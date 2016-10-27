Apple Mac event on October 27 (live blog) | CNET
The Latest New Products Must-See

Apple Mac event on October 27 (live blog)

Apple will introduce its newest laptops during an event in Cupertino, California.

  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:53:30 PM
    "Each one of the ports can be power, Thunderbolt, Video out, HDMI, VGA,"
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:53:31 PM
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:53:53 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:53:54 PM
    "Here's an example of what you can do with this incredible system. First you want to add a display. Brand new LG display we worked together with them on. LG Ultrafine 5K display."
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:54:06 PM
    "Displays 5K resolution, wide color, built in cameras and speaker."
  • dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:54:10 PM
    Apple refers to these ports as Thunderbolt 3, oh, and it's in a USB-C form. Most people will see these as USB-C ports that do Thunderbolt, power, video output, etc.
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:54:18 PM
    "All of that connects to your MacBook Pro over a single Thunderbolt cable."
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:54:34 PM
    "It's so cool, why not add 2. Almost 35M pixels being drive by graphics on MacBook Pro."
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:54:57 PM
    "This level of expandability and performance is not possible on any other laptop."
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:55:10 PM
    "3 professional applications being used on the new MacBook Pro. Final Cut Pro."
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:55:21 PM
    Susan Prescott, VP of apps product marketing, is on stage.
  • dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:55:44 PM
    You knew some of the big apps needed to be on board with Touch Bar -- first up is Final Cut.
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:55:45 PM
    "I'm really excited to show you how it takes advantage of the graphics ..."
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:55:50 PM
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:56:04 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:56:25 PM
    "The new Touch Bar lets me edit in ways I never could before. Right here int he Touch Bar, I can see my entire timeline and it shows me exactly where I am in my project. Ever better, it's fully interactive."
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:56:26 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:56:38 PM
    "I can tap to jump to a specific section. I can even zoom in to get a closer look."
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:56:42 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:56:55 PM
    "I want to add a clip. .. My Touch Bar automatically changes to show me the relevant controls."
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:56:59 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:57:01 PM
    "I'm goig to add an audio clip to go with it."
  • dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:57:18 PM
    Great use of context-sensitive touch controls here. It's almost like having a separate control surface hooked up to the laptop.
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:57:23 PM
    "But I see here in my timeline that the audio clip runs a little bit longer than I like. ... I can trim the end of the clip with just a tap in the Touch Bar."
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:57:35 PM
    "I can also do, with the Touch Bar, do things I do all the time."
  • dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:57:38 PM
    I'm sure you could ride faders in Logic or ProTools, for example.
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:57:45 PM
    "With a tap, I can add a fade in and a fade out. It's that simple."
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:58:18 PM
    "In fullscreen, the Touch Bar shows me the same detailed overview of my timeline, but it's great because now I can navigate without ever leaving full screen."
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:58:53 PM
    "Let's go to the end where I'm going to add one last shot. It's this rather dramatic shot of a sculpture in a botanical forest."
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:59:03 PM
  • dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:59:03 PM
    Some people have tried making the entire bottom panel of a laptop an adaptable screen like this. Anyone remember the Acer Iconia 14-inch laptop? Read about it here: 
     

    Acer ICONIA 6120 Dual-Screen Touchbook - 14 - Core i5 480M - Windows 7 Home Premium 64-bit - 4 GB RAM - 640 GB HDD review

    CNETAcer ICONIA 6120 Dual-Screen Touchbook - 14 - Core i5 480M - Windows 7 Home Premium 64-bit - 4 GB RAM - 640 GB HDD
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:59:11 PM
    "Play around shows me that in context with a few seconds before and after."
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:59:39 PM
    "That is a quick look at Final Cut Pro with the incredible performance of the MacBook Pro and the deep integration with the Touch Bar."
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:59:43 PM
    Schiller is back up
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:00:04 PM
    "Photoshop. So many customers use Photoshop. So happy to have with us Bradee Evans, experience design manager of Adobe Photoshop."
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:00:14 PM
    "This new MacBook Pro and Photoshop are made for each other."
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:00:33 PM
    "I have up here on this screen an amazing image of a woman climbing ... cave in Greece."
  • dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 6:00:33 PM
    And...here's Photoshop! I first started using it back in...let's see...1994? I took a one-semester college summer course, and it's such a classic app, it still pretty much works the same way.
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:01:01 PM
    "The tool for cutting things out in Photoshop is select and mask." Usually in a menu somewhere but now on Touch Bar.
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 6:01:16 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:01:20 PM
    "I can resize while I work. Totally this two-hand way of working. It's totally fun."
  • dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 6:01:25 PM
    Oh man, adjusting the brush size in a Photoshop tool on the Touch Bar is genuinely exciting.
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:01:43 PM
    "This is great, this is definitely not Greece, but I'd like to be more dramatic."
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:02:11 PM
    "I'm going to go into my Touch Bar, go to my favorites, add a layer and go into full screen."
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:02:24 PM
    [ok guys, the gist is that you can use the Touch Bar for a lot of stuff in Photoshop]
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform
This week on CNET News
See all

Source of weird space signals turns out to be weird, too

 Sci-Tech

Robots, laptops and a giant flash drive: All that matters from CES so far

 Gadgets

​Intel: We'll be your net-connected, self-driving car's brains

 Auto Tech

BlackBerry is back! Will anyone care?

 Mobile

Mobile app spending topped $500M over Christmas weekend

 Mobile