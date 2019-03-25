Apple 2019 event live: New Apple TV service, Apple News and more
Apple is expected to unveil a huge slate of new and updated services at its March 25 event -- and maybe an iOS update, too.
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:24:04 PM"Apple Pay is the simplest, most secure and private way to pay. Its growth has been off the charts. On track to surpass 10 billion transactions this year."
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:24:14 PM
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:24:30 PMIn the US, retail acceptances is 70%. Canada is 80%. Australia is 99% acceptance
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:24:38 PMBy the end of this year, expect available in more than 40 countries
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:24:57 PM"Apple Pay has also made riding transit easier and more convenient than ever before."
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:25:20 PM
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:25:31 PM"I'm excited to tell you we're bringing Apple Pay to transit" in the US. Portland first. Chicago and NYC later this year.
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:25:52 PM"We wanted to take the Apple Pay experience even further. We saw an opportunity to transform another fundamental method of payment. That's the credit card."
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:25:58 PM
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:26:08 PM
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:26:18 PM"While we all need them, there are some things about the credit card experience that could be so much easier. Simplifying applications." no fees, lower interest rates, clear rewards programs, private and secure
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:26:23 PM
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:26:29 PM
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:26:40 PM"We're going to do all of this and so much more, changing the entire credit card experience. Today we're introducing a brand new service and we call it Apple Card."
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:26:55 PM
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:26:58 PM"Apple Card was created by Apple and built on principles we stand for. "
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:27:10 PMJennifer Bailey, VP of Apple Pay is up to talk about it
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:27:29 PM"With Apple Pay we have completely rethought the credit card."
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:28:04 PM"It can do all sort of things no other credit card can do. For starters you don't have to wait days to get your card. Just sign up on your iPhone." And within just minutes, you get your card and can start using it.
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:28:14 PMIt's in your iPhone on the Wallet App. It's also on your other Apple devices
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:28:19 PM
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:28:28 PM
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:28:31 PM"We've also made it really easy to get help. With Apple Card if you have a question, just text us right from messages."
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:28:35 PM"It's as easy as messaging a friend,"
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:28:45 PM
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:28:52 PM
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 5:28:52 PMApple Card will also keep important details at the ready for you -- how much you've spent, when your next bill is due
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:28:58 PM"Next we've taken on an important challenge with Apple Card, helping everyone have a healthier financial life."
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:29:20 PM
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:29:22 PM"We use machine learning and Apple Maps to transform [the entries] into names and locations you'll recognize"
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:29:35 PM
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 5:29:48 PMIt'll take the inscrutable lists of transactions that you would normally see on your credit card bill and use artificial intelligence and Apple Maps to figure out what that transaction actually was
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:29:53 PM"You can keep track of your spending by category." And you can see how your spending is trending.
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:30:07 PM
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:30:29 PMRewards. "Most reward programs use points. ... with Apple Card, we want you to get the most for your money. Every time you spend money with Apple Card, you get cash back and you get it every day. ... we call it Daily Cash."
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 5:30:36 PMApple Card has cash back ... and you get it daily?
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:30:57 PM"When you're buying your morning coffee, shopping for groceries and anytime you pay using Apple Card, you get Daily Cash. Not a day from now but every day. Every day you spend, cash is added to your Apple cash card. It's cash, like real cash."
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:31:07 PM
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:31:13 PM"Use it to pay down your balance, spend it wherever you use Apple Pay or send it to friends using Messages."
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:31:22 PMYou get 2% of the daily amount in Apple Cash.
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:31:41 PM
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:31:43 PM"For purchases made directly from Apple like Apple retail stores, App Store or purchase services, you get 3% Daily Cash."
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:31:53 PM"The amount of daily cash you can receive every day is unlimited."
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 5:31:55 PM"It's cash. Like, real cash," she says to a laugh. It's a swipe at the complicated point systems of some cards, but for credit card mavens, the complexity of these reward programs -- which boost the value of your spending more than other cards do -- is part of their appeal
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:32:01 PM