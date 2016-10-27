Apple Mac event on October 27 (live blog) | CNET
Apple Mac event on October 27 (live blog)

Apple will introduce its newest laptops during an event in Cupertino, California.

  • Carrie Mihalcik 10/27/2016 4:47:23 PM
    FYI, we'll be turning off comments shortly before the event begins.
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 4:49:13 PM
  • Robert 10/27/2016 4:50:29 PM
    MacBook with 5K ??????????????????
  • Ammar 10/27/2016 4:50:32 PM
    I hope Apple can give us some touchscreen Macbooks
  • Yerry 10/27/2016 4:50:48 PM
    Saludos desde México
  • Andrew 10/27/2016 4:51:45 PM
    I'm not at all interested in a touchscreen for a laptop. Don't want the fingerprints all over my screen.
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 4:54:42 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 4:55:12 PM
    Hey everyone. We're just getting set up in the room.
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 4:55:33 PM
    We're in Town Hall, which is the auditorium on Apple's campus in Cupertino, California.
  • Carrie Mihalcik 10/27/2016 4:55:36 PM
    Heads up, comments will shut down shortly.
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 4:56:07 PM
    The last event here was "probably the last event" held at Town Hall, but here we are! Apple is building a massive new spaceship campus that should open in the coming months.
  • MrCelroy 10/27/2016 4:56:09 PM
    God damn, you're spot on with the touchscreen and fingerprints. I have a touchscreen laptop, and way back when the touchscreen worked, fingerprints was an issue.
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 4:56:20 PM
    We're expecting a lot of Mac talk today.
  • BatMac 10/27/2016 4:56:21 PM
    Sims like Apple is getting behind other companies, hope hey realize their position and gain again the "innovation" they claim to have.
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 4:56:33 PM
    Apple hasn't significantly updated its MacBook Pro line in over four years.
  • dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 4:57:58 PM
    Hi from 1 Infinite Loop! Dan Ackerman here (@danackerman on Twitter) -- I'm sitting with Connie and Shara, and we're going to give you some live updates and context as you watch the livestream...
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 4:58:18 PM
    Apple's computer line isn't as buzzy or updated as often as its phones and tablets. We're hoping to hear why the Mac still matters to Apple -- and why all of us should care about new computers.
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 4:59:01 PM
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 4:59:36 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 4:59:58 PM
    All of Apple's top execs are in the front row. We also spotted Intel's CEO, Brian Krzanich. Intel has supplied chips for the Mac for a decade.
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:00:56 PM
    Here we go. Lights are dimming.
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:01:18 PM
    We're starting with a video talking about accessibility.
  • dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:01:25 PM
    We're all a little surprised that this event is happening here in the theater -- word was that the previous event here was the last before moving to a new location.
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:01:46 PM
    It's showing the ways Apple devices help disabled people live normal lives.
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:02:58 PM
    Tim Cook, Apple's CEO, is now on stage
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:03:08 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:03:09 PM
    "Welcome back to the Apple campus."
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:03:17 PM
    "I could not be prouder to share that video with you this morning."
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:03:22 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:03:32 PM
    "Our teams work so incredibly hard to make all of our products accessible to everyone. Today we're launching a new accessiblity website."
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:03:45 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:03:50 PM
    "It's all about the accessiblity features we've designed and built right into our products. We believe that technology should be accessible to everyone."
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:03:56 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:04:00 PM
    "We hope that this website becomes a great resource that people can use all over the world."
  • dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:04:03 PM
    Tim Cook, opening with accessibility, nice change-up from the usual jump-right-into numbers and products start.
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:04:17 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:04:18 PM
    "It's incredibly humbling to see the amazing things people do with our products every day."
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:04:36 PM
    "We've got some great new products to share with you this morning. I'd like to start this morning with a few updates, beginning with iPhone."
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:04:44 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:04:44 PM
    "Of course we just launched the iPhone 7 last month and people are loving it."
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:04:50 PM
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:05:01 PM
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:05:15 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:05:16 PM
    "The customer response has been very strong. iPhone 7 makes the things you do every day so much better."
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:05:20 PM
    "One of those is taking photos."
