Apple Chicago event 2018 live blog, start time and more

Apple Chicago event 2018 live blog, start time and more

Apple's "Let's take a field trip" event takes place at the Lane Tech College Prep High School in Chicago, where the focus will be on education.

  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:46:16 PM
    Everyone Can Code (note this is not new)
  • James Martin 3/27/2018 3:46:25 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:46:28 PM
    It includes free teaching and learning for tens of millions of kids around the world
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:46:55 PM
    "The confidence a kid feels when they realize they can code helps them realize something really great about themselves."
  • James Martin 3/27/2018 3:47:05 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:47:18 PM
    Now talking about the Swift programming language
  • James Martin 3/27/2018 3:47:25 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:47:32 PM
    And Swift Playgrounds, the iPad app to teach kids how to code
  • James Martin 3/27/2018 3:47:45 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:47:49 PM
    "Robots on an iPad, it's just gone to another level. It makes coding so much fun."
  • James Martin 3/27/2018 3:47:59 PM
  • Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:48:06 PM
    Swift Playgrounds and its drone/robot programming makes me wonder how many more products/features in that territory are coming
  • James Martin 3/27/2018 3:48:12 PM
  • Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:48:16 PM
    ARKit with Swift: now with AR!
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:48:20 PM
    "Today we're announcing an AR Kit module for our App Development with Swift program."
  • James Martin 3/27/2018 3:48:29 PM
  • James Martin 3/27/2018 3:48:49 PM
  • Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:48:52 PM
    AR programming sounds fascinating.
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:49:06 PM
    "It's literally everything a teacher needs to get started. Teachers at almost 2,000 schools around the world are coding with Swift
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:49:29 PM
    Kasia Derza from the Marianao Azuela Elementary in Chicago is now on stage to talk about teaching kids to code
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:49:56 PM
    "I first started teaching coding using block-based coding apps, which were a great introduction to coding. But I knew my students could do so much more with real code" So she rolled out Swift Playgrounds
  • James Martin 3/27/2018 3:51:04 PM
  • Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:51:33 PM
    (BTW, another note on the new iPad: The new model has an A10 processor and 8MP camera.  The 9.7 iPad Pro from 2016 had A9X and 12MP camera.)
  • James Martin 3/27/2018 3:51:40 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:51:47 PM
    "When students get to apply coding into real-life situations, that's when I know I'm making real connections with them."
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:51:53 PM
    Susan Prescott is back up
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:52:13 PM
    "We talked about the power of curriculum. We see that with Everyone Can Code, but we think we can take it even further."
  • James Martin 3/27/2018 3:52:25 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:52:31 PM
    "Creative thinking leaders to deeper student engagement. ... They explore more, they experiment more."
  • James Martin 3/27/2018 3:52:57 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:53:05 PM
    "We're buliding a brand new curriculum to inspire a new kind of learning experience and we're calling it Everyone Can Create"
  • Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:53:09 PM
    Everyone Can Create: focus on creative tools, a new program
  • James Martin 3/27/2018 3:53:09 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:53:18 PM
    Designed around the idea that tech can unleash creativity
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:53:33 PM
    "Like everyone can code, teachers have free learning and teaching resources."
  • Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:53:40 PM
    Cross-subject support. Four areas: music, video, photography, drawing
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:53:42 PM
    Music, video, photography and drawing are the 4 areas focused on
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:54:03 PM
    But we know creativity isn't just about art and music. It's so much more. The real magic comes when you apply those skills ... to subjects you're already teaching.
  • James Martin 3/27/2018 3:54:15 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:54:16 PM
    Composition and lighting can show mathematical patterns in nature
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:54:37 PM
    Record audio and add background tracks to explain how you feel when you hear a quote
  • James Martin 3/27/2018 3:54:43 PM
  • James Martin 3/27/2018 3:54:58 PM
  • Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:55:02 PM
    Ways for Apple to use iPad camera, Pencil, audio recording, Clips app for multimedia work
  • Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:55:03 PM
    "Key video concepts like setting and composition and narrative can come to life by telling stories in any subject."
