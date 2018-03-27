Apple Chicago event 2018 live blog, start time and more
Apple's "Let's take a field trip" event takes place at the Lane Tech College Prep High School in Chicago, where the focus will be on education.
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:55:41 PM
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:55:42 PM"Such amazing work and so much kids can do in the classroom."
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:55:53 PMPretty good Clips video on stage on mitosis. These kids are gonna run laps around us on video production
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:56:01 PM"And of course there's a robust set of teaching materials that include lesson materials ... assessment tips and sample student work."
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:56:02 PM
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:56:19 PM
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:56:22 PM"I hope you understand why we believe iPad is best for helping students engage in new learning" capabilities
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:56:35 PMEveryone Can Create can be previewed today with more content coming this summer
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:56:41 PM
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:57:02 PMStarts in preview today (Everyone Can Create). So planning for fall classroom use can begin.
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:57:18 PM"Today we are thrilled to have more than 300 teachers from the across the country and around the world with us."
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:57:21 PM
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:57:41 PM"We appreciate the work you do every day with your students and our kids. The impact goes far beyond the classroom."
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:58:03 PMNow we're watching a video called "What's it like to be a teacher" in the view of kids
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:58:12 PM
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:58:25 PMBig thing today: Apple’s expanding Pencil support and betting that helps with creative schoolwork. And that new iPad looks like the best one for the price.
James Martin 3/27/2018 3:58:28 PM
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:58:33 PM"I secretly love school. I mean my mom knows about it."
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:58:38 PMThese kids are adorable
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:58:53 PM"It's the hardest job in the world I think, and you're nailing it," one kid says on the video. Adorable
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:59:05 PMTim Cook is now back on stage
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 3:59:12 PMI am thinking about my kids, and how I keep leaving them for events these past few weeks!
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 3:59:26 PM"This is an important day for Apple and we hope it's important day for students and teachers around the world too."
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 4:00:12 PM"All of the amazing augmented reality apps being created specifically for learning put the ability to explore the world in the hands of our students and teachers" like never before
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 4:00:16 PMReminder: The original iPad Pro debuted in late 2015. Getting Pencil into more iPads: It’s about time.
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 4:00:49 PMDoes new iPad have smart connector? Not sure.
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 4:01:18 PM"I think it's an honor to support teachers with a new generation of" apps and software like the Schoolwork app
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 4:01:55 PM"We've been at this 40 years. And we care deeply about education. We believe that our place in the interaction of technology and the liberal arts makes it possible for us to create" powerful tools that amplify technology. This is something only Apple can do.
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 4:02:01 PMI’d say the iPad is really the lower-priced model that should be there. I don’t know what the rest of the model landscape looks like, or storage configurations, etc
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 4:02:07 PM"That's something only Apple can do"
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 4:02:32 PMNow a video
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 4:02:50 PMAbout homework to study gravity
James Martin 3/27/2018 4:03:01 PM
James Martin 3/27/2018 4:03:16 PM
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 4:03:18 PM“Oh homework. I hate you.” My kid would like this.
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 4:03:50 PMApple shows students filming a watermelon crashing into a million pieces and a kid licking the watermelon off the iPad, but I don't think the iPad is actually water resistant. That's one thing I personally would love from an iPad
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 4:04:17 PMIs that John Goodman’s voice?
James Martin 3/27/2018 4:04:32 PM
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 4:04:33 PMCook is now back up
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 4:04:43 PM"I don't know about you, but I want to go back to school."
James Martin 3/27/2018 4:04:45 PM
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 4:04:55 PMThe video was pretty cute. A big leverage of creative tools. No big change in making iPad more laptop-like, though
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 4:05:01 PMThe press is going to be taking part in hands-on sessions after this keynote
James Martin 3/27/2018 4:05:10 PM
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 4:05:20 PMApple's hosting its first Everyone Can Create session at its fancy new Chicago store tonight
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 4:05:35 PMI’m missing the Everyone Can Create session tonight (gotta fly) but our CNET team including Shara should be there!
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 4:05:58 PMSo, NOW we’re going to experience classroom sessions that Apple set up for us. Should be interesting!
James Martin 3/27/2018 4:05:59 PM
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 4:06:05 PMCook is thanking all teachers around the world "for the important work you do every day"
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 4:06:26 PMAnd that's it, folks
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 4:06:30 PMThanks for tuning in
Shara Tibken 3/27/2018 4:06:36 PMWe're running to the demo room now. Thanks!
Scott Stein 3/27/2018 4:06:49 PMThe Big Talk is over. Now for classrooms. Follow along on Twitter and CNET for more (I’m at @jetscott)