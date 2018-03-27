Apple Chicago event 2018 live blog, start time and more
Apple's "Let's take a field trip" event takes place at the Lane Tech College Prep High School in Chicago, where the focus will be on education.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:27:03 PM
-
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:27:15 PMApple’s next ARKit updates support walls, too
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:27:26 PMThe new iPad with Retina screen and A10 Fusion chip will "enable incredible AR experiences simply not possible on other devices"
-
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:27:29 PM
-
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:27:29 PMBoulevard AR: art history app being shown.
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:27:45 PMBoulevard AR - will you view art hanging on the walls of your classroom. Like a virtual museum
-
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:27:47 PM
-
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:27:53 PMCan add art to walls, or hang around classroom
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:27:54 PM(That's an app being worked on)
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:28:03 PM"No gallery would ever let you this close"
-
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:28:15 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:28:18 PMThe next app is Free Rivers from the World Wildlife Fund
-
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:28:28 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:28:30 PM"It's one thing to read about science. It's quite another to experience it."
-
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:28:44 PM
-
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:28:50 PMThe 3D landscape can be flown through, a giant world to explore. Environmental impact modeling on the fly
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:28:54 PMYou can see what happens if you build a dam on a river and how it will impact the environment around the river
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:29:12 PM"AR on the iPad helps students experience and understand these concepts much more deeply than they ever could before"
-
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:29:22 PM
-
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:29:26 PMFroggipedia: on no, frog AR
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:29:26 PMAnother app called Froggepedia. Can place a virtual frog on the desk and explore the inner workings
-
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:29:37 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:29:41 PM(I still remember having to dissect a frog in biology. Gross. The smell. Gross)
-
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:29:50 PMThis beats dissection. AR dissection via Pencil.
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:29:50 PM"Students can dissect a virtual frog with their Apple Pencil"
-
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:29:55 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:29:57 PM"We just love this stuff"
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:30:10 PM"There's no doubt that AR is going to dramatically change the way this generation learns."
-
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:30:11 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:30:23 PMiPad comes loaded with other iOS features, Garageband, etc
-
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:30:27 PM
-
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:30:34 PM$329 start price
-
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:30:43 PMSchools: $299 price
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:30:47 PMiPad will cost $329 for consumers. Schools will get it for $299
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:30:55 PMAvailable to order today. Shipping and arriving in stores this week
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:30:59 PMSo pricing is the same
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:31:07 PMBut it's a big boost in terms of specs
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:31:20 PMiWorks updates are available for download today.
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:31:28 PMGarageband gets some new features like animal sounds
-
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:31:32 PMKid sound pack for GarageBand! Pretty excited about that.
-
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:31:32 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:31:34 PMClips gets new shapes, styles
-
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:31:47 PM
-
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:31:52 PMClips is easy to use, but please don’t let it replace iMovie
-
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:31:54 PM"We also created some great tools to help you use iPad in the classroom. Some schools have one iPad per student but some have pool"