Apple Chicago event 2018 live blog, start time and more
Apple's "Let's take a field trip" event takes place at the Lane Tech College Prep High School in Chicago, where the focus will be on education.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:14:58 PM"There are nearly 200,000 apps made for education"
-
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:15:15 PM
-
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:16:07 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:16:15 PM"This goes way beyond the basics and way beyond browser based apps."
-
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:16:33 PMJoswiak introducing Cassey Williams, Woodbury Down Primary School
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:16:43 PMCassey Williams, a teacher from Woodbery Down Primary School, is now talking about how her students use Apple devices
-
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:17:04 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:17:26 PM"When they finish their learning they bring it all together on video. What's unique about these lessons today with iPad is the students have virtually unlimited directions they could take their content," the teacher says
-
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:17:29 PMStudents research, collect and present work via video on iPads, says Williams. Creators of content
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:17:53 PM"Being able to see their learning in video helps me better assess what they know."
-
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:18:17 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:18:24 PM"This shows how the skills we are developing with our children is helping to have an impact on academic performance."
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:18:41 PMJoswiak is now back up
-
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:18:55 PMJoswiak: The most popular iPad is the 9.7 inch model (because it’s affordable!)
-
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:18:58 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:19:00 PMThe most popular iPad has been the 9.7-inch iPad. It's available to schools for $299
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:19:07 PMNew iPad
-
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:19:09 PMNew iPad: takes experience even further,
-
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:19:12 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:19:16 PMwe're seeing a video with an Apple Pencil stylus
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:19:20 PMdon't know the name of the new iPad yet
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:19:26 PMOr anything about it
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:19:32 PMJust that it works with Apple's stylus
-
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:19:41 PMIt uses Pencil.
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:19:56 PMVideo is over now
-
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:20:05 PMIt looks...like 9.7 iPad Pro
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:20:11 PM"The new 9.7 inch iPad takes everything people love about our most popular iPad and make it even better"
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:20:22 PMApple Pencil is widely used by creators
-
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:20:24 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:20:37 PM"Our most affordable iPad has support for our most creative tool, Apple Pencil."
-
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:20:41 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:20:43 PM"We're providing a high-resolution touch system."
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:20:53 PM"This will enable ultra low latency"
-
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:21:00 PM
-
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:21:00 PMSo, same tilt and pressure as existing Pro iPads.
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:21:03 PM"It's so versatile for the things you do every day at school."
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:21:11 PMEasy to mark up worksheets, etc
-
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:21:17 PMSame Pencil design.
-
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:21:20 PM
-
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:21:29 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:21:30 PM"It goes so much further. There's an incredible universe of apps for Apple Pencil that will now be available to everyone."
-
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:21:35 PM
-
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:21:46 PMGuess we’ll have to keep using that stick-in-the-side charging.
-
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:21:48 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:22:00 PM"Three of the most popular apps are Pages, Keynote and one more I didn't catch (sorry)