Apple 2019 event live: New Apple TV service, Apple News and more

Apple is expected to unveil a huge slate of new and updated services at its March 25 event -- and maybe an iOS update, too.

  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:35:12 PM
    It's the ad introducing Apple TV Plus
  • joan.solsman 3/25/2019 6:36:14 PM
    We're getting clips from shows that weren't discussed on stage, like For All Mankind, and alternate history series from Battlestar Galatica producer Ronald D. Moore
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:36:41 PM
    "That's a first look at Apple TV Plus. It's not just another streaming TV service. It's the destination where the world's best storytellers will bring their ideas to life."
  • Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:37:04 PM
  • joan.solsman 3/25/2019 6:37:06 PM
    Zack Van Amburg is doing the roll call of the basics about the service
  • Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:37:09 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:37:13 PM
    More details. I'ts an ad-free subscription service. Exclusive Apple originals. Available in 100+ countries. Coming this fall. Available online and off
  • joan.solsman 3/25/2019 6:37:24 PM
    Jamie Erlict comes back out now
  • Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:37:25 PM
  • joan.solsman 3/25/2019 6:37:30 PM
    No price.
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:37:37 PM
    No word on pricing for that service
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:37:42 PM
    Tim Cook is back
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:37:54 PM
    "We think it will encourage new ways of looking at the world. This is just a sneak peak, the beginning of something really exciting."
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:38:09 PM
    We have one more remarkable storyteller to share with you this morning.
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:38:14 PM
    Is this finally Oprah????
  • joan.solsman 3/25/2019 6:38:25 PM
    Here's the one-more-thing moment, one more storyteller, Tim Cook says
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:38:29 PM
    We're watching a video now
  • joan.solsman 3/25/2019 6:38:34 PM
    I'm with Shara and voting that it's Oprah
  • Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:38:52 PM
  • joan.solsman 3/25/2019 6:38:55 PM
    "Time for optimism, inclusion..." a trailer says. Yup, Oprah all day long.
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:38:58 PM
    "There's never been a better time for optimism, inclusion and creativity. To inspire people to find common ground," the video says.
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:39:13 PM
    Oh man, this has to be Oprah
  • joan.solsman 3/25/2019 6:39:31 PM
    What if it's Big Bird again? Fake out
  • joan.solsman 3/25/2019 6:39:42 PM
    Shara called it
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:39:43 PM
    Yep!
  • Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:39:46 PM
  • joan.solsman 3/25/2019 6:39:59 PM
    It's Oprah!
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:39:59 PM
    Oprah!
  • joan.solsman 3/25/2019 6:40:14 PM
    Oprah is also getting a standing ovation in the Steve Jobs theater
  • joan.solsman 3/25/2019 6:40:49 PM
    "There ahs never been a moment quite like this one, we have this unique opportunity to rise to our best sevles... in how we choose to use both our technology and our humanity," she says
  • Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:41:04 PM
  • joan.solsman 3/25/2019 6:41:14 PM
    "Each of us comes to this earth with a deep potential that yearns to be fulfilled, with a love...to be set free," she says.
  • joan.solsman 3/25/2019 6:41:26 PM
    Oprah's deal with Apple is known, but the details of it have been a mystery
  • joan.solsman 3/25/2019 6:41:40 PM
    "That's why I have joined forces with Apple."
  • Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:41:51 PM
  • Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:42:09 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:42:17 PM
    "The Apple platform allows me to do what I do in a whole new way. Take everything I know about connecting to people to the next level. Cause they're in a billion pockets y'all, a billion pockets."
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:42:37 PM
    "I am proud and honored to be a part of this new platform when I can connect with millions of people around the world."
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:42:46 PM
    Conversations with newsmakers, artists, etc
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:42:58 PM
    "I want to reach that sweet spot where insight and perspective, truth and tolerance actually intersect."
  • joan.solsman 3/25/2019 6:43:12 PM
    Two documentaries -- one about workplace sexual harrasment and another on mental health
  • joan.solsman 3/25/2019 6:43:18 PM
    These details are new
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:43:23 PM
    2 documentaries. One working titled called "Toxic Labor" that focuses on sexual harassment etc in the workplace. The other, not yet named, is about mental health
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:43:44 PM
    "If we do our jobs right we're going to replace shame and replace stigma with wisdom, compassion and honesty."
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:43:58 PM
    "for me there's nothing more thrilling than being transported by a brilliant book."
