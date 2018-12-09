Apple 2018 Event live: New iPhones, iPad, Apple Watch 4, AirPods expected | CNET

Apple 2018 Event live: New iPhones, iPad, Apple Watch 4, AirPods expected

Apple will announce several new products at its big event in Cupertino on Sept. 12.

  • Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:51:22 PM
    Machine learning: better selfies!
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:51:29 PM
    Siri Shortcuts, which was announced at WWDC, will also benefit, she says
  • James Martin 9/12/2018 5:51:30 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:52:02 PM
    Her name is actually spelled Kaiann (would be so great if Apple put up a slide with the names and titles of these lesser-known execs) My editor has since figured out she's Kaiann Drance.
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:52:14 PM
    Opening up Neural Engine to Core ML. Going to get up to 9X faster
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:52:27 PM
    "But it's going to run with as little as 1/10th the energy."
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:53:00 PM
    "That camera viewfinder has turned into a wonderful window for these new AR experiences."
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:53:06 PM
    ML using a lot less power sounds nice, especially for AR.
  • James Martin 9/12/2018 5:53:10 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:54:04 PM
    "With AR Quick Look, you can look at an object like this one in Safari and with just a tap, bring it out into the real world." The example used was an espresso machine you could see how it looks on your counter
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:54:31 PM
    "This takes us to the next generation of apps." 3 developers are here today to talk about it.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:54:35 PM
    If AR is running in a lot more places in iOS 12, sounds like A12 Bionic will handle it a lot more.
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:54:41 PM
    Todd Howard of Bethesda Game Studios takes the stage
  • James Martin 9/12/2018 5:54:43 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:54:51 PM
    Todd Howard on stage at Apple! Bethesda.
  • James Martin 9/12/2018 5:54:54 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:55:14 PM
    "We can now start reaching for games that are more than simple diversions but experiences that can truly transport you."
  • James Martin 9/12/2018 5:55:26 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:55:27 PM
    we're getting a look at the new "Elder Scrolls" game
  • James Martin 9/12/2018 5:55:51 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:56:39 PM
    Graphically, this Elder Scrolls game looks fantastic.
  • James Martin 9/12/2018 5:56:40 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:57:21 PM
    "We've been able to pull off some incredible environments that just weren't possible before.
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:57:40 PM
    "We can use the power of the phone to bring all those parts together. Visuals, sound, even haptics feedback."
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:57:46 PM
    The tap battle system doesn't look too bad, either.
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:57:47 PM
    "It's not just immersive, it transports you."
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/12/2018 5:58:06 PM
    Checking in with the market, one hour in to today's event.
     
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:58:09 PM
    Elder Scrolls Blades: coming in the fall. No date.
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:58:16 PM
    "Elder Scrolls Blades" is available for preorder now. Coming to iOS this fall.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2018 5:58:48 PM
    New iPhone camera use case? Steve Nash on stage. It's celebrity time. Homecourt tracks basketball shots.
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:58:53 PM
    Basketball player Steve Nash is here with an app developer whose name I missed (and who no one is paying attention to anyway. Poor guy. haha)
  • James Martin 9/12/2018 5:59:05 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 5:59:38 PM
    Homecourt app tracks how many times you miss and make shots on a basketball court
  • James Martin 9/12/2018 5:59:58 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2018 6:00:35 PM
    Pretty interesting. App tracks when baskets are made/not made. And new shot metrics on XS. Like a type of AR.
  • James Martin 9/12/2018 6:00:36 PM
  • James Martin 9/12/2018 6:01:23 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2018 6:01:34 PM
    Pretty interesting stuff, Homecourt.
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:01:52 PM
    Now up is Atli Mar from Directive Games
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2018 6:01:59 PM
    Atli Mar: Directive Games CEO. AR demo coming up.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2018 6:02:12 PM
    AR arcade cabinet! Charming.
  • James Martin 9/12/2018 6:02:38 PM
  • James Martin 9/12/2018 6:02:57 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:03:05 PM
    We're watching a space shooting battle in AR. So you're shooting things around you in the room
  • James Martin 9/12/2018 6:03:28 PM

    pew pew

Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform
This week on CNET News See all

iOS 12 is now available: How to update, best new features and more

 Phones

We're finally getting the smartwatches we wanted five years ago

 Wearable Tech

SpaceX reveals mystery moon passenger, and he's a billionaire

 Sci-Tech

Hackers behind Mirai botnet could be sentenced to working for the FBI

 Security

Nuclear bunkers are the new real estate craze

 Sci-Tech