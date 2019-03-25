Apple 2019 event live: New Apple TV service, Apple News and more
Apple is expected to unveil a huge slate of new and updated services at its March 25 event -- and maybe an iOS update, too.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:07:44 PM"Our editors pick the top stories every day so you can stay on top of important news."
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:08:12 PM"You get a personalized news feed."
-
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:08:12 PM
-
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 5:08:18 PMFunny how the news app that is baked into the iPhone UI right next to your homescreen managed to become No. 1, right?!
-
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:08:18 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:08:41 PM"Probably like many of you, I love the feeling of being at the newsstand. ... We want them all but we might be able to get only 1 or 2. But what if we could have them all. Today we're going to do just that. We're bringing magazines to Apple News."
-
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:08:42 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:08:56 PM"Probably like many of you, I love the feeling of being at the newsstand. ... We want them all but we might be able to get only 1 or 2. But what if we could have them all. Today we're going to do just that. We're bringing magazines to Apple News."
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:09:04 PM"With amazing design and striking
photography, in-depth journalism, magazines are iconic and a part of our culture."
-
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:09:28 PM
-
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:09:54 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:09:57 PM"All of these magazines come to life in an all-new service we call Apple News +"
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:09:57 PMApple News Plus?
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:10:08 PMTime for a video "about the power of journalism and its cultural impact."
-
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 5:10:30 PMApple News+ is an interesting branding choice -- Disney has already established it as its own kind of language with ESPN+ and the forthcoming Disney+ Netflix-like service launching later this year
-
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:10:45 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:10:59 PMThe video features various journalists, photographers, etc,
-
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:11:31 PM
-
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:11:50 PM
-
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 5:12:25 PMApple's sizzle reel of pretty epic magazine photojournalism does have an impact -- it's a pretty solid way to sell yourself when you've got some of the most compelling images today as your pitch
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:12:28 PMWe're seeing images of Wired, The Wall Street Journal, People, Conde Nast Traveler, etc
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:12:33 PMThey'll all be part of Apple News Plus
-
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:12:42 PM
-
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:12:50 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:13:00 PMRoger Wosner is up to talk about Apple News +
-
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:13:03 PM
-
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 5:13:18 PMOops, first flub! That's actually 300 titles....
-
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:13:27 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:13:29 PM"300 magazines across all sorts of topics, like entertainment, fashion, news and politics. We've got great health magazines and great lifestyle magazines"
-
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 5:13:43 PMMagazine titles are flying by -- Food, Golf, Bicycling...
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:13:47 PM"Magazines for foodies, magazines for gearheads. ... Apple News Plus is the only place you'll find all of these magazines in a single package."
-
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:13:58 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:14:06 PMWyatt Mitchell, Apple's director of design for applications, is now up to show us what the app looks like
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:14:18 PMStarts with the free experience. Top stories, trending stories
-
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 5:14:31 PMConde Nast Traveler...
-
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:14:33 PM
-
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 5:14:37 PMNational Geographic...
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:14:41 PMYou get the latest magazines further down in the app. "We've created the live cover."
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:15:04 PMSo for a National Geographic cover, it shows an aerial view of Sydney. When you tap on the cover, you're taken to the table of contents
-
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:15:05 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:15:28 PM
"It's really like having National Geographic designed for my phone."
-
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:15:28 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:15:38 PM"I can read full magazine issues no matter where or when, right from my phone."
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:15:54 PM"The place to explore all magazines is the News Plus tab."
-
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 5:16:10 PMWith aggregator services like this, the upside is having beautiful, consistent look-and-feel -- but the downside for publishers can be that your readers start to associate your stories with the aggregator and not with you. Here, it looks like Apple is preserving the titles of these magazine and giving them prominent placement