Apple 2019 event live: New Apple TV service, Apple News and more
Apple is expected to unveil a huge slate of new and updated services at its March 25 event -- and maybe an iOS update, too.
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:39:06 PM"We review every app before it goes live."
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:39:07 PM
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:39:15 PM
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 5:39:28 PMFYI, it's 2% rewards
on Apple Pay purchases, 3% on purchased through Apple
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:39:30 PM"It's no wonder the App Store is now visited by over half a billion people each week."
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 5:39:46 PMAnd 1% on physical purchases
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:39:49 PM"The most popular category in the App Store is games. iOS has bcome the largest gaming platform in the world."
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:39:55 PM
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:39:56 PM"We want to make gaming even better."
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:40:04 PMAnn Thai is now up to talk about this.
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:40:15 PM"Many games on the App Store are not just hits but also cultural phenomenons."
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:40:25 PM
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:40:33 PM"Over 1 billion people who have downloaded games from the App Store."
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:40:48 PM"The App Store supports a vibrant gaming community with a catalog of nealry 300,000 games."
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:41:06 PM
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:41:10 PM
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:41:16 PM
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:41:33 PMPaid games haven't been as successful as free
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:41:38 PM
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:41:54 PMApple Arcade service
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:42:20 PM
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:42:21 PM"Apple Arcade is the world's first game subscription service for mobile, desktop and living room"
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:42:29 PM
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:42:30 PMApple isn't just curating the games but is also backing their development
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:42:35 PMVideo time
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 5:42:58 PMThis video has vignettes from video games to expect on the service, with voice over from game developers
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 5:43:18 PM"We're working with legandary comic book artists"
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 5:43:33 PMWhere Cards Fall, a coming of age story that other pubishers wouldn't take a chance on, the developer says
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:43:39 PM
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:43:43 PM
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 5:43:50 PM"There's no guns, there's no killing, we're just telling a story"
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:43:52 PM
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:44:05 PM
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:44:29 PM
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 5:44:38 PMFantasian is made by make 3D dioramas and photographing them, developer says. "I'm a little scared of how many sets we have to build in the end."
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:45:03 PM
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:45:09 PM
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 5:45:14 PMOverland, a road-trip strategy game after the apocalypse VERSUS a calming game based on natural biological phenomenon
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:45:15 PM
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 5:45:28 PM"We were like, finally, finally someone who gets it..." a developer says of Apple.
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 5:45:42 PMThe bass at the end of that video literally shook the floor
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:45:48 PM
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:45:55 PM"These developers are some of the greatest storytellers and artists in the world."
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:46:03 PM"They're creating games that have never been possible before."
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:46:24 PM