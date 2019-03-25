Apple 2019 event live: New Apple TV service, Apple News and more
Apple is expected to unveil a huge slate of new and updated services at its March 25 event -- and maybe an iOS update, too.
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:16:11 PM
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:16:22 PM"I also see suggestions, like Popular Science, based on my interests." Automatically downloaded so you can access them on flights.
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:16:39 PM
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:17:02 PM
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:17:04 PM"I've been reading a lot about Costa Rica recently. While I'm not a regular reader of Marie Clare, News Plus is recommending an article
about it, which is really smart."
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:17:37 PMWe're seeing what articles look like on an iPhone versus an iPad
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:17:45 PM
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:17:50 PMBasically, it's just bigger
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:18:02 PM"The iPad really shows off great photography like this.
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:18:27 PM"The best mobile magazine experience ever."
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 5:18:28 PMApple is giving a lot of emphasis on the content its publisher partners are contributing and how Apple News+ will show it off. I'm curious to hear about how Apple is going to algorithmically tailor suggested articles for you
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:18:36 PMRoger is now back up (sorry, I can't remember his last name)
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:19:04 PM"Whether you like to read whole issues cover to cover or individual articles, Apple News Plus is the best way" to read magazines on your device
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:19:21 PMThere are other publications, TheSkimm, The Highlight by Vox, Vulture, etc.
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:19:29 PMThe LA Times is also in it
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:19:34 PM
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:19:36 PMAnd The Wall Street Journal, which was earlier reported
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:19:44 PM
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:19:50 PM"Of course Apple News Plus is built on a foundation of expert curation."
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:20:15 PM"When we announced Apple News, we told you we designed it to be private from the ground up ... that's even more important today."
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:20:33 PM
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:20:36 PMApple News uses on-device intelligence to make recommendations. It doesn't know what you read, and it doesn't allow advertisers to track you
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:20:39 PMLots of cheers for that remark
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:20:49 PM"What you read about in Apple News will not follow you across the web."
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:21:02 PM
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 5:21:03 PMThis idea of on-device intelligence to personalize your articles is something that is getting buzzy among some people in the Valley, with startups like Canopy trying to do it too
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:21:20 PM
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:21:23 PMIf you were to subscribe to each of these individually, it would costs you over $800 a year. But Apple News Plus is $9.99 a month.
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:21:34 PMThere's also family sharing, which costs nothing extra
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:21:37 PM
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 5:21:40 PMRoger Wosner talks up how Apple won't share your data with advertisers, which -- you know -- would never happen anyway when your service doesn't have advertising...
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:21:50 PM"Each person in your family gets full access to that incredible catalog" on their own devices, with their own recommendations."
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 5:21:54 PMHow much data will Apple share with its publishing partners, though?
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:22:05 PMIt's available today. Just have to download today's iOS and MacOS updates. the first month is free
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:22:17 PMAlso bringing Apple News and Apple News Plus to Canada in both English and French
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:22:28 PMAdding over 30 Canadian magazines and The Star
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 5:22:38 PMThe $10-a-month cost was expected -- that's what Texture charged and the $10 price point has been reported months ago
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:22:42 PMLater this year, bringing to Australia and Europe, starting with the UK
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:22:46 PM(that's in the fall)
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:23:02 PM"Brings you the world's best publications all in one place, built on the principles that guide all of our services."
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:23:06 PMTim Cook is back up
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:23:31 PM
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:23:35 PM"We want to make a valuable contribution to the industry and society as a whole," Cook says
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:23:41 PMNext up is Apple Pay
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:23:48 PM