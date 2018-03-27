Apple Chicago event 2018 live blog, start time and more
Apple's "Let's take a field trip" event takes place at the Lane Tech College Prep High School in Chicago, where the focus will be on education.
-
Natalie Weinstein 3/27/2018 3:39:30 PM
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 2:28:22 PMHey everyone! Scott Stein here.
-
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 2:29:08 PMWe are at Lane Tech College Prep High School in Chicago.
-
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 2:31:27 PMI'm seated in the main auditorium, and we're beginning a very immersive day of Apple showing us their plan for education.
-
John Falcone 3/27/2018 2:31:28 PMScott, how does it feel to have a class schedule again?
-
John Falcone 3/27/2018 2:31:52 PM
-
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 2:33:29 PMWhat to expect today? iPad. And, Apple developing some sort of education classroom plan for iPads. This is the first Apple education event since an e-textbook themed one in NYC in early 2012.
-
Connie Guglielmo 3/27/2018 2:33:41 PMI'm sitting here with Shara Tibken and Scott Stein waiting for event to start. The staff here is wearing green sweatshirts and gold/yellow caps -- those are the colors for Lane Tech College Prep, which is hosting today's event. Coincidentally (or not), Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak went to Homestead High School in Cupertino and the school colors are the same! I know that because my kids went there.
-
James Martin 3/27/2018 2:35:11 PM
-
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 2:35:31 PMMy laptop is being a little weird, so I might switch to using...an iPad!
-
James Martin 3/27/2018 2:35:39 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 2:36:20 PMHey everyone! We're getting settled in here at the auditorium at the Lane Tech College Prep High School in Chicago. The keynote starts in about 25 minutes
-
James Martin 3/27/2018 2:37:26 PM
-
James Martin 3/27/2018 2:38:02 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 2:38:05 PM
And what everyone’s really waiting for: breakfast photos
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 2:38:15 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 2:38:26 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 2:38:39 PM
-
James Martin 3/27/2018 2:39:18 PM
-
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 2:39:56 PMOk, now iPad covering the iPad event. Meta
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 2:40:06 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 2:40:32 PM
Waiting to get in about an hour ago
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 2:40:44 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 2:40:57 PM
-
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 2:40:58 PM
How we all walked in a moment ago
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 2:41:16 PM
-
Natalie Weinstein 3/27/2018 2:41:20 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 2:41:46 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 2:41:57 PM
-
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 2:42:14 PMHopping on live show to say hi in a sec. Also, follow me @jetscott on Twitter for in-the-moment thoughts throughout the day.
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 2:42:40 PMPeople are cheering/screaming for some reason. But we have no idea what's going on.
-
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 2:43:31 PMSome cheering from the back, hard to tell what’s happening. Actually, someone on staff is leading the cheer.
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 2:43:56 PMSo we are in a real legit high school. I'm kind of having flashbacks except this looks nothing like my high school in Iowa.
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 2:44:41 PMAnd it's so nice to be back in the Midwest! I'm from Iowa but ironically have never really covered anything in the Midwest. I've always worked on the coasts in my professional journalism life. I keep joking this is my natural time zone.
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 2:45:10 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 2:45:48 PM
Phil Schiller, Apple’s head of marketing, talking to Recode’s Kara Swisher
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 2:46:58 PM
It’s a tight fit in the auditorium seats
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 2:48:00 PM
Angela Ahrendts, Apple’s head of retail
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 2:49:29 PMWe've got about 10 minutes until we start
-
Nate M 3/27/2018 2:50:15 PMMy daughter is entering high school this fall - the school is providing all students new Chromebooks... Apple has some ground to make up here.
-
Nick Poverman 3/27/2018 2:50:57 PMIpads will never replace chromebooks. The schools don't have the budget. Do you have any idea what it takes to get new technology into a school? Some schools are still using XP and floppy drives at this very moment.
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 2:51:08 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 2:51:58 PMThis is the first education event Apple’s held since 2012. At that time, it introduced its second generation of iBooks and tools for publishers like Pearson and McGraw-Hill to digitize their textbooks.
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 2:52:08 PMApple envisioned students across the country using their iPads to access curriculum that was more interactive and cheaper than print textbooks. The LA Unified School District decided to roll out iPads to all of its students but later canceled the contract after finding the textbooks to be buggy.
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 2:52:25 PMFor Tuesday event, Apple has taken over the Lane Tech College Prep High School in Chicago. It’s not your normal public school but is aimed at getting kids ready for college.