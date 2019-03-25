Apple 2019 event live: New Apple TV service, Apple News and more | CNET

Apple 2019 event live: New Apple TV service, Apple News and more

Apple is expected to unveil a huge slate of new and updated services at its March 25 event -- and maybe an iOS update, too.

  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:39:06 PM
    "We review every app before it goes live."
  • Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:39:07 PM
  • Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:39:15 PM
  • joan.solsman 3/25/2019 5:39:28 PM
    FYI, it's 2% rewards
    on Apple Pay purchases, 3% on purchased through Apple
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:39:30 PM
    "It's no wonder the App Store is now visited by over half a billion people each week."
  • joan.solsman 3/25/2019 5:39:46 PM
    And 1% on physical purchases
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:39:49 PM
    "The most popular category in the App Store is games. iOS has bcome the largest gaming platform in the world."
  • Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:39:55 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:39:56 PM
    "We want to make gaming even better."
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:40:04 PM
    Ann Thai is now up to talk about this.
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:40:15 PM
    "Many games on the App Store are not just hits but also cultural phenomenons."
  • Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:40:25 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:40:33 PM
    "Over 1 billion people who have downloaded games from the App Store."
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:40:48 PM
    "The App Store supports a vibrant gaming community with a catalog of nealry 300,000 games."
  • Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:41:06 PM
  • Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:41:10 PM
  • Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:41:16 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:41:33 PM
    Paid games haven't been as successful as free
  • Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:41:38 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:41:54 PM
    Apple Arcade service
  • Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:42:20 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:42:21 PM
    "Apple Arcade is the world's first game subscription service for mobile, desktop and living room"
  • Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:42:29 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:42:30 PM
    Apple isn't just curating the games but is also backing their development
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:42:35 PM
    Video time
  • joan.solsman 3/25/2019 5:42:58 PM
    This video has vignettes from video games to expect on the service, with voice over from game developers
  • joan.solsman 3/25/2019 5:43:18 PM
    "We're working with legandary comic book artists"
  • joan.solsman 3/25/2019 5:43:33 PM
    Where Cards Fall, a coming of age story that other pubishers wouldn't take a chance on, the developer says
  • Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:43:39 PM
  • Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:43:43 PM
  • joan.solsman 3/25/2019 5:43:50 PM
    "There's no guns, there's no killing, we're just telling a story"
  • Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:43:52 PM
  • Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:44:05 PM
  • Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:44:29 PM
  • joan.solsman 3/25/2019 5:44:38 PM
    Fantasian is made by make 3D dioramas and photographing them, developer says. "I'm a little scared of how many sets we have to build in the end."
  • Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:45:03 PM
  • Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:45:09 PM
  • joan.solsman 3/25/2019 5:45:14 PM
    Overland, a road-trip strategy game after the apocalypse VERSUS a calming game based on natural biological phenomenon
  • Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:45:15 PM
  • joan.solsman 3/25/2019 5:45:28 PM
    "We were like, finally, finally someone who gets it..." a developer says of Apple.
  • joan.solsman 3/25/2019 5:45:42 PM
    The bass at the end of that video literally shook the floor
  • Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:45:48 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:45:55 PM
    "These developers are some of the greatest storytellers and artists in the world."
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:46:03 PM
    "They're creating games that have never been possible before."
  • Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:46:24 PM
