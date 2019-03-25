Apple 2019 event live: New Apple TV service, Apple News and more | CNET

Apple 2019 event live: New Apple TV service, Apple News and more

Apple is expected to unveil a huge slate of new and updated services at its March 25 event -- and maybe an iOS update, too.

  • Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:02:04 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:02:11 PM
    Even bringing Apple TV app to Roku and Amazon's FireTVs
  • joan.solsman 3/25/2019 6:02:18 PM
    Important -- Apple TV interface is going outside the walled garden, including with direct competitors like Samsung, Roku and Amazon's FireTV
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:02:53 PM
    Our commitment that we won't share your personal news with anyone
  • Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:02:53 PM
  • Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:02:57 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:03:06 PM
    Apple tiptoed into putting its content on non-Apple devices at CES
  • Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:03:13 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:03:18 PM
    there, it announced a partnership to bring iTunes and AirPlay to Samsung smart TVs
  • Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:03:19 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:03:30 PM
    AirPlay was going to be available on other smart TVs, too
  • joan.solsman 3/25/2019 6:03:33 PM
    OK one hour mark, Tim is back to talk abut how Apple has "even more to contribute to TV experience" -- here comes the big one
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:03:37 PM
    But nothing was said about Apple's TV app at that time
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:03:41 PM
    Tim Cook is now back up
  • Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:03:56 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:04:06 PM
    "We think we contribute something important to our culture and society through content and storytelling."
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:04:15 PM
    "Create a new service unlike anything done before."
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:04:17 PM
    Apple TV+
  • Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:04:22 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:04:27 PM
    (tho we'll use "Apple TV Plus.")
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:04:37 PM
    "We have two amazing people running this effort for us"
  • joan.solsman 3/25/2019 6:04:42 PM
    Apple TV+ is "unlike anything that's been done before," Tim Cook says, as he unveils a service that has the same naming convention that Disney does
  • Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:04:53 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:04:58 PM
    The new heads of Apple TV Plus are now up
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:05:19 PM
    "Great stories can change the world. That's because great stories connect us," one exec says (sorry, I don't know which is which!)
  • joan.solsman 3/25/2019 6:05:22 PM
    Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg are up, they're the heads of the original programming
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:05:38 PM
    "At Apple we know that great stories begin and end with the incredible artists who tell them."
  • Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:05:48 PM
  • Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:05:59 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:06:07 PM
    "We thought you'd like to meet a few of these exceptional artists. We've asked a few of them to speak about their inspiration and creative process," the other exec says.
  • joan.solsman 3/25/2019 6:06:16 PM
    Trailer, and it's Spielberg first
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:06:18 PM
    Bummer. It's a video. I was hoping people would be here in person
  • joan.solsman 3/25/2019 6:06:30 PM
    Steven Spielberg's Amblin Television, alongside NBC Universal, are rebooting the Amazing Stories franchise of the 1980s
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:06:41 PM
    Steve Spielberg is speaking on the video first. Now JJ Abrams
  • joan.solsman 3/25/2019 6:06:44 PM
    JJ Abrams is making two shows for Apple
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:07:12 PM
    "The best ideas I've had have come to me when I least expected them," Spielberg says
  • Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:07:19 PM
  • Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:07:37 PM
  • Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:07:44 PM
  • joan.solsman 3/25/2019 6:07:44 PM
    My Glory Was I Had Such Friends has Jennifer Garner starring in this limited series and she's teaming up with Alias creator J.J. Abrams. Abrams also has a half-hour musical dramedy with songs written by Sara Bareilles called Little Voice
  • Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:07:56 PM
  • Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:08:12 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:08:30 PM
    Reese Witherspoon, Ron Howard, etc also on this video
  • Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:08:37 PM
    Jennifer Aniston
  • Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:08:41 PM
