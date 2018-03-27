Apple Chicago event 2018 live blog, start time and more | CNET

Apple Chicago event 2018 live blog, start time and more

Apple's "Let's take a field trip" event takes place at the Lane Tech College Prep High School in Chicago, where the focus will be on education.

  • James Martin 3/27/2018 3:27:03 PM
  • Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:27:15 PM
    Apple’s next ARKit updates support walls, too
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:27:26 PM
    The new iPad with Retina screen and A10 Fusion chip will "enable incredible AR experiences simply not possible on other devices"
  • James Martin 3/27/2018 3:27:29 PM
  • Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:27:29 PM
    Boulevard AR: art history app being shown.
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:27:45 PM
    Boulevard AR - will you view art hanging on the walls of your classroom. Like a virtual museum
  • James Martin 3/27/2018 3:27:47 PM
  • Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:27:53 PM
    Can add art to walls, or hang around classroom
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:27:54 PM
    (That's an app being worked on)
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:28:03 PM
    "No gallery would ever let you this close"
  • James Martin 3/27/2018 3:28:15 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:28:18 PM
    The next app is Free Rivers from the World Wildlife Fund
  • James Martin 3/27/2018 3:28:28 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:28:30 PM
    "It's one thing to read about science. It's quite another to experience it."
  • James Martin 3/27/2018 3:28:44 PM
  • Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:28:50 PM
    The 3D landscape can be flown through, a giant world to explore. Environmental impact modeling on the fly
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:28:54 PM
    You can see what happens if you build a dam on a river and how it will impact the environment around the river
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:29:12 PM
    "AR on the iPad helps students experience and understand these concepts much more deeply than they ever could before"
  • James Martin 3/27/2018 3:29:22 PM
  • Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:29:26 PM
    Froggipedia: on no, frog AR
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:29:26 PM
    Another app called Froggepedia. Can place a virtual frog on the desk and explore the inner workings
  • James Martin 3/27/2018 3:29:37 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:29:41 PM
    (I still remember having to dissect a frog in biology. Gross. The smell. Gross)
  • Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:29:50 PM
    This beats dissection. AR dissection via Pencil.
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:29:50 PM
    "Students can dissect a virtual frog with their Apple Pencil"
  • James Martin 3/27/2018 3:29:55 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:29:57 PM
    "We just love this stuff"
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:30:10 PM
    "There's no doubt that AR is going to dramatically change the way this generation learns."
  • James Martin 3/27/2018 3:30:11 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:30:23 PM
    iPad comes loaded with other iOS features, Garageband, etc
  • James Martin 3/27/2018 3:30:27 PM
  • Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:30:34 PM
    $329 start price
  • Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:30:43 PM
    Schools: $299 price
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:30:47 PM
    iPad will cost $329 for consumers. Schools will get it for $299
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:30:55 PM
    Available to order today. Shipping and arriving in stores this week
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:30:59 PM
    So pricing is the same
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:31:07 PM
    But it's a big boost in terms of specs
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:31:20 PM
    iWorks updates are available for download today.
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:31:28 PM
    Garageband gets some new features like animal sounds
  • Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:31:32 PM
    Kid sound pack for GarageBand! Pretty excited about that.
  • James Martin 3/27/2018 3:31:32 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:31:34 PM
    Clips gets new shapes, styles
  • James Martin 3/27/2018 3:31:47 PM
  • Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:31:52 PM
    Clips is easy to use, but please don’t let it replace iMovie
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:31:54 PM
    "We also created some great tools to help you use iPad in the classroom. Some schools have one iPad per student but some have pool"
