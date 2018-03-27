Apple Chicago event 2018 live blog, start time and more Live
Apple's "Let's take a field trip" event takes place at the Lane Tech College Prep High School in Chicago, where the focus will be on education.
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:01:25 PMKids, slow-mo, emotional music. Playground.
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:01:01 PM"Imagination is the key because you're using your knowledge but you know to make something no one's made before," a kid says on the video
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:00:40 PMBig screen is on the stage, and we're watching a video of kids on a playground
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:00:24 PMI feel like we're about to see a play
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:00:16 PMAlright here we go. Lights are off
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 2:59:45 PMThey've dimmed the lights a bit. People are sitting down. This should be starting shortly
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 2:59:19 PMI assume we're listening to Beats 1, but I haven't actually heard that announcement. Right now the song on is "Go" by Louis The Child
-
-
-
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 2:57:45 PMOk, about to get going!
-
-
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 2:56:24 PM
Apple's struggles in schools — as well as with its iPad — mark a sharp contrast with its dominance in smartphones through its iPhone franchise, underscoring the fickleness of the tablet business. But Apple has no intention of giving up, since getting children hooked on its products early helps ensure future generations of loyal customers.
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 2:55:00 PM
Apple board member Al Gore is sitting a few rows in front of us
-
-
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 2:54:03 PMApple had an early push in education, but Google's Chromebook has taken over the US education market, with nearly three out of every five machines used in schools running the Chrome operating system in 2017, according to researcher Futuresource Consulting. More than 25 million students across the globe are using Chromebooks.
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 2:53:26 PMThis is likely why Apple chose Chicago for its event. In December, the company announced that the city of Chicago plans to offer Apple’s Everyone Can Code Program to the nearly 500,000 kids in the district. Apple’s yearlong App Development with Swift curriculum teaches students how to code and design functional apps.
-
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 2:52:42 PMIt’s also a diverse school, with 41 percent of students Hispanic, 36 percent white and 8.2 percent black. Half of the students are from low-income families where the household gets government aid.
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 2:52:25 PMFor Tuesday event, Apple has taken over the Lane Tech College Prep High School in Chicago. It’s not your normal public school but is aimed at getting kids ready for college.
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 2:52:08 PMApple envisioned students across the country using their iPads to access curriculum that was more interactive and cheaper than print textbooks. The LA Unified School District decided to roll out iPads to all of its students but later canceled the contract after finding the textbooks to be buggy.
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 2:51:58 PMThis is the first education event Apple’s held since 2012. At that time, it introduced its second generation of iBooks and tools for publishers like Pearson and McGraw-Hill to digitize their textbooks.
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 2:51:08 PM
-
-
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 2:49:29 PMWe've got about 10 minutes until we start
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 2:48:00 PM
Angela Ahrendts, Apple’s head of retail
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 2:46:58 PM
It’s a tight fit in the auditorium seats
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 2:45:48 PM
Phil Schiller, Apple’s head of marketing, talking to Recode’s Kara Swisher
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 2:45:10 PM
-
-
-
-
-
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 2:41:57 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 2:41:46 PM
-
Natalie Weinstein 3/27/2018 2:41:20 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 2:41:16 PM
-
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 2:40:58 PM
How we all walked in a moment ago
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 2:40:57 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 2:40:44 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 2:40:32 PM
Waiting to get in about an hour ago
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 2:40:06 PM
-
-
James Martin 3/27/2018 2:39:18 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 2:38:39 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 2:38:26 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 2:38:15 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 2:38:05 PM
And what everyone’s really waiting for: breakfast photos
-
James Martin 3/27/2018 2:38:02 PM
-
James Martin 3/27/2018 2:37:26 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 2:36:20 PMHey everyone! We're getting settled in here at the auditorium at the Lane Tech College Prep High School in Chicago. The keynote starts in about 25 minutes
-
James Martin 3/27/2018 2:35:39 PM
-
-
James Martin 3/27/2018 2:35:11 PM
-
Connie Guglielmo 3/27/2018 2:33:41 PMI'm sitting here with Shara Tibken and Scott Stein waiting for event to start. The staff here is wearing green sweatshirts and gold/yellow caps -- those are the colors for Lane Tech College Prep, which is hosting today's event. Coincidentally (or not), Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak went to Homestead High School in Cupertino and the school colors are the same! I know that because my kids went there.
-
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 2:33:29 PMWhat to expect today? iPad. And, Apple developing some sort of education classroom plan for iPads. This is the first Apple education event since an e-textbook themed one in NYC in early 2012.
-
John Falcone 3/27/2018 2:31:52 PM
-
-
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 2:31:27 PMI'm seated in the main auditorium, and we're beginning a very immersive day of Apple showing us their plan for education.
-
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 2:29:08 PMWe are at Lane Tech College Prep High School in Chicago.
-
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 2:28:22 PMHey everyone! Scott Stein here.