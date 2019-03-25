Apple 2019 event live: New Apple TV service, Apple News and more
Apple is expected to unveil a huge slate of new and updated services at its March 25 event -- and maybe an iOS update, too.
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:21:43 PM
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 6:21:46 PM
Little America is an anthology series, with each half-hour episodes designed to stand on its own to tell true stories of immigrants coming to the US.
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:21:59 PMNanjiani is joking about arriving in the US from Pakistan in living in Iowa
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:22:09 PM(he better not bash my home state! hahahaha)
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:22:33 PMHe jokes how Iowa is not the America shown in the movies, except "Field of Dreams," which he never saw
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 6:22:36 PM
The Office's Lee Eisenberg wrote the show with Nanjiani and Gordon and serves as showrunner. Master of None co-creator Alan Yang is also a producer.
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:22:39 PM
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:23:10 PM"When people defend immigration they focus on the exceptionality of immigrants. ... We wanted to focus on the immigrants doing every day stuff."
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:23:24 PMLittle America is everyday stories featuring immigrants, he says
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:23:29 PM"They stop being the other."
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:23:45 PM"Ultimately we're all looking for the same thing: food, home, meaning, love."
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:24:28 PM
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:24:39 PMThere's a story about a 12-year-old Indian boy whose parents owned a hotel but were deported. He was 12 and secretly ran the hotel so his parents didn't lose their dream.
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:24:45 PM
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 6:24:46 PMA Utah episode about a family of immigrants who run a motel -- the son competed in the National Spelling Bee to meet First Lady Laura Bush so he could ask for her help get his parents into the US too
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:24:55 PMHe also competed in the spelling bee when he was 13 to meet First Lady Laura Bush
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:25:13 PMThey feature immigrants from Iran, Syria, Mexico, etc.
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:25:52 PM"We hope Little America will help viewers understand there's no such thing as 'the other.' There's only us."
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:25:59 PM"The immigrant dream is the American dream."
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 6:26:09 PMAgain, all these stars are being trotted out to tell us details and context about the programs their creating -- but not much else. The anecdotes are colorful and a good pitch for each title, but we're not being told much that wasn't already known.
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:26:47 PMHAHAHA. This might be the best star guest. Big Bird
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:27:49 PMThere will be a new preschool show for Apple TV Plus
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 6:27:52 PMBig Bird is Sesame Street Workshop's envoy in the the Steve Jobs theater. "I love circles, by the way," Bird Bird jokes (check aerial photos of Apple's HQ if that went over your head.)
-
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:27:57 PM
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 6:28:16 PMApple is partnering with Sesame Workshop to create original children's programming, though Sesame Street itself is not a part of the deal. HBO has the rights to that
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:28:22 PM
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:29:35 PMBlack stage again
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:29:39 PMOprah? I'm hoping for Oprah
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:29:46 PMNope, not Oprah. haha
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:30:06 PMJJ Abrams and Sara Bareilles, who I love
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:30:27 PM
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 6:30:31 PMJJ Abrams is here, again he has two shows. Right now he's talking about his project Little Voice with Sara Bareilles
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 6:31:15 PMIt's a funny romantic show about what is hard and funny and transformative about finding your voice as an artist and person, Bareilles says.
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:31:30 PMThe show is about a young artist in New York
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:31:45 PMAnd now Sara Bareilles is going to perform
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 6:31:45 PMSara composes the music to the show, and is about to play the theme song to Little Voice live
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:32:17 PM
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:32:34 PM
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 6:33:01 PMThis little musical interlude comes about half an hour after we started this rolling parade of shows. So far not much new information.
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:33:56 PMAn Apple exec is back on stage
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 6:33:58 PMFor the media reporters in the audience, this is all really familiar. TV networks have annual presentations like this, called upfronts, where they explain their new pipeline of programming to advertisers
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:34:44 PM"The highest quality storytelling in one single place. This is Apple TV Plus."
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:34:48 PM
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:34:48 PMAnd here's a trailer
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:35:02 PMMashing together a bunch of trailers