Apple 2019 event live: New Apple TV service, Apple News and more
Apple is expected to unveil a huge slate of new and updated services at its March 25 event -- and maybe an iOS update, too.
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:44:12 PMOprah is also building a book club
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 6:44:26 PMOprah says she's building "the biggest...the most stimulating book club on the planet"
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:44:32 PM"Imagine where Apple Stores stream a conversation with an author and it's live across all devices, across all borders."
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:44:43 PM"I want to literally convene a meeting of the minds, connecting us through books."
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:44:44 PM
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:45:32 PM"For as long as I can remember, I've had this dream for us to all someday realize that deep potential that we're each born to ad abides in each soul. ... my deepest hope is we all humans get to become the fullest version of ourselves as human beings and join in the mission, ambition for the common good. ... to leave the world better than we found it."
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 6:45:57 PMOprah does a big Oprah (TM) yell: "All. Connected. Through. APPPLE!"
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:46:10 PMTim Cook has now joined Oprah on stage
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 6:46:30 PMTim Cook tells Oprah "Thank you, I will never forget this" after a hug
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:46:51 PM"We're so excited and so humbled to be working with them. We can't wait to hear all of the incredible stories they're going to tell. What a fun morning," Cook says
-
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:47:12 PM
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:47:24 PM
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:47:33 PM
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:47:38 PM
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:48:17 PMTim Cook is thanking everyone for coming
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 6:48:23 PM"Before I close, I'd like everyone from Apple who work so hard in making today possible -- stand up," Cook says, for the third standing ovation.
(Does it count if the boss ordered everyone to stand up?)
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:48:26 PM"Most of all, thank you to all of the folks watching, our customers."
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:48:28 PMAnd that's it!
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:48:35 PMThanks so much for tuning in
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 6:48:36 PMWow, so we didn't really learn much about the TV service other than...it exists. But that's it.
Michelle Meyers 3/25/2019 7:00:36 PMThat's it for the live blog from your CNET team. Here's our full roundup of everything announced. Stay tuned for more summaries and analysis. Thanks everyone!