Apple 2019 event live: New Apple TV service, Apple News and more
Apple is expected to unveil a huge slate of new and updated services at its March 25 event -- and maybe an iOS update, too.
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:46:25 PM"With a single subscription you'll get access to over 100 new and exclusive games. You won't find these games on any other mobile platform or any other subscription service."
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:46:38 PMArcade will have its own tab on the App Store
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 5:46:58 PMThe Apple Arcade announcement comes after Google unveiled a gaming subscription last week, Stadia
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:47:13 PM"You'll be able to play on iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV. .. Every game will be playable offline."
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:47:18 PM
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:47:35 PMNo ads or additional purchases needed
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 5:48:00 PMThere was a jab at Google there... "unlike streaming services..."
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:48:01 PM
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:48:04 PM"The App Store already works hard to protect your privacy. Cannot collect any data about you or collect any information about how you play their games without your consent."
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:48:35 PM
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 5:49:09 PMMore seat-rattling bass in this sizzle reel of more of the 100 games in Apple Arcade
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:49:12 PMWe're watching another video showing game clips
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:49:37 PM
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 5:49:44 PMI've only been an earthquake once, and honestly this is causing me more anxiety than the real earthquake did
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 5:50:05 PMArcade will be available in more than 150+ countries around the world
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:50:11 PM
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:50:15 PM"Now let's talk about TV"
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:50:20 PMTim Cook said that. He's back up
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 5:50:22 PM
Tim Cook is back. "Now let's talk about...TV," he says.
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:50:37 PM"TV is more than just entertainment. It's cultural."
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:50:47 PM"Today there is so much to watch in more ways than ever before."
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:51:02 PM"With so many choices, sometimes it's hard to know where to start. That's why we created the Apple TV app."
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 5:51:19 PMNot quite an hour in, and now we're getting to the biggie of the event -- what Apple is going to do with the estimated $2 billion a year it's spending on original shows for the first time
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:51:23 PM
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:51:32 PM"In fact, our vision for Apple TV app is to bring togetther your favorite shows, TV, movies, sports and news" on all of your devices
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:51:34 PMAll new Apple TV app
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:51:35 PM
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:51:44 PMPeter Stern, VP of services, is up to talk about this
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:51:48 PM
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 5:51:54 PMThe Apple TV App was designed as an integrated hub for dozens of video services, letting you search across them for shows and movies and watch different services without having to switch from one app to another. But from the beginning, it had a hole -- Netflix, the most popular streaming video service by subscribers, didn't participate
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:52:11 PM
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:52:15 PM"Let's start with what you watch, beginning with movies. ... Over 100,000 titles plus your personal library are built into the Apple TV app."
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:52:42 PMSpectrum, DirecTV, Optimum, Hulu, PlayStation Vue and Fubo are all in the Apple TV app
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:52:50 PM
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:53:27 PM"For some of us, the big bundle is more than we need. So we designed a new TV experience where you can pay for only the channels you want in one app with the password you already have. Watch everything on demand and for free. Download your shows to take with you and watch anywhere. ... and share this great experience with your entire family. This is how TV should work"
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 5:53:36 PMPay only for what you want, in one app, on demand, no ads, offline enabled, with best picture and sound and family sharing -- "This is how TV should work. Now it does."
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:53:45 PM"Now it does. with AppleTV Channels. Only the channels you want, on demand, ad free."
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:53:48 PMIt's in the Apple TV app
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:53:51 PM
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:54:01 PMEpix, CBS All Access, HBO, Showtime, Starz, etc
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:54:12 PM
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:54:21 PMPrime Video, Hulu, ESPN Plus, FX, Starz, etc