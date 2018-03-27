Apple Chicago event 2018 live blog, start time and more
Apple's "Let's take a field trip" event takes place at the Lane Tech College Prep High School in Chicago, where the focus will be on education.
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:38:54 PM"Of course, Schoolwork will let you point students to an app. That's great, but that's not enough. What's really cool is making it easy for you to assign students a specific activity in an app"
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:39:09 PMCan jump right into app specific activities, link into it via Schoolwork app.
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:39:14 PM"Now as assigning an activity in an app is as easy as assigning a worksheet." And just as easy to check on their progress
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:39:28 PM"You can see how an individual student is doing"
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:39:37 PMCan see a detailed view of all students' work
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:39:45 PMThese app links are pretty interesting. Makes it easier to curate a set of apps to use as part of a curriculum.
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:39:56 PM"We think it will allow teachers to be able to tailor to the needs and potential of their students"
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:40:08 PM"It's really important to us that you understand this data stays private."
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:40:22 PM"While teachers see each students' progress information, we don't and neither can anybody else."
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:40:37 PM"Privacy is integral to everything we do at Apple ... It's something we are very passionate about."
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:40:41 PMPromised privacy: Apple can’t see student information.
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:40:58 PMClassKit is the API that allows these hook-ins to Schoolwork
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:41:00 PMClassKit is a brand new API to integrate with SchoolWork
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:41:12 PMSchoolwork will be available in June
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:41:26 PM"Let's talk about another important way we're supporting teachers."
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:41:33 PMSo, that’s Apple’s big answer to Chrome and its software ecosystem
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:41:39 PMApple Teacher, our free and self-paced online professional learning program
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:41:56 PM"You can show progress by earning badges, you can be inspired by what's happening in your classroom or seeing what other teachers are doing."
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:42:12 PM"As an example, teachers love our starter guides, which help them get hands-on with new content ..."
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:42:21 PMA new collection being added today for Clips
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:42:30 PM"If you want to test what you've learned, we've added quizzes."
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:42:46 PMApple involving Clips as part of teacher learning program. Clips seems to be the Official Video Tool for Apple.
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:42:56 PM"We love seeing them celebrate and inspire one another. Today we're excited to announce we're almost on the verge of handing out our 1 millionth badge" to an Apple Teacher
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:43:01 PMAgain, no iMovie mentions
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:43:15 PMNikole Blanchard, from the Dunham School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:43:29 PMWow, we've seen more women today on stage than men
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:43:49 PM"Professional learning plays such an important role. ... Apple Teacher has been such a gift to the Dunham School Community."
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:44:03 PM"It has also inspired them to make learning more student centered."
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:45:45 PMWhile we've seen more women on stage than any other Apple event, it would be great to see this many at an iPhone announcement, not just an education event with tons of female teachers (though a shout-out to all the teachers out there, including my mom!)
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:45:52 PMSusan Prescott is back up on stage
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:46:03 PM"We believe coding is a fundamental literacy in today's world."
