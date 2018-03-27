Apple Chicago event 2018 live blog, start time and more Live

I'm sitting here with Shara Tibken and Scott Stein waiting for event to start. The staff here is wearing green sweatshirts and gold/yellow caps -- those are the colors for Lane Tech College Prep, which is hosting today's event. Coincidentally (or not), Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak went to Homestead High School in Cupertino and the school colors are the same! I know that because my kids went there.