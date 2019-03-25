Apple 2019 event live: New Apple TV service, Apple News and more
Apple is expected to unveil a huge slate of new and updated services at its March 25 event -- and maybe an iOS update, too.
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 6:08:44 PMOctavia Spencer stars and produces Are You Sleeping? It revolves around people's obsession with true-crime podcast, and has a big cast including Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul, Masters of Sex's Lizzy Caplan, veteran actress Elizabeth Perkins (her work ranges from playing Tom Hanks' love interest in Big to a recent turn on HBO's Sharp Objects) and Mekhi Phifer, an actor on ER for years
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:08:46 PM
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:08:51 PM
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 6:09:13 PMRon Howard is in this trailer -- I think it may be an unannounced project with him attached
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:09:23 PM
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 6:09:53 PMReese Witherspoon has a few originals lined up with Apple -- the biggest is an unnamed show starring her and Jennifer Aniston, about a morning talk show a la The Today Show
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:09:59 PM
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 6:10:54 PMSofia Coppola was also a talking head here -- she's making a film called On the Rocks starring Bill Murray and Rashida Jones
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:11:34 PMOk, that video is now over
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:11:43 PM
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 6:11:54 PMSpielberg is here and he's getting a standing ovation
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:12:03 PMSteven Spielberg is now on stage. He's getting a standing ovation from the people in front of us (Apple employees and guests)
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:12:32 PM
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:12:37 PM
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:12:41 PM
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:12:45 PMSpielberg is talking about how the magazine "Amazing Stories" was his first exposure to science fiction
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:13:03 PM
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 6:14:06 PMSpielberg is talking about Amazing Stories, and gives the first glimpse of some of thees bottles episodes the anthology show will includes. A WWII pilot will be the focus of one, for example.
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:14:15 PMSpielberg is talking about "these disconnected" stories that give a single thematic experience
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 6:14:30 PMAn anthology series where every episode is its own standalone installment, the original was a mix of fantasy, horror, and science fiction tales -- a bit of a 1980s version of what Black Mirror or even America Horror Story are today.
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 6:14:44 PMNow it's Jennifer Aniston (in leather pants) with Reese Witherspoon
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 6:14:54 PM"The Morning Show" is their show, the title is new
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:15:01 PMAnd now Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon to talk about their project, "The Morning Show."
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:15:16 PM
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 6:15:17 PMWitherspoon and Aniston are as the principal owners of the show, and the series has two other heavy-hitting Hollywood women with deep resumes attached. Kerry Ehrin, a Emmy-nominated producer for The Wonder Years and Friday Night lights, is the showrunner, part of what's known as an overall deal with Apple. And Mimi Leder -- who has been directing television and big-budget films for going on 30 years -- is directing and producing the series.
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:15:22 PM"It's a real insider's view into the people" who help Americans start each day, Witherspoon says
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:15:34 PM
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 6:15:57 PMNow Steve Carell is here. So far, besides the name of The Morning Show, we're not getting much new info about these programs
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:16:02 PMSteve Carrell is here also. "Crashing" Reese and Jen's presentation
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:16:21 PM
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:16:27 PM
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 6:16:46 PMI kinda love this casting choice of Carell as an anchorman because of his history in...Anchorman
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:17:07 PM
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:17:49 PMEvery time the stage goes dark, the lights come back on with someone else
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:17:52 PM
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:18:19 PMJason Momoa and Alfre Woodard are on stage now
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:18:38 PM
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:19:23 PMMomoa had us close our eyes to feel what it's like to be blind
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:19:55 PM
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:19:58 PMTheir story is about a post apocalyptic world where everyone had lost their sight
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:20:19 PMSo much time has passed, people wonder if sight ever really existed
Connie Guglielmo 3/25/2019 6:20:34 PM
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:20:39 PM"'See' is a journey where we may discover something entirely new about ourselves," Woodard says
Shara Tibken 3/25/2019 6:21:10 PMAnd now it's Kumail Nanjiani on stage
joan.solsman 3/25/2019 6:21:19 PMKumail Nanjiani is here, he and his wife are making Little America