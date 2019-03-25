Apple 2019 event live: New Apple TV service, Apple News and more
Apple is expected to unveil a huge slate of new and updated services at its March 25 event -- and maybe an iOS update, too.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:32:02 PM"Every day, cash for you. How great this that?"
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:32:19 PM"Helping you understand how much you owe and if you want to pay it back over time, how much it will cost you."
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:32:32 PMMinimum payments "cost you a fortune in minimum payments and seem to be designed to keep you in debt."
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:32:50 PMApple Card calculates interest in real time as you choose payment amounts
-
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:32:57 PM
-
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:32:57 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:33:02 PM"We've added the flexibility to schedule more frequent payments."
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:33:14 PM"All the fees and high interest rates that most banks charge are just not ok. Apple Card has no fees"
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:33:22 PMNo late fees, annual fees, over limit fees
-
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 5:33:32 PMNo late fees seems like the most impressive thing to strike out on that list
-
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:33:33 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:33:47 PM"And our goal with Apple Card is to provide each customer with a rate that's the lowest in the industry." If you miss a payment, you won't get charged a fee
-
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:33:50 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:34:10 PM"We needed a bank that was willing to do things that have never been done in the industry before. We partnered with Goldman Sachs."
-
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:34:24 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:34:28 PM"We're also excited to be working with Mastercard. ... Apple Card will be accepted all over the world."
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:34:41 PM"We also designed Apple Card to set a new level for privacy and security."
-
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:34:55 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:35:14 PMWhen you get the card, a unique code is issued. "Every purchase is authenticated with Touch ID or Face ID"
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:35:35 PM"We created a unique architecture for Apple Card where Apple doesn't know what you bought, where you bought it or how much you paid for it."
-
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 5:35:38 PMI was wondering if Apple would obscure the Goldman Sach's element to Apple Card, but there it is
-
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:35:40 PM
-
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:35:46 PM
-
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:35:55 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:35:56 PM"Goldman Sachs will never share or sell your data to third parties for marketing or advertising"
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:36:22 PM"Sets a new level for privacy and security. But that's not all. For those rare times Apple Pay is not yet accepted, we designed something for that too."
-
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:36:23 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:36:24 PMVideo time
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:36:41 PMOh lord. is this going to be a product video of a credit card?
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:36:44 PMYes, yes it is
-
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 5:36:54 PMWhere is Jony Ive's dulcet tones?
-
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 5:36:58 PMI want my cash back
-
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:37:14 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:37:26 PM"The card is titanium, and your name is laser-etched on it. It's the most beautifully designed ever."
-
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 5:37:40 PMOf course, Apple dives into the world of plastic payments and its card is titanium
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:37:41 PMThere's no card number, CVV security code, expiration date or signature on the card.
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:37:48 PMThat info is in the Wallet App if you need it
-
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:37:53 PM
-
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 5:37:57 PMIf Sia isn't the musical performer today, it's a missed opportunity
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:38:17 PM"There's never been a credit card like it before. Coming to Wallet in the US this summer."
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:38:20 PMTim Cook is back up
-
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:38:24 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:38:37 PM"We think Apple's uniquely positioned to make the most signficant change in the credit card experience in 50 years."
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:38:45 PM"Now let's turn our attention to the App Store."
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:38:58 PM"From Day 1, the App Store has been a safe and trusted place for users to discover and download apps."