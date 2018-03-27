Apple Chicago event 2018 live blog, start time and more
Apple's "Let's take a field trip" event takes place at the Lane Tech College Prep High School in Chicago, where the focus will be on education.
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 2:52:42 PMIt’s also a diverse school, with 41 percent of students Hispanic, 36 percent white and 8.2 percent black. Half of the students are from low-income families where the household gets government aid.
-
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 2:53:26 PMThis is likely why Apple chose Chicago for its event. In December, the company announced that the city of Chicago plans to offer Apple’s Everyone Can Code Program to the nearly 500,000 kids in the district. Apple’s yearlong App Development with Swift curriculum teaches students how to code and design functional apps.
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 2:54:03 PMApple had an early push in education, but Google's Chromebook has taken over the US education market, with nearly three out of every five machines used in schools running the Chrome operating system in 2017, according to researcher Futuresource Consulting. More than 25 million students across the globe are using Chromebooks.
-
-
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 2:55:00 PM
Apple board member Al Gore is sitting a few rows in front of us
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 2:56:24 PM
Apple's struggles in schools — as well as with its iPad — mark a sharp contrast with its dominance in smartphones through its iPhone franchise, underscoring the fickleness of the tablet business. But Apple has no intention of giving up, since getting children hooked on its products early helps ensure future generations of loyal customers.
-
-
-
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 2:57:45 PMOk, about to get going!
-
-
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 2:59:19 PMI assume we're listening to Beats 1, but I haven't actually heard that announcement. Right now the song on is "Go" by Louis The Child
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 2:59:45 PMThey've dimmed the lights a bit. People are sitting down. This should be starting shortly
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:00:16 PMAlright here we go. Lights are off
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:00:24 PMI feel like we're about to see a play
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:00:40 PMBig screen is on the stage, and we're watching a video of kids on a playground
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:01:01 PM"Imagination is the key because you're using your knowledge but you know to make something no one's made before," a kid says on the video
-
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:01:25 PMKids, slow-mo, emotional music. Playground.
-
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:01:42 PM
-
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:01:44 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:02:08 PM"One small thing could change the world. Like one person could change the world," a kid says on the video
-
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:02:11 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:02:20 PMTons of clapping and now we've got Tim Cook
-
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:02:31 PM
-
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:02:47 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:03:03 PM"We've always believed that people with passion could change the world. That was on display this weekend in marches in Washington and across our nation," Cook says
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:03:19 PM"We are deeply inspired by the voices these students are using to bring about change in America"
-
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:03:22 PM
Apple CEO Tim Cook
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:03:38 PM"We're proud to be in Chicago." Cook notes it's one of the most diverse and forward thinking school districts in America
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:03:56 PM"Macs and iPads are used throughout schools by students for everything from music to langauge arts and even advanced robotics"
-
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:04:04 PMCook discusses how iPads are used everywhere in school: language arts, robotics, coding.
-
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:04:15 PM(And Macs)
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:04:18 PM"We recently announced CPS is working with Apple to teach coding to more than 370,000 kids across the district."
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:04:41 PM"Lane Tech is one of the oldest and it's the largest public high school in the Chicago public school district"
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:04:52 PMMore PhDs come out of Lane than any school in the country, Cook says
-
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:05:06 PM"At Apple we care deeply about education because we love kids and we love teachers"
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:05:16 PM"We know our products can help bring out the creative genius in every kid"
-
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:05:19 PM
-
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:05:32 PM
-
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:05:34 PMNow for the history lesson: going back to 1978
-
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:05:53 PMShowing older computer labs (I remember those)
-
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:05:54 PM