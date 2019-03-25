Apple 2019 event live: New Apple TV service, Apple News and more
Apple is expected to unveil a huge slate of new and updated services at its March 25 event -- and maybe an iOS update, too.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:54:27 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:54:30 PM"It's all together in one place, the Apple TV app"
-
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:54:38 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:54:46 PM"We've redesigned the Apple TV app to make it even simpler to find what you love."
-
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 5:55:13 PMOther biggies in that channel list -- Cinemax, Britbox, Sundance Now, PBS Living, Nick Hits, Mubi, Comedy Central Now
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:55:13 PMUp Next tab shows you the next episode or game to catch up on where you left off
-
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 5:55:37 PMThis channels concept is a straight-up competitor with Amazon's Channels
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:55:42 PM"If you don't know what to watch, that's where the new Apple TV app really shines. Our expert editors are like that friend you have that always knows the best shows on TV."
-
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:55:46 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:56:06 PM"The Apple TV app is personalized for you. We use advanced machine learning" based on the subscriptions you already have to figure out what you want to watch
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:56:19 PM"No more bouncing from app to app"
-
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:56:24 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:56:31 PM"Moving beyond Watch Now, we've also created a new home for movies."
-
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:56:32 PM
-
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 5:56:36 PMWhether Apple has a significant advantage over Amazon will come down to pricing
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:56:44 PM"the Apple TV app is also great for sports fans."
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:57:02 PM(There's actually no Up Next tab. That section falls under the "Watch Now" tab.)
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:57:12 PMCindy Lynn is here to show us the Apple TV app
-
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:57:15 PM
-
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 5:57:18 PMAmazon doesn't offer discounts to the channels it offers compared to what you would pay if you just subscribed just with HBO, for example -- if Apple can offer lower prices than you would otherwise pay, that would be a big competitive advantage
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:57:44 PM"Everything I'm watching is here in Up Next. ... I get my cable from Spectrum, and I also have Hulu and Prime Video. It's all here in the Apple TV app.
-
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:57:48 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:57:53 PM"It's always getting smarter about what I like."
-
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:57:56 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:58:20 PM"Swiping is just like channel surfing, except every show here is actually something I want to watch."
-
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 5:58:45 PMThe current version of Apple TV app already has recommendations and sports
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:58:50 PM"There's already so much here, and it's so easy to add even more with Apple TV channels."
-
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 5:58:54 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:59:06 PMYou can start a free trial right from within the app (like for ShowTime)
-
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 5:59:17 PMThere was just a shoutout to Jason Momoa, who *coincidentally* is starring in an Apple original series called See, set in a future where humans are born blind
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:59:29 PM"I can skip the intro to get right to the action" like for the show "Billions"
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 5:59:57 PM"All of my son's favorite characters are here. Chase from Paw Patrol. Daniel Tiger etc"
-
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:00:22 PM
-
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:00:29 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:00:30 PMThe tabs are Watch Now, Movies, TV Shows, Sports, Kids, Library
-
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 6:00:36 PMAs a parent to a preschooler, I would love kids recommendations that I can like entirely control without my daughter ever knowing....
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:00:37 PMPeter is back up
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:00:50 PM"Now that you've seen the new Apple TV app, you're going to want it on all of your screens."
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:01:09 PM"Everything you saw is amazing on iPhone."
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:01:17 PMThis is available via a software update in May
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:01:27 PM"For the first time, we're bringing the Apple TV app to the Mac this fall."
-
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:01:36 PM
-
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 6:01:48 PMBobs Burgers just got a visual shoutout in this prsentation -- *coincidentally* the creator of Bob's Burgers is making an Apple original series, a musical cartoon called Central Park with Frozen alums Josh Gad and Kristen Bell
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:01:51 PM"And that's not all. We know you're going to want this experience on every screen in your home. We're bringing the Apple TV app to smart TVs."
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:02:02 PM"We're launching the same great experience with Samsung this spring. followed by LG, Sony, Vizio."