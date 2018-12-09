Apple 2018 Event live: New iPhones, iPad, Apple Watch 4, AirPods expected
Apple will announce several new products at its big event in Cupertino on Sept. 12.
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 6:12:12 PMBetter bokeh. Bokeh bokeh. This is a year for bokeh comparisons.
James Martin 9/12/2018 6:12:30 PM
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:12:37 PM"When you take the picture in Portrait Mode and go into the Photos app. There's a slider that says depth. You can, after taking a picture, adjust the depth of field."
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 6:12:40 PMBokeh depth can be adjusted now in-camera. Third-party apps could do this before.
James Martin 9/12/2018 6:12:46 PM
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:12:54 PM"This is done after you've taken it."
James Martin 9/12/2018 6:13:18 PM
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:13:33 PM"This is a new era of photography. Some people call it computational photography."
James Martin 9/12/2018 6:13:40 PM
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:13:41 PM"It's a new era of videography as well."
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 6:13:42 PMPromising that this is something other phones can't do. Hmm. I've seen adjustable depth effects. But we'll see how this one steps it up.
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:13:46 PM"2X faster sensor"
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:14:04 PM"There's something else the team has done too, taking advantage of 4 microphones, you can record stereo sound."
James Martin 9/12/2018 6:14:43 PM
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 6:14:53 PMBiking video. Calming
James Martin 9/12/2018 6:15:08 PM
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:15:27 PMNow let's talk about battery life
James Martin 9/12/2018 6:15:29 PM
James Martin 9/12/2018 6:15:58 PM
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:15:58 PM"The team's really worked hard on this. IPhone XS gets you up to 30 minutes longer in your day than the iPhone X. With the Max, you get an hour and a half more than iPhone X"
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 6:16:16 PMiPhone XS battery lasts...30 minutes longer than X? And XS Max lasts an hour and a half longer than X. Well.
James Martin 9/12/2018 6:16:21 PM
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:16:32 PMGigabit-class LTE. More bands than any other smartphone, so they have the best worldwide roaming. Dual SIM capabilities (the foreign reporters in the room ooh'd and aww'd about that)
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 6:16:38 PMDual SIM support on iPhone X. It's Breaking Bad time!
James Martin 9/12/2018 6:16:44 PM
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:16:51 PMIt lets you keep two phone numbers on the same device, 2 SIMs. This is great for travel
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:17:18 PMThis is made possible by eSIM technology that previously was in iPads and Apple Watches
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 6:17:39 PMSeriously, it's nice for travel, and this is great to see supported in general. Dual SIM can be helpful. Also, I'm now going to have two phone numbers
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:17:59 PM"Support for eSIM requires support from carriers." That includes Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Vodafone, Deutsche Telekom etc
James Martin 9/12/2018 6:18:04 PM
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:18:14 PMIn China where can't bring in eSIM, it has 2 physical SIMs.
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:18:28 PM"They are packed with so many new advancements."
James Martin 9/12/2018 6:18:29 PM
James Martin 9/12/2018 6:18:49 PM
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:19:36 PMLisa Jackson, Apple's exec who oversees environmental issues, etc, is now up
James Martin 9/12/2018 6:19:37 PM
James Martin 9/12/2018 6:19:48 PM
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:20:05 PM"Earlier this year, we announced something pretty amazing. You may have heard about it already but we can't help repeating ourselves." Apple runs on 100% renewable energy
James Martin 9/12/2018 6:20:18 PM
James Martin 9/12/2018 6:20:32 PM
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:20:43 PMHere's my story from when that happened in April.
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 6:20:45 PMClean energy powers your iMessages, says Apple.
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:21:34 PMApple is trying to avoid mining new materials from the earth. Hard to do. Has to find ways to use recycled or responsibly sourced materials. Has to make devices last as long as possible. And also has to make sure the devices are recycled properly, Jackson says
Shara Tibken 9/12/2018 6:21:55 PMApple has switched to using recycled tin in the logic board of its new phones
Scott Stein 9/12/2018 6:22:01 PMAim to eliminate mining new materials. (how?) Responsible sourcing/longer-lasting products/recycling. Recycled tin in main logic board.