Apple 2019 event live: New Apple TV service, Apple News and more
Apple is expected to unveil a huge slate of new and updated services at its March 25 event -- and maybe an iOS update, too.
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:02:04 PM
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:02:11 PMEven bringing Apple TV app to Roku and Amazon's FireTVs
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 6:02:18 PMImportant -- Apple TV interface is going outside the walled garden, including with direct competitors like Samsung, Roku and Amazon's FireTV
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:02:53 PMOur commitment that we won't share your personal news with anyone
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:02:53 PM
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:02:57 PM
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:03:06 PMApple tiptoed into putting its content on non-Apple devices at CES
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:03:13 PM
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:03:18 PMthere, it announced a partnership to bring iTunes and AirPlay to Samsung smart TVs
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:03:19 PM
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:03:30 PMAirPlay was going to be available on other smart TVs, too
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 6:03:33 PMOK one hour mark, Tim is back to talk abut how Apple has "even more to contribute to TV experience" -- here comes the big one
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:03:37 PMBut nothing was said about Apple's TV app at that time
-
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:03:41 PMTim Cook is now back up
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:03:56 PM
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:04:06 PM"We think we contribute something important to our culture and society through content and storytelling."
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:04:15 PM"Create a new service unlike anything done before."
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:04:17 PMApple TV+
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:04:22 PM
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:04:27 PM(tho we'll use "Apple TV Plus.")
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:04:37 PM"We have two amazing people running this effort for us"
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 6:04:42 PMApple TV+ is "unlike anything that's been done before," Tim Cook says, as he unveils a service that has the same naming convention that Disney does
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:04:53 PM
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:04:58 PMThe new heads of Apple TV Plus are now up
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:05:19 PM"Great stories can change the world. That's because great stories connect us," one exec says (sorry, I don't know which is which!)
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 6:05:22 PMJamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg are up, they're the heads of the original programming
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:05:38 PM"At Apple we know that great stories begin and end with the incredible artists who tell them."
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:05:48 PM
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:05:59 PM
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:06:07 PM"We thought you'd like to meet a few of these exceptional artists. We've asked a few of them to speak about their inspiration and creative process," the other exec says.
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 6:06:16 PMTrailer, and it's Spielberg first
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:06:18 PMBummer. It's a video. I was hoping people would be here in person
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 6:06:30 PMSteven Spielberg's Amblin Television, alongside NBC Universal, are rebooting the Amazing Stories franchise of the 1980s
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:06:41 PMSteve Spielberg is speaking on the video first. Now JJ Abrams
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 6:06:44 PMJJ Abrams is making two shows for Apple
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:07:12 PM"The best ideas I've had have come to me when I least expected them," Spielberg says
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:07:19 PM
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:07:37 PM
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:07:44 PM
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 6:07:44 PMMy Glory Was I Had Such Friends has Jennifer Garner starring in this limited series and she's teaming up with Alias creator J.J. Abrams. Abrams also has a half-hour musical dramedy with songs written by Sara Bareilles called Little Voice
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:07:56 PM
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:08:12 PM
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:08:30 PMReese Witherspoon, Ron Howard, etc also on this video
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:08:37 PMJennifer Aniston
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:08:41 PM