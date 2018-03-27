Apple Chicago event 2018 live blog, start time and more
Apple's "Let's take a field trip" event takes place at the Lane Tech College Prep High School in Chicago, where the focus will be on education.
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:06:10 PM"We had a unique insight into how technology could inspire kids to unleash their creative genius. And we believed that technology could help teachers deliver a unique and personalized learning experience to all kids. We've never stopped believe this, and we've never stopped working on it."
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:06:13 PM
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:06:40 PM"It's why we created a 10-year study called Apple Classrooms of Tomorrow that showed engagement increased exponentially for students and teachers who had access to our products."
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:06:56 PMCook is talking up its Everyone Can Code initiative that includes Swift Playgrounds to teach coding
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:07:06 PMApple retail stores also offer classes for students and teachers
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:07:40 PMNow talking up efforts to bring coding classes to community colleges, including in Chicago
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:08:02 PM"We're also working with 40 STEM organizations around the world to bring coding to even more kids of all backgrounds"
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:08:31 PM
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:08:47 PMKathleen Richardson, who works with ConnectEd for Apple, is now on stage to talk about using Apple products
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:08:50 PMNow hearing about classroom experiences using Apple products.
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:09:02 PMI think this is the fastest Apple's ever put a woman on stage at its events
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:09:16 PM
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:10:02 PMSo far nothing really new but Richardson is talking about how schools have used iPads
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:10:13 PM
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:10:23 PM"They took ownership of their learning and now their digital projects will be showcased at the Library of Congress for the entire world to see."
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:10:27 PMVeteran’s History project created in conjunction with Library of Congress being discussed. Students used iPads to study and report. Library of Congress showcasing the student work.
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:10:58 PMTim Cook is back up
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:11:07 PM
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:11:14 PM"Working with students and teachers constantly reminds us of the words of Horace Mann"
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:11:21 PM
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:11:57 PMHorace Mann quote (see photo) “words as true now as they were 150 years ago.” - Cook
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:12:05 PM
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:12:09 PM
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:12:31 PM
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:12:33 PM"Today we're going to take those experiences even further and to start it off we're going to talk about iPad"
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:12:37 PMiPad leading off. Greg Jozwiak on stage.
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:12:51 PM
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:12:53 PMGreg Joswiak, one of Apple's marketing execs, is now on stage
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:13:07 PM"We're proud to make the very best products for unleashing this productivity."
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:13:14 PM
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:13:21 PM"Students and teachers alike love the iPad. They love that it's so easy to use ... It feels like an extension of their minds."
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:13:27 PM"They love the iPad because it's super portable."
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:13:28 PM
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:13:37 PM"Today learning happens everywhere, even where there might not be a desk."
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:13:42 PM
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:13:53 PM"They love iPad because it's so versatile."
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:13:58 PM
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:14:01 PMEmphasizing versatility, field work, places w/o desks
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:14:26 PM
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:14:28 PM"They love iPad because it comes with amazing built-in apps for productivity."
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:14:30 PMCamera as work tool: Playground Physics to take advantage of camera capture on fly
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:14:40 PM"There's nothing like these creativity apps on any other device."
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:14:41 PM
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:14:50 PM"They also love that the iPad can do a million other creative things."