Apple Chicago event 2018 live blog, start time and more
Apple's "Let's take a field trip" event takes place at the Lane Tech College Prep High School in Chicago, where the focus will be on education.
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:46:16 PMEveryone Can Code (note this is not new)
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:46:25 PM
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:46:28 PMIt includes free teaching and learning for tens of millions of kids around the world
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:46:55 PM"The confidence a kid feels when they realize they can code helps them realize something really great about themselves."
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:47:05 PM
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:47:18 PMNow talking about the Swift programming language
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:47:25 PM
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:47:32 PMAnd Swift Playgrounds, the iPad app to teach kids how to code
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:47:45 PM
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:47:49 PM"Robots on an iPad, it's just gone to another level. It makes coding so much fun."
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:47:59 PM
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:48:06 PMSwift Playgrounds and its drone/robot programming makes me wonder how many more products/features in that territory are coming
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:48:12 PM
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:48:16 PMARKit with Swift: now with AR!
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:48:20 PM"Today we're announcing an AR Kit module for our App Development with Swift program."
-
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:48:29 PM
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:48:49 PM
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:48:52 PMAR programming sounds fascinating.
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:49:06 PM"It's literally everything a teacher needs to get started. Teachers at almost 2,000 schools around the world are coding with Swift
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:49:29 PMKasia Derza from the Marianao Azuela Elementary in Chicago is now on stage to talk about teaching kids to code
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:49:56 PM"I first started teaching coding using block-based coding apps, which were a great introduction to coding. But I knew my students could do so much more with real code" So she rolled out Swift Playgrounds
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:51:04 PM
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:51:33 PM(BTW, another note on the new iPad: The new model has an A10 processor and 8MP camera. The 9.7 iPad Pro from 2016 had A9X and 12MP camera.)
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:51:40 PM
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:51:47 PM"When students get to apply coding into real-life situations, that's when I know I'm making real connections with them."
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:51:53 PMSusan Prescott is back up
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:52:13 PM"We talked about the power of curriculum. We see that with Everyone Can Code, but we think we can take it even further."
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:52:25 PM
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:52:31 PM"Creative thinking leaders to deeper student engagement. ... They explore more, they experiment more."
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:52:57 PM
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:53:05 PM"We're buliding a brand new curriculum to inspire a new kind of learning experience and we're calling it Everyone Can Create"
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:53:09 PMEveryone Can Create: focus on creative tools, a new program
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:53:09 PM
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:53:18 PMDesigned around the idea that tech can unleash creativity
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:53:33 PM"Like everyone can code, teachers have free learning and teaching resources."
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:53:40 PMCross-subject support. Four areas: music, video, photography, drawing
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:53:42 PMMusic, video, photography and drawing are the 4 areas focused on
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:54:03 PMBut we know creativity isn't just about art and music. It's so much more. The real magic comes when you apply those skills ... to subjects you're already teaching.
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:54:15 PM
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:54:16 PMComposition and lighting can show mathematical patterns in nature
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:54:37 PMRecord audio and add background tracks to explain how you feel when you hear a quote
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:54:43 PM
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:54:58 PM
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:55:02 PMWays for Apple to use iPad camera, Pencil, audio recording, Clips app for multimedia work
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:55:03 PM"Key video concepts like setting and composition and narrative can come to life by telling stories in any subject."