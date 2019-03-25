Apple 2019 event live: New Apple TV service, Apple News and more
Apple is expected to unveil a huge slate of new and updated services at its March 25 event -- and maybe an iOS update, too.
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:35:12 PMIt's the ad introducing Apple TV Plus
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 6:36:14 PMWe're getting clips from shows that weren't discussed on stage, like For All Mankind, and alternate history series from Battlestar Galatica producer Ronald D. Moore
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:36:41 PM"That's a first look at Apple TV Plus. It's not just another streaming TV service. It's the destination where the world's best storytellers will bring their ideas to life."
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:37:04 PM
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 6:37:06 PMZack Van Amburg is doing the roll call of the basics about the service
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:37:09 PM
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:37:13 PMMore details. I'ts an ad-free subscription service. Exclusive Apple originals. Available in 100+ countries. Coming this fall. Available online and off
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 6:37:24 PMJamie Erlict comes back out now
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:37:25 PM
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 6:37:30 PMNo price.
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:37:37 PMNo word on pricing for that service
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:37:42 PMTim Cook is back
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:37:54 PM"We think it will encourage new ways of looking at the world. This is just a sneak peak, the beginning of something really exciting."
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:38:09 PMWe have one more remarkable storyteller to share with you this morning.
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:38:14 PMIs this finally Oprah????
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 6:38:25 PMHere's the one-more-thing moment, one more storyteller, Tim Cook says
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:38:29 PMWe're watching a video now
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 6:38:34 PMI'm with Shara and voting that it's Oprah
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:38:52 PM
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 6:38:55 PM"Time for optimism, inclusion..." a trailer says. Yup, Oprah all day long.
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:38:58 PM"There's never been a better time for optimism, inclusion and creativity. To inspire people to find common ground," the video says.
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:39:13 PMOh man, this has to be Oprah
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 6:39:31 PMWhat if it's Big Bird again? Fake out
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 6:39:42 PMShara called it
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:39:43 PMYep!
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:39:46 PM
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 6:39:59 PMIt's Oprah!
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:39:59 PMOprah!
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 6:40:14 PMOprah is also getting a standing ovation in the Steve Jobs theater
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 6:40:49 PM"There ahs never been a moment quite like this one, we have this unique opportunity to rise to our best sevles... in how we choose to use both our technology and our humanity," she says
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:41:04 PM
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 6:41:14 PM"Each of us comes to this earth with a deep potential that yearns to be fulfilled, with a love...to be set free," she says.
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 6:41:26 PMOprah's deal with Apple is known, but the details of it have been a mystery
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 6:41:40 PM"That's why I have joined forces with Apple."
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:41:51 PM
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:42:09 PM
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:42:17 PM"The Apple platform allows me to do what I do in a whole new way. Take everything I know about connecting to people to the next level. Cause they're in a billion pockets y'all, a billion pockets."
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:42:37 PM"I am proud and honored to be a part of this new platform when I can connect with millions of people around the world."
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:42:46 PMConversations with newsmakers, artists, etc
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:42:58 PM"I want to reach that sweet spot where insight and perspective, truth and tolerance actually intersect."
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 6:43:12 PMTwo documentaries -- one about workplace sexual harrasment and another on mental health
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 6:43:18 PMThese details are new
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:43:23 PM2 documentaries. One working titled called "Toxic Labor" that focuses on sexual harassment etc in the workplace. The other, not yet named, is about mental health
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:43:44 PM"If we do our jobs right we're going to replace shame and replace stigma with wisdom, compassion and honesty."
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:43:58 PM"for me there's nothing more thrilling than being transported by a brilliant book."