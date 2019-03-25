Apple 2019 event live: New Apple TV service, Apple News and more | CNET

Apple 2019 event live: New Apple TV service, Apple News and more

Apple is expected to unveil a huge slate of new and updated services at its March 25 event -- and maybe an iOS update, too.

  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:32:02 PM
    "Every day, cash for you. How great this that?"
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:32:19 PM
    "Helping you understand how much you owe and if you want to pay it back over time, how much it will cost you."
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:32:32 PM
    Minimum payments "cost you a fortune in minimum payments and seem to be designed to keep you in debt."
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:32:50 PM
    Apple Card calculates interest in real time as you choose payment amounts
  • Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:32:57 PM
  • Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:32:57 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:33:02 PM
    "We've added the flexibility to schedule more frequent payments."
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:33:14 PM
    "All the fees and high interest rates that most banks charge are just not ok. Apple Card has no fees"
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:33:22 PM
    No late fees, annual fees, over limit fees
  • joan.solsman 3/25/2019 5:33:32 PM
    No late fees seems like the most impressive thing to strike out on that list
  • Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:33:33 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:33:47 PM
    "And our goal with Apple Card is to provide each customer with a rate that's the lowest in the industry." If you miss a payment, you won't get charged a fee
  • Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:33:50 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:34:10 PM
    "We needed a bank that was willing to do things that have never been done in the industry before. We partnered with Goldman Sachs."
  • Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:34:24 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:34:28 PM
    "We're also excited to be working with Mastercard. ... Apple Card will be accepted all over the world."
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:34:41 PM
    "We also designed Apple Card to set a new level for privacy and security."
  • Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:34:55 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:35:14 PM
    When you get the card, a unique code is issued. "Every purchase is authenticated with Touch ID or Face ID"
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:35:35 PM
    "We created a unique architecture for Apple Card where Apple doesn't know what you bought, where you bought it or how much you paid for it."
  • joan.solsman 3/25/2019 5:35:38 PM
    I was wondering if Apple would obscure the Goldman Sach's element to Apple Card, but there it is
  • Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:35:40 PM
  • Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:35:46 PM
  • Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:35:55 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:35:56 PM
    "Goldman Sachs will never share or sell your data to third parties for marketing or advertising"
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:36:22 PM
    "Sets a new level for privacy and security. But that's not all. For those rare times Apple Pay is not yet accepted, we designed something for that too."
  • Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:36:23 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:36:24 PM
    Video time
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:36:41 PM
    Oh lord. is this going to be a product video of a credit card?
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:36:44 PM
    Yes, yes it is
  • joan.solsman 3/25/2019 5:36:54 PM
    Where is Jony Ive's dulcet tones?
  • joan.solsman 3/25/2019 5:36:58 PM
    I want my cash back
  • Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:37:14 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:37:26 PM
    "The card is titanium, and your name is laser-etched on it. It's the most beautifully designed ever."
  • joan.solsman 3/25/2019 5:37:40 PM
    Of course, Apple dives into the world of plastic payments and its card is titanium
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:37:41 PM
    There's no card number, CVV security code, expiration date or signature on the card.
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:37:48 PM
    That info is in the Wallet App if you need it
  • Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:37:53 PM
  • joan.solsman 3/25/2019 5:37:57 PM
    If Sia isn't the musical performer today, it's a missed opportunity
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:38:17 PM
    "There's never been a credit card like it before. Coming to Wallet in the US this summer."
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:38:20 PM
    Tim Cook is back up
  • Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:38:24 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:38:37 PM
    "We think Apple's uniquely positioned to make the most signficant change in the credit card experience in 50 years."
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:38:45 PM
    "Now let's turn our attention to the App Store."
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:38:58 PM
    "From Day 1, the App Store has been a safe and trusted place for users to discover and download apps."
