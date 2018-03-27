Apple Chicago event 2018 live blog, start time and more
Apple's "Let's take a field trip" event takes place at the Lane Tech College Prep High School in Chicago, where the focus will be on education.
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:22:04 PMPages and Apple’s other free apps support Pencil.
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:22:06 PMNumbers!
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:22:11 PMThey're all getting updates
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:22:12 PMDoes that mean iMovie?
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:22:19 PM"Now kids have a whole new way to showcase what they're learning"
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:22:30 PMSneak peak of something new coming to Pages called smart annotation
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:22:35 PMPages being shown on stage, mostly. Smart annotation added to Pages.
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:22:46 PMToday students are turning in their papers electronically, but to mark it up you have to print it out
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:22:58 PM"Now you can simply write or add marks on the Pages document itself."
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:23:04 PMCan handwrite into Pages docs, and “words stay anchored”
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:23:10 PMWith Smart Annotation your words stay anchored to the words they were added to
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:23:25 PMEven when editing, the pen markups move to stay with text. Pretty cool.
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:23:30 PM"Pencil support is such a natural extension of iWork and it's perfect for education"
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:23:35 PMNow talking up digital books
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:23:49 PM"You can make the content relevant to the kids in your class."
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:24:02 PM"Today we're bringing digital book creation to the iPad"
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:24:11 PMDigital books: coming to iPad (crazy it wasn’t there before,) Built into Pages.
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:24:13 PM"And we're building it right into Pages"
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:24:20 PM"It's got everything you need to make a digital book"
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:24:30 PMReports, stories, lessons, novels: new creative book mode tools.
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:24:42 PM"The pages of your digital book come alive. You can easily add your own interactive image galleries and photos... you can easily add videos with sound."
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:24:44 PMVideos can be added to Pages books.
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:24:52 PM"With Apple Pencil you can personalize your book even more with your own illustrations
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:25:03 PM"Pages has group collaboration built right in"
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:25:13 PMCan add own illustrations, create a children’s book. Pages diving into full-on creative tool.
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:25:19 PM"This is a game changing version of iWork. All three apps come loaded onto every iPad for free"
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:25:37 PM"Our most affordable iPad now with Pencil support ... is designed to be the ultimate tool for education."
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:25:50 PMA10 chip. 10-hour battery.
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:25:55 PM8 mp camera with 1080P HD video, Up to 300 mbps LTE, compass, GPS, 10 hour battery life, weighs just 1 pound
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:25:59 PMGyroscope
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:26:03 PM300MBps LTE
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:26:41 PMWith the A10 Fusion chip, this iPad is now more powerful than most PC laptops and virtually every Chromebook
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:26:45 PMAR.
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:26:46 PMNow on to AR
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:26:55 PM"iOS is the largest AR platform in the world."
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:26:56 PMHere we go as I expected.