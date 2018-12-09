Apple 2018 Event live: New iPhones, iPad, Apple Watch 4, AirPods expected
Apple will announce several new products at its big event in Cupertino on Sept. 12.
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:42:13 PM"Surfing the web, looking at flyovers in Maps. Even when using some of the built-in features."
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:42:44 PM"There are 2 Super Retina displays."
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:42:48 PMBoth have 3D Touch
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:43:06 PMTrue tone display so look paper white. Wide color. Tap to wake. iOS system color management
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:43:11 PMWider stereo sound
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:43:36 PM"Watching movies sounds incredible, and playing games ... now you just want to listen through the speakers because of the wide stereo sound."
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:43:40 PMVideos, games, songs. Wonder what the best use case for these will be. Improved sound. Will this replace the iPad for a lot of people?
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:43:49 PMFace ID. "It is powered by our true depth camera system."
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:44:14 PM"They're designed with multiple neural networks so it's secure and seamless in the experience."
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:44:40 PM"It does it faster than every before. Faster algos and runs on a faster version of the secure enclave." (only change Schiller has mentioned so far)
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:44:47 PMFace ID is faster. Faster Secure Enclave. "most secure facial authentication in a smartphone."
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:45:06 PMSounds like speed is the key Face ID improvement
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:45:08 PMPowered by a new A12 Bionic chip. "What the team has done is truly truly breakthrough."
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:45:19 PM"It's the industry's first 7 nanometer chip."
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:45:25 PM6.9 billion transistors
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:45:43 PM"6-core CPU, 4-core GPU, Neural Engine"
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:45:50 PMA12 Bionic. The breakdown: 6-core CPU, 6-core GPU, neural engine
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:46:00 PMthe CPU - Apple designed, Fusion architecture, 2 performance cores up to 15% faster
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:46:11 PMGPU - Up to 50% faster than the A11.
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:46:19 PM"But the real advancement is this neural engine."
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:46:30 PMNeural engine started last year. New version is 8-core.
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:46:32 PM"The A11 was a 2-core design, this is an 8-core dedicated machine learning engine."
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:47:12 PM"The performance is unmatched. We told you last year the A11 Bionic could process 600M operations per second. The A12 can process 5 trillion neural engine operations per second."
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:48:20 PM"A12 Bionic is the smartest and most powerful chip ever in a smartphone."
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:48:38 PMSo, what do we do with all this processing?
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:48:54 PMCayenne (couldn't catch last lame), senior director of iPhone product marketing, is now up to talk about the phone and its A12 Bionic chip
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:49:28 PM"Every time you take a remarkable photo, everything you do touches the chip."
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:49:33 PMWe're already at the point where performance probably exceeds everyday use cases.
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:50:03 PM"Searching through the thousands of photos you have to find just the one you're looking for. .. Multitasking. A12 Bionic makes these everyday tasks feel fast and effortless." Apps launch up to 30% faster
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:50:05 PMMultitasking demo does look like it flies. App launch 30% faster.
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:50:25 PMMachine Learning benefits from the faster chip, she says
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:50:49 PM"What's really remarkable this year is our next general neural engine unlocks the power of real-time machine learning."
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:51:15 PM"Animoji in a live FaceTime call, immersive AR experience, new Clips app launching this fall will make use of portrait segmentation"