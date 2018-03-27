Apple Chicago event 2018 live blog, start time and more
Apple's "Let's take a field trip" event takes place at the Lane Tech College Prep High School in Chicago, where the focus will be on education.
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:32:13 PM
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:32:16 PMShared iPad program lets, well, shared iPads be easier used in classrooms. Student can log in in less than 1 minute
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:32:30 PMApple School Manager is a new one-stop shop to download apps, set up Apple IDs for students etc.
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:32:47 PMKid tools: for multiple account sharing, and school management. So it should be easy to swap as needed
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:32:52 PM"With Apple School Manager, Apple IDs can be created individually or by bulk. Can create IDs for school of 1,500 in less than 1 minute"
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:33:08 PM
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:33:27 PMApple's increasing free storage for education from 5GB to 200GB
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:33:29 PM
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:33:35 PM(but us poor consumers appear to be SOL)
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:33:38 PM5GB iCloud storage bumped to 200GB for schools and iPad management. Seems well overdue, too
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:33:46 PM
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:34:04 PMUpdated rugged case from Logitech for $99. Logitech also offering a Crayon for $49 (stylus)
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:34:08 PMLogitech has a new kid iPad case, and a $49 Pencil alternative called Crayon
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:34:15 PM
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:34:29 PMI’m interested to check out Crayon and that keyboard case
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:34:31 PM
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:34:47 PM"It offers so many advantage over any other device or platform...[Apple's combo of hardware, software and services] make this iPad the very best product ever created for students and teachers"
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:35:06 PM"Now I'd like to invite Susan Prescott to the stage to take about all the things we're doing for these great teachers"
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:35:22 PM"Teachers are the heart of the classroom"
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:35:35 PM
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:35:38 PM"We want to help teachers use our product to create engaging and personal learning experiences for all kinds of learners"
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:35:46 PM
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:35:51 PMSo: seems a lot like 9.7 iPad Pro, in certain ways. But at a really good price. (That was my favorite iPad for a while, might be once again)
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:35:53 PM"Today we're going to share with you some tools we've created to help. It starts with the Classroom app"
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:36:02 PM
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:36:18 PM"It lets them guide to their students and keep them focused and on task even when they're not all doing the same thing. ... Teachers can see what students are doing on their iPads
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:36:22 PM
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:36:33 PM"We know lots of teachers love using their Mac. Today I'm happy to announce, we're bringing Classroom to the Mac"
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:36:40 PM
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:36:43 PM"It has all the same great features as the iPad app"
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:36:48 PMAvailable in beta in June
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:36:49 PMSimilar interface and feel as iPad school tools, but for Mac
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:36:57 PM
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:37:09 PM"We want to help you do more to communicate and connect with students and give them the personal attention they deserve. A brand new app called Schoolwork"
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:37:18 PM
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:37:30 PMFree cloud-based app that makes it easy to assign hand-outs, to tap into the power of the apps that make the iPad amazing and to get visibility into each student's progress
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:37:36 PM
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:37:37 PMA new app called Schoolwork, cloud-based, easy to assign handouts and see student progress. My kid will looove this
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:37:48 PM"It's easy to create handouts for our class with PDFs, web links or documents. You might want to send your class a simple field trip reminder"
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:37:55 PM
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:37:55 PM"It's literally as easy as sending an email."
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:38:15 PM
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:38:22 PM"Today in Schoolwork, we're introducing a groundbreaking new way to bring apps into your classroom"
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:38:30 PMThat iPad didn’t have a name, as far as I can remember, btw
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:38:32 PM