Apple Chicago event 2018 live blog, start time and more

Apple Chicago event 2018 live blog, start time and more

Apple's "Let's take a field trip" event takes place at the Lane Tech College Prep High School in Chicago, where the focus will be on education.

  • Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:22:04 PM
    Pages and Apple’s other free apps support Pencil.
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:22:06 PM
    Numbers!
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:22:11 PM
    They're all getting updates
  • Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:22:12 PM
    Does that mean iMovie?
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:22:19 PM
    "Now kids have a whole new way to showcase what they're learning"
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:22:30 PM
    Sneak peak of something new coming to Pages called smart annotation
  • Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:22:35 PM
    Pages being shown on stage, mostly. Smart annotation added to Pages.
  • James Martin 3/27/2018 3:22:36 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:22:46 PM
    Today students are turning in their papers electronically, but to mark it up you have to print it out
  • James Martin 3/27/2018 3:22:46 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:22:58 PM
    "Now you can simply write or add marks on the Pages document itself."
  • Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:23:04 PM
    Can handwrite into Pages docs, and “words stay anchored”
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:23:10 PM
    With Smart Annotation your words stay anchored to the words they were added to
  • Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:23:25 PM
    Even when editing, the pen markups move to stay with text. Pretty cool.
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:23:30 PM
    "Pencil support is such a natural extension of iWork and it's perfect for education"
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:23:35 PM
    Now talking up digital books
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:23:49 PM
    "You can make the content relevant to the kids in your class."
  • James Martin 3/27/2018 3:23:55 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:24:02 PM
    "Today we're bringing digital book creation to the iPad"
  • Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:24:11 PM
    Digital books: coming to iPad (crazy it wasn’t there before,) Built into Pages.
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:24:13 PM
    "And we're building it right into Pages"
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:24:20 PM
    "It's got everything you need to make a digital book"
  • Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:24:30 PM
    Reports, stories, lessons, novels: new creative book mode tools.
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:24:42 PM
    "The pages of your digital book come alive. You can easily add your own interactive image galleries and photos... you can easily add videos with sound."
  • Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:24:44 PM
    Videos can be added to Pages books.
  • James Martin 3/27/2018 3:24:47 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:24:52 PM
    "With Apple Pencil you can personalize your book even more with your own illustrations
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:24:53 PM
    "With Apple Pencil you can personalize your book even more with your own illustrations"
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:25:03 PM
    "Pages has group collaboration built right in"
  • Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:25:13 PM
    Can add own illustrations, create a children’s book. Pages diving into full-on creative tool.
  • James Martin 3/27/2018 3:25:16 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:25:19 PM
    "This is a game changing version of iWork. All three apps come loaded onto every iPad for free"
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:25:37 PM
    "Our most affordable iPad now with Pencil support ... is designed to be the ultimate tool for education."
  • Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:25:50 PM
    A10 chip. 10-hour battery.
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:25:55 PM
    8 mp camera with 1080P HD video, Up to 300 mbps LTE, compass, GPS, 10 hour battery life, weighs just 1 pound
  • James Martin 3/27/2018 3:25:57 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:25:59 PM
    Gyroscope
  • Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:26:03 PM
    300MBps LTE
  • James Martin 3/27/2018 3:26:13 PM
  • Lexy Savvides 3/27/2018 3:26:39 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:26:41 PM
    With the A10 Fusion chip, this iPad is now more powerful than most PC laptops and virtually every Chromebook
  • Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:26:45 PM
    AR.
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:26:46 PM
    Now on to AR
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:26:55 PM
    "iOS is the largest AR platform in the world."
  • Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:26:56 PM
    Here we go as I expected.
