Apple Chicago event 2018 live blog, start time and more | CNET

Apple Chicago event 2018 live blog, start time and more

Apple's "Let's take a field trip" event takes place at the Lane Tech College Prep High School in Chicago, where the focus will be on education.

  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:06:10 PM
    "We had a unique insight into how technology could inspire kids to unleash their creative genius. And we believed that technology could help teachers deliver a unique and personalized learning experience to all kids. We've never stopped believe this, and we've never stopped working on it."
  • James Martin 3/27/2018 3:06:13 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:06:40 PM
    "It's why we created a 10-year study called Apple Classrooms of Tomorrow that showed engagement increased exponentially for students and teachers who had access to our products."
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:06:56 PM
    Cook is talking up its Everyone Can Code initiative that includes Swift Playgrounds to teach coding
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:07:06 PM
    Apple retail stores also offer classes for students and teachers
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:07:40 PM
    Now talking up efforts to bring coding classes to community colleges, including in Chicago
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:08:02 PM
    "We're also working with 40 STEM organizations around the world to bring coding to even more kids of all backgrounds"
  • James Martin 3/27/2018 3:08:31 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:08:47 PM
    Kathleen Richardson, who works with ConnectEd for Apple, is now on stage to talk about using Apple products
  • Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:08:50 PM
    Now hearing about classroom experiences using Apple products.
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:09:02 PM
    I think this is the fastest Apple's ever put a woman on stage at its events
  • James Martin 3/27/2018 3:09:16 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:10:02 PM
    So far nothing really new but Richardson is talking about how schools have used iPads
  • James Martin 3/27/2018 3:10:13 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:10:23 PM
    "They took ownership of their learning and now their digital projects will be showcased at the Library of Congress for the entire world to see."
  • Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:10:27 PM
    Veteran’s History project created in conjunction with Library of Congress being discussed. Students used iPads to study and report. Library of Congress showcasing the student work.
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:10:58 PM
    Tim Cook is back up
  • James Martin 3/27/2018 3:11:07 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:11:14 PM
    "Working with students and teachers constantly reminds us of the words of Horace Mann"
  • James Martin 3/27/2018 3:11:21 PM
  • Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:11:57 PM
    Horace Mann quote (see photo) “words as true now as they were 150 years ago.” - Cook
  • James Martin 3/27/2018 3:12:05 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:12:09 PM
  • James Martin 3/27/2018 3:12:31 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:12:33 PM
    "Today we're going to take those experiences even further and to start it off we're going to talk about iPad"
  • Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:12:37 PM
    iPad leading off. Greg Jozwiak on stage.
  • James Martin 3/27/2018 3:12:51 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:12:53 PM
    Greg Joswiak, one of Apple's marketing execs, is now on stage
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:13:07 PM
    "We're proud to make the very best products for unleashing this productivity."
  • James Martin 3/27/2018 3:13:14 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:13:21 PM
    "Students and teachers alike love the iPad. They love that it's so easy to use ... It feels like an extension of their minds."
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:13:24 PM
    Greg Joswiak, one of Apple's marketing execs, is now on stage
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:13:27 PM
    "They love the iPad because it's super portable."
  • James Martin 3/27/2018 3:13:28 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:13:37 PM
    "Today learning happens everywhere, even where there might not be a desk."
  • James Martin 3/27/2018 3:13:42 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:13:53 PM
    "They love iPad because it's so versatile."
  • James Martin 3/27/2018 3:13:58 PM
  • Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:14:01 PM
    Emphasizing versatility, field work, places w/o desks
  • James Martin 3/27/2018 3:14:26 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:14:28 PM
    "They love iPad because it comes with amazing built-in apps for productivity."
  • Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:14:30 PM
    Camera as work tool: Playground Physics to take advantage of camera capture on fly
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:14:40 PM
    "There's nothing like these creativity apps on any other device."
  • James Martin 3/27/2018 3:14:41 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:14:50 PM
    "They also love that the iPad can do a million other creative things."
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform
This week on CNET News See all

The spectacle of Mark Zuckerberg's DC visit

 Culture

This senator says Congress needs Silicon Valley's help to fix privacy

 Politics

When diabetes is your life, tech - and a little DIY - can help

 Phones

Trump orders review of Postal Service amid Amazon accusations

 Internet

Backpage.com, CEO plead guilty in California, Texas

 Internet