Apple 2019 event live: New Apple TV service, Apple News and more

Apple is expected to unveil a huge slate of new and updated services at its March 25 event -- and maybe an iOS update, too.

  • Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:16:11 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:16:22 PM
    "I also see suggestions, like Popular Science, based on my interests." Automatically downloaded so you can access them on flights.
  • Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:16:39 PM
  • Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:17:02 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:17:04 PM
    "I've been reading a lot about Costa Rica recently. While I'm not a regular reader of Marie Clare, News Plus is recommending an article
    about it, which is really smart."
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:17:37 PM
    We're seeing what articles look like on an iPhone versus an iPad
  • Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:17:45 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:17:50 PM
    Basically, it's just bigger
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:18:02 PM
    "The iPad really shows off great photography like this.
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:18:27 PM
    "The best mobile magazine experience ever."
  • joan.solsman 3/25/2019 5:18:28 PM
    Apple is giving a lot of emphasis on the content its publisher partners are contributing and how Apple News+ will show it off. I'm curious to hear about how Apple is going to algorithmically tailor suggested articles for you
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:18:36 PM
    Roger is now back up (sorry, I can't remember his last name)
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:19:04 PM
    "Whether you like to read whole issues cover to cover or individual articles, Apple News Plus is the best way" to read magazines on your device
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:19:21 PM
    There are other publications, TheSkimm, The Highlight by Vox, Vulture, etc.
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:19:29 PM
    The LA Times is also in it
  • Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:19:34 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:19:36 PM
    And The Wall Street Journal, which was earlier reported
  • Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:19:44 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:19:50 PM
    "Of course Apple News Plus is built on a foundation of expert curation."
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:20:15 PM
    "When we announced Apple News, we told you we designed it to be private from the ground up ... that's even more important today."
  • Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:20:33 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:20:36 PM
    Apple News uses on-device intelligence to make recommendations. It doesn't know what you read, and it doesn't allow advertisers to track you
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:20:39 PM
    Lots of cheers for that remark
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:20:49 PM
    "What you read about in Apple News will not follow you across the web."
  • Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:21:02 PM
  • joan.solsman 3/25/2019 5:21:03 PM
    This idea of on-device intelligence to personalize your articles is something that is getting buzzy among some people in the Valley, with startups like Canopy trying to do it too
  • Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:21:20 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:21:23 PM
    If you were to subscribe to each of these individually, it would costs you over $800 a year. But Apple News Plus is $9.99 a month.
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:21:34 PM
    There's also family sharing, which costs nothing extra
  • Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:21:37 PM
  • joan.solsman 3/25/2019 5:21:40 PM
    Roger Wosner talks up how Apple won't share your data with advertisers, which -- you know -- would never happen anyway when your service doesn't have advertising...
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:21:50 PM
    "Each person in your family gets full access to that incredible catalog" on their own devices, with their own recommendations."
  • joan.solsman 3/25/2019 5:21:54 PM
    How much data will Apple share with its publishing partners, though?
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:22:05 PM
    It's available today. Just have to download today's iOS and MacOS updates. the first month is free
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:22:17 PM
    Also bringing Apple News and Apple News Plus to Canada in both English and French
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:22:28 PM
    Adding over 30 Canadian magazines and The Star
  • joan.solsman 3/25/2019 5:22:38 PM
    The $10-a-month cost was expected -- that's what Texture charged and the $10 price point has been reported months ago
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:22:42 PM
    Later this year, bringing to Australia and Europe, starting with the UK
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:22:46 PM
    (that's in the fall)
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:23:02 PM
    "Brings you the world's best publications all in one place, built on the principles that guide all of our services."
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:23:06 PM
    Tim Cook is back up
  • Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:23:31 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:23:35 PM
    "We want to make a valuable contribution to the industry and society as a whole," Cook says
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:23:41 PM
    Next up is Apple Pay
  • Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:23:48 PM
