Apple Mac event on October 27 (live blog)
Apple will introduce its newest laptops during an event in Cupertino, California.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Carrie Mihalcik 10/27/2016 4:47:23 PMFYI, we'll be turning off comments shortly before the event begins.
-
James Martin 10/27/2016 4:49:13 PM
-
Robert 10/27/2016 4:50:29 PMMacBook with 5K ??????????????????
-
Ammar 10/27/2016 4:50:32 PMI hope Apple can give us some touchscreen Macbooks
-
Yerry 10/27/2016 4:50:48 PMSaludos desde México
-
Andrew 10/27/2016 4:51:45 PMI'm not at all interested in a touchscreen for a laptop. Don't want the fingerprints all over my screen.
-
James Martin 10/27/2016 4:54:42 PM
-
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 4:55:12 PMHey everyone. We're just getting set up in the room.
-
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 4:55:33 PMWe're in Town Hall, which is the auditorium on Apple's campus in Cupertino, California.
-
Carrie Mihalcik 10/27/2016 4:55:36 PMHeads up, comments will shut down shortly.
-
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 4:56:07 PMThe last event here was "probably the last event" held at Town Hall, but here we are! Apple is building a massive new spaceship campus that should open in the coming months.
-
MrCelroy 10/27/2016 4:56:09 PMGod damn, you're spot on with the touchscreen and fingerprints. I have a touchscreen laptop, and way back when the touchscreen worked, fingerprints was an issue.
-
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 4:56:20 PMWe're expecting a lot of Mac talk today.
-
BatMac 10/27/2016 4:56:21 PMSims like Apple is getting behind other companies, hope hey realize their position and gain again the "innovation" they claim to have.
-
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 4:56:33 PMApple hasn't significantly updated its MacBook Pro line in over four years.
-
dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 4:57:58 PMHi from 1 Infinite Loop! Dan Ackerman here (@danackerman on Twitter) -- I'm sitting with Connie and Shara, and we're going to give you some live updates and context as you watch the livestream...
-
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 4:58:18 PMApple's computer line isn't as buzzy or updated as often as its phones and tablets. We're hoping to hear why the Mac still matters to Apple -- and why all of us should care about new computers.
-
James Martin 10/27/2016 4:59:01 PM
-
James Martin 10/27/2016 4:59:36 PM
-
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 4:59:58 PMAll of Apple's top execs are in the front row. We also spotted Intel's CEO, Brian Krzanich. Intel has supplied chips for the Mac for a decade.
-
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:00:56 PMHere we go. Lights are dimming.
-
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:01:18 PMWe're starting with a video talking about accessibility.
-
dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:01:25 PMWe're all a little surprised that this event is happening here in the theater -- word was that the previous event here was the last before moving to a new location.
-
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:01:46 PMIt's showing the ways Apple devices help disabled people live normal lives.
-
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:02:58 PMTim Cook, Apple's CEO, is now on stage
-
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:03:08 PM
-
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:03:09 PM"Welcome back to the Apple campus."
-
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:03:17 PM"I could not be prouder to share that video with you this morning."
-
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:03:22 PM
-
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:03:32 PM"Our teams work so incredibly hard to make all of our products accessible to everyone. Today we're launching a new accessiblity website."
-
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:03:45 PM
-
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:03:50 PM"It's all about the accessiblity features we've designed and built right into our products. We believe that technology should be accessible to everyone."
-
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:03:56 PM
-
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:04:00 PM"We hope that this website becomes a great resource that people can use all over the world."
-
dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:04:03 PMTim Cook, opening with accessibility, nice change-up from the usual jump-right-into numbers and products start.
-
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:04:17 PM
-
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:04:18 PM"It's incredibly humbling to see the amazing things people do with our products every day."
-
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:04:36 PM"We've got some great new products to share with you this morning. I'd like to start this morning with a few updates, beginning with iPhone."
-
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:04:44 PM
-
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:04:44 PM"Of course we just launched the iPhone 7 last month and people are loving it."
-
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:04:50 PM
-
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:05:01 PM
-
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:05:15 PM
-
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:05:16 PM"The customer response has been very strong. iPhone 7 makes the things you do every day so much better."
-
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:05:20 PM"One of those is taking photos."