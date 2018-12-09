Apple 2018 Event live: New iPhones, iPad, Apple Watch 4, AirPods expected | CNET

Apple 2018 Event live: New iPhones, iPad, Apple Watch 4, AirPods expected

Apple will announce several new products at its big event in Cupertino on Sept. 12.

  • James Martin 9/12/2018 5:35:58 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:36:06 PM
    "iPhone X defined the future of the smartphone. It introduced new technologies that's at the cutting edge of what's possible."
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:36:07 PM
    iPhone X recap. The design, the cameras, Face ID.
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:36:15 PM
    "Your phone knows what you look like and your face becomes your password."
  • James Martin 9/12/2018 5:36:25 PM
  • James Martin 9/12/2018 5:36:46 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:36:46 PM
    "iPhone X has changed the industry. And along the way it became the No. 1 smartphone in the world."
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:37:03 PM
    "What's most important to us is it's the most loved-smartphone with an amazing 98% customer satisfaction."
  • James Martin 9/12/2018 5:37:13 PM
  • James Martin 9/12/2018 5:37:19 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:37:22 PM
    "Today we're going to take iPhone X to the next level. I'm excited to show you what is by far the most advanced iPhone we have ever created."
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:37:26 PM
    Movie time again
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:37:37 PM
    "Taking iPhone X to next level." iPhone X is a brand of its own, now
  • James Martin 9/12/2018 5:37:51 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:37:54 PM
    Definitely 2 sizes
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:37:57 PM
    Big X confirmed.
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:38:08 PM
    "This is iPhone XS"
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:38:14 PM
    Pronounced 10 S
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:38:20 PM
    iPhone Xs. Ok then
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:38:20 PM
    Here's Phil Schiller, head of marketing
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:38:47 PM
    "It is made of a surgical grade stainless steel. It has a gorgeous new gold finish on the front and on the glass. It's the most beautiful iPhone we have ever made."
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:38:54 PM
    iPhone XS has gold finish on stainless steel (do they all have gold?)
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:39:06 PM
    Screen is rounded. Front and back covered with a new formulation of glass that's "the most durable glass ever in a smartphone."
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:39:10 PM
    Gold, silver and space gray
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:39:21 PM
    IP68 setting. Protected up to 2 meters for 30 minutes
  • James Martin 9/12/2018 5:39:25 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:39:29 PM
    Gold, silver, space grey for iPhone XS. Now IP68, longer water resistance. Up to 2 meters up to 30 minutes.
  • James Martin 9/12/2018 5:39:34 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:39:48 PM
    "The team tested it in many different liquids. ... even beer."
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:40:04 PM
    Wine, beer spill testing. Oh no, worried about review video
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:40:10 PM
    "The screen on iPhone XS is 5.8 inches on diagonal. 2.7 million pixels. 458 pp inch
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:40:21 PM
    It's as big a display as 8 Plus but in a smaller design
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:40:29 PM
    "It looks incredible. Watching movies on it."
  • James Martin 9/12/2018 5:40:40 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:40:41 PM
    "Your photos look stunning on iPhone XS."
  • James Martin 9/12/2018 5:40:43 PM
  • James Martin 9/12/2018 5:40:45 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:40:54 PM
    "60% greater dynamic range for color in your photos than the iPhone X display."
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:41:04 PM
    2 sizes of display. 5.8 inch and a new 6.5-inch Super Retina display
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:41:20 PM
    "This is the biggest display ever on an iPhone. OLED. 3.3 million pixes. 458 ppi."
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:41:33 PM
    "It's about the same size phone with a much larger display" than the iPhone 8 Plus
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:41:47 PM
    iPhone XS Max is the name of the bigger one
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:41:55 PM
    "The Max is an incredible experience."
  • James Martin 9/12/2018 5:42:07 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:42:07 PM
    It's really called the iPhone XS Max. 6.5 inches.
