Apple Mac event on October 27 (live blog)
Apple will introduce its newest laptops during an event in Cupertino, California.
Carrie Mihalcik 10/27/2016 4:10:19 PMCNET live show with (above). Call: 1-855-979-9489 Tweet: #CNETLive.
Carrie Mihalcik 10/27/2016 4:05:57 PMWelcome to CNET's live coverage of Apple's "hello again" event at its headquarters in Cupertino, California. The event is set to start at 10 a.m. PT/ 1 p.m. ET.
HamzaJJ 10/27/2016 4:06:14 PMI just bought a Dell laptop but excited to see what Apple does with its MacBook anyways.
Kevin 10/27/2016 4:06:20 PMIt won't be the headliner, but will the airport series get an update? Some variety of mesh networking and the ability to airplay to multiple devices from iOS?
Carrie Mihalcik 10/27/2016 4:07:05 PMCNET's Shara Tibken (@sharatibken), Dan Ackerman (@danackerman) and James Martin (@Jamesco) are on the ground. They'll be here in a bit to bring you news and views from the event.
James Martin 10/27/2016 4:07:11 PM
James Martin 10/27/2016 4:07:32 PM
Oli Almeida 10/27/2016 4:08:44 PMcant wait ,,
James Martin 10/27/2016 4:13:33 PM
James Martin 10/27/2016 4:13:46 PM
James Martin 10/27/2016 4:14:01 PM
Carrie Mihalcik 10/27/2016 4:14:24 PM
HamzaJJ 10/27/2016 4:14:26 PMMacBook Pro have to be cheaper to be a competitive option for students.
HamzaJJ 10/27/2016 4:14:29 PMIt's my birthday today, hope Apple introduces something new and revolutionary.
deedr1234 10/27/2016 4:14:30 PMhello everybody!!!!!
James Martin 10/27/2016 4:14:35 PM
James Martin 10/27/2016 4:15:06 PM
James Martin 10/27/2016 4:15:41 PM
Kenneth Rhem 10/27/2016 4:16:16 PMKind of leading? Apple has abandoned the creative space
cool 10/27/2016 4:17:29 PMI am going to buy a mac soon.
James Martin 10/27/2016 4:17:31 PM
James Martin 10/27/2016 4:18:03 PM
James Martin 10/27/2016 4:18:47 PM
Andrew 10/27/2016 4:22:46 PMI'm excited about the potential upgrades to the MacBook Pro. My model is late 2011, and I've been waiting to upgrade. That said, I'm concerned about the rumors regarding the elimination of the current mix of ports in favor of USB-C ports only. Nothing I own needs a USB-C port, whereas my iPhone, iPad, iPod and iPod shuffle (all Apple products) require the old USB port and I make good use of the SD-cart slot because of my DSLR camera. The prospect of losing all these useful things and instead having ports I don't (yet) have any use for is frustrating.
Devin Martinez 10/27/2016 4:24:40 PMHoping for some good MacBookstuff but also an apple home of some kind
Kenneth Rhem 10/27/2016 4:24:45 PM@Andrew How soon before all of your devices get replaced by things that utilize USB-c?
cool 10/27/2016 4:25:52 PMMy dad was born when apple was founded!!
ChilenoInUSA 10/27/2016 4:28:06 PMAndrew - You can always buy an adapter. We know how much Apple loves adapters.
cool 10/27/2016 4:28:08 PMhello yall
George Argyrou 10/27/2016 4:28:11 PMwhen is apple actually going to talk?
Joey 10/27/2016 4:28:26 PMI'm napping till it starts, so keep it down please
JJ 10/27/2016 4:28:42 PMWonder what's up with the iPhone 6s page on Apple website
www.apple.com
cool 10/27/2016 4:28:47 PMin 1976
Carrie Mihalcik 10/27/2016 4:31:27 PM@George Argyrou Apple's event is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. PT.
nickruss 10/27/2016 4:31:31 PMMacbook Pros with SD card slots and USB ports are available on the Apple Store UK - get one while you can!
jarrett 10/27/2016 4:31:46 PMseriously yeah why is it only on the 6s page that's weird
HamzaJJ 10/27/2016 4:31:52 PMHope there is some kind of iPad news even if they're not ready.
Joey 10/27/2016 4:37:27 PMkeep your ear phones, I want the new ones.
HamzaJJ 10/27/2016 4:38:34 PMNo escape key is the no headphone jack. Prepare for parody videos.
George Argyrou 10/27/2016 4:38:41 PM@CarrieMihalcik how long from now roughly?
Carrie Mihalcik 10/27/2016 4:39:09 PM@George Argyrou In about 20 minutes.
Oli Almeida 10/27/2016 4:43:38 PMwould there ever have a 17in mac book ?
James Martin 10/27/2016 4:45:17 PM
James Martin 10/27/2016 4:45:32 PM
James Martin 10/27/2016 4:45:50 PM
James Martin 10/27/2016 4:46:10 PM