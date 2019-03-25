Apple 2019 event live: New Apple TV service, Apple News and more
Apple is expected to unveil a huge slate of new and updated services at its March 25 event -- and maybe an iOS update, too.
-
Michelle Meyers 3/25/2019 5:21:06 PMThe big stuff that was announced:
-
-
Michelle Meyers 3/25/2019 4:36:31 PMWelcome to our live blog coverage of Apple’s event. This morning we expect to hear all about the company’s new video streaming service, news/magazine service and more.We’ll soon be joined from the Apple Park campus in Cupertino by Connie Guglielmo, Joan Solsman and Shara Tibken.Apple’s presentation is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. PT.
-
Michelle Meyers 3/25/2019 4:39:13 PMIn the meantime, our pre-game video show is already underway in the above player. Join Ashley Esqueda, Vanessa Hand Orellana and Lexy Savvides from our studio in San Francisco for real-time coverage and analysis.
-
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 4:41:57 PM
Inside the Steve Jobs Theater, waiting for things to kick off.
-
Michelle Meyers 3/25/2019 4:45:32 PM
-
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 4:49:18 PMNo celebrities spotted yet -- though we saw Laurene Powell Jobs and Avie Tevanian (author of the Mach operating system on which Mac OS is based) in the lobby before we headed into the theater.
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 4:51:46 PMHey everyone! We're getting set up in here.
-
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 4:56:31 PMWe just heard via pipelined-in Apple Music that it's one more song, then ... showtime.
-
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 4:57:47 PM
Looks like a full house -- as usual.
-
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 4:58:41 PMFun fact -- the song playing here is Lizstomania by Pheonix, which became an early video meme that AOC (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) was dancing to in that video from her college days that went viral earlier this year.
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 4:58:43 PMApple, which became the US’ first trillion-dollar company last year, has been struggling in recent months. The company makes about two-thirds of its revenue from the iPhone, but people just aren’t buying as many smartphones. They’re holding onto their devices longer, and in places like China, they’re increasingly opting for phones from Apple’s rivals like Huawei and Oppo. That means Apple has to grow its operations beyond the iPhone, and it’s counting on its services operations to become an even bigger business.
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 4:58:43 PMToday is likely going to be all about services.
-
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 5:00:02 PMLights going down
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:00:25 PMOk here we go!
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:01:00 PMWe're starting with an ad that's a sort of trailer "staring Macintosh" and "the iPhone that changed phones forever." HomePod, etc make an appearance, as well
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:01:17 PM"Written by Apple Pencil"
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:01:20 PM"Location scout Apple Maps"
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:01:52 PM"And now for our feature presentation."
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:01:56 PMAnd here's Tim Cook
-
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:02:14 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:02:25 PM"As you can tell, today's going to be a very different kind of event."
-
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:02:42 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:02:57 PM"For decades, Apple's been creating world-class hardware and world-class software." Also has been growing world-class services "and that is what today is all about."
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:03:13 PM"Service is the action of helping someone or doing work for someone," Cook says, quoting a dictionary definition.
-
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 5:03:25 PMTim Cook going all middle-school essay with this intro -- "What is the definition of services? Well..."
-
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:03:30 PM
-
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:03:53 PM
-
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:04:26 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:04:37 PM"We have a whole range of services like iCloud, our services that keep your contacts, calendar, notes ... up to date across all of your devices. Siri is the most popular personal
assistant in the world... and Apple Maps, the most used navigation system on iOS by far."
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:04:52 PM"We provide services that help you locate your devices with Find my iPhone"
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:05:03 PM"Then there's Apple Music and podcasts and books and news."
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:05:22 PM"Most of these services are free, while some that are paid offer very valuable content ... from artists."
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:05:43 PM"We take the same approach with our services as with our products." Have to be easy to use, designed to keep personal information private and secure."
-
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 5:05:44 PMTim Cook just called out Apple Music among Apple's current services. Apple Music launched late for a subscription streaming service, compared to competitors, but it quickly flew to second place in number of subscribers, behind Spotify
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:06:05 PM"They're curated by our expert editors, they're personalized just for you. and they're fun to share with the entire family."
-
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 5:06:10 PMBig applause for that line about privacy and security
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:06:14 PM"Today we're excited to extend our services even further."
-
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:06:17 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:06:19 PM"Let's get started with Apple News."
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:06:39 PMWhen we launched it over 3 years ago, wanted to give the best ways to read news on iPhone and iPad, Cook says
-
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:06:40 PM
-
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 5:07:02 PMApple bough Texture last year, a service that bundles a bunch of magazine subscriptions for a single subscription price, which presaged this expected announcement about Apple News
-
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:07:13 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:07:34 PM"It's critical it be trusted. With over 5B articles read every month, Apple News is now the No. 1 news app."
-
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:07:38 PM