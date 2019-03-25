Apple 2019 event live: New Apple TV service, Apple News and more

Witherspoon and Aniston are as the principal owners of the show, and the series has two other heavy-hitting Hollywood women with deep resumes attached. Kerry Ehrin, a Emmy-nominated producer for The Wonder Years and Friday Night lights, is the showrunner, part of what's known as an overall deal with Apple. And Mimi Leder -- who has been directing television and big-budget films for going on 30 years -- is directing and producing the series.