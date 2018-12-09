Apple 2018 Event live: New iPhones, iPad, Apple Watch 4, AirPods expected
Apple will announce several new products at its big event in Cupertino on Sept. 12.
James Martin 9/12/2018 6:03:53 PM
pew
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 6:03:53 PMMultiplayer AR is going to be wild. But not necessarily for everyone.
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 6:04:12 PMArcade gaming use case is a smart idea.
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:04:13 PM"We are able to craft experiences at a much higher fidelity," he says. The first AR game will be available later this year
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:04:19 PMKaiann is now back up
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 6:04:29 PMDemo time over.
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:04:39 PM"No other chip in the world would allow us to do this," she says
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:04:44 PMPhil Schiller is back up
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:04:53 PMNow talking camera
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:05:07 PM"For 10 years customers have been taking incredible photographs with their iPhone cameras"
James Martin 9/12/2018 6:05:12 PM
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 6:05:33 PMCamera time. (what would make a difference for everyday people this time?)
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:05:39 PMShows us an iPhone photo that appeared on the cover of Time
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:06:14 PM"It is a remarkable new dual-camera system. 12MP wide-angle camera, 12MP telephoto camera, improved True Tone flash."
James Martin 9/12/2018 6:06:45 PM
James Martin 9/12/2018 6:07:14 PM
James Martin 9/12/2018 6:07:46 PM
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:07:51 PM"The CPU and neural engine can work together to do detection of people's faces and bodies. Can do facial landmarking to recognize where the eyes are and do instant red eye reduction."
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 6:08:03 PM
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:08:03 PM"This is an amazing amount of power for our camera team. A trillion operations per photo."
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:08:18 PM"What the team is doing with that power is truly remarkable. we have a brand new feature we call Smart HDR."
James Martin 9/12/2018 6:08:22 PM
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:08:26 PMHDR merges several photos together to bring up highlights, etc.
James Martin 9/12/2018 6:08:31 PM
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:08:34 PMSmart HDR takes it further.
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:08:50 PM"Zero shutter lag to help capture things in motion."
James Martin 9/12/2018 6:08:51 PM
James Martin 9/12/2018 6:09:08 PM
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:09:13 PMHighlight details. Shooting long exposure for better shadow detail. While taking picture, analyzing them to take best parts of each and merge into one photo
James Martin 9/12/2018 6:09:33 PM
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:09:54 PMWe're now seeing some photo examples.
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 6:10:15 PMSmart HDR looks to help with exposure a lot. Demo photos show that off.
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:10:21 PM"All of your photos come out so much better now with XS"
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 6:10:41 PMThat horse looks great! (I have no reference for horses)
James Martin 9/12/2018 6:10:53 PM
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:10:53 PM"We introduced Portrait Mode and Portrait Mode LIghting. Those are better than ever before."
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:11:06 PM"There's a huge advancement here."
James Martin 9/12/2018 6:11:15 PM
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 6:11:15 PMPortrait Lighting photo demos look better (so far, Portrait Lighting has been a mixed bag for me)
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:11:19 PMBokeh - that blur behind the subject has gotten improvements.
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:11:37 PM"What they've achieved is really breakthrough."
James Martin 9/12/2018 6:11:45 PM
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:11:54 PMNow seeing another example of a woman who's in sharp focus and the background is blurred
James Martin 9/12/2018 6:12:00 PM
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:12:04 PM"This is a breakthrough in photography for a smartphone."