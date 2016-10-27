Apple Mac event on October 27 (live blog)
Apple will introduce its newest laptops during an event in Cupertino, California.
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:48:02 PM"Fantastic finger work, Phil." (*cringe*)
-
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:48:13 PMFederighi's demo is done. Schiller is back up
-
dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:48:27 PMLove the user switching to different profiles via Touch ID. Just put your finger on it and it switches to your desktop profile. Why can't we do that on iPad? iPhones generally aren't shared, but iPads are.
-
-
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:48:48 PM"Now it's so much easier to search for things in Maps with Touch bar. So easy to answer a Facetime call, zooming through weeks in calendar, built into pages and keynote and numbers. Awesome when editing videos"
-
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:48:58 PM"we've even built TouchBar support into the ever popular Terminal."
-
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:49:02 PMAlso inside XCode
-
-
-
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:49:14 PM"There are so many great uses for the Touch Bar. It changes the experience we have on the Mac.
-
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:49:24 PM"Now turn to the display. Simply the best display we've ever made."
-
-
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:49:37 PM67% brighter, 67% greater contrast ratio, 25% wider color gamut
-
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:49:45 PMConsumes less power and is as thin as a 12-inch MacBook display
-
-
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:49:51 PMXray picture of the inside
-
-
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:50:05 PM"Every MacBook Pro is the most powerful MacBook Pro we've ever made."
-
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:50:14 PMIntel Core i7 processor, quad core in each 15 inch
-
-
dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:50:22 PMDisplay discussion was very quick -- not mention of resolution, etc. just brighter, wider color. Sorry, everyone, no OLED display.
-
-
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:50:37 PMRadeon Pro graphics from AMD. Polaris architecutre. Up to 4GB of video memory. Up to 50% faster
-
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:50:48 PMSSD up to 2TB, up to 3.1GB/second, up to 50% faster
-
-
dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:51:03 PMBuilt-in AMD Radeon GPU in the 15-inch model. Still not meant for gaming or VR. But useful for high-res video, etc.
-
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:51:06 PMCreated a whole new thermal architecture. Thinner heat pipes, new fan blades
-
-
-
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:51:31 PM"The one thing that's not quieter is the speakers. Fit into a smaller space but put out more volume. 2X dynamic range of audio"
-
-
dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:51:44 PMNew products are faster than older products. Noted. ;)
-
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:51:48 PM130% faster 3D graphics, 60% faster gaming, 57% faster for video editing on the 15 inch
-
-
-
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:52:22 PM13 inch - Dual core 6th gen Intel i5 or i7 chips. Faster Intel Iris graphics. up to 2X faster graphics than previous gen. Superfast SSD up to 2X faster
-
dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:52:32 PMIntel always does these demos with benchmark scores against chips several years old. Spoiler alert, new chips always faster.
-
-
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:52:37 PM103% faster in gaming, 76% faster in video editing and 3D graphics
-
-
dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:52:54 PMAnd here's where the rubber meets the road. All USB-C, all the time.
-
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:52:56 PMFastest most versatile i/o we've ever built into a MacBook Pro. 13 and 15 inch have 4 Thunderbolt 3 ports
-
-
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:53:17 PM"Many of you know Thunderbolt 3 uses the USB-C charger. Each one can be a charger."
-
dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:53:28 PMOh wait -- the headphone jack survives! Unlike certain characters on The Walking Dead this past week...