PM2 sizes of display. 5.8 inch and a new 6.5-inch Super Retina display
-
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:41:20 PM"This is the biggest display ever on an iPhone. OLED. 3.3 million pixes. 458 ppi."
-
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:41:33 PM"It's about the same size phone with a much larger display" than the iPhone 8 Plus
-
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:41:47 PMiPhone XS Max is the name of the bigger one
-
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:41:55 PM"The Max is an incredible experience."
-
James Martin 9/12/2018 5:42:07 PM
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:42:07 PMIt's really called the iPhone XS Max. 6.5 inches.