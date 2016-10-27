Apple Mac event on October 27 (live blog) | CNET
Apple Mac event on October 27 (live blog)

Apple will introduce its newest laptops during an event in Cupertino, California.

  • James Martin 10/27/2016 6:02:33 PM
  • dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 6:02:45 PM
    Interesting -- throw a few tool buttons on the Touch Bar, then go fullscreen -- you can change/adjust tools without losing that full-screen view.
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 6:02:49 PM
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 6:03:02 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:03:03 PM
    Can change colors using the Touch Bar.
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:03:15 PM
    One hand can be painting on the image and other could be moving to select color
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:04:16 PM
    "Right here in my Touch Bar, I can scroll all the way back through my visual history."
  • dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 6:04:28 PM
    But what other apps are adding Touch Bar controls? Apple stuff, sure. Adobe, naturally. How about Netflix, Spotify, etc.
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:04:38 PM
    "That is a preview of the new amazing synergy .. Hope to have it in the hands of our Photoshop users before the end of the year."
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:04:55 PM
    Phil Schiller is back up. "You can see now with two hand operations ... it creates a new experience."
  • dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 6:05:00 PM
    Ah, Photoshop support coming "before the end of the year." Just let people get a beta now. ;)
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:05:13 PM
    Music application demo. Karim Morsy CEO of Algoriddim for a DJ app
  • dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 6:05:27 PM
    DJ app, sure. Makes sense to cross-fading, scratching, etc.
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:05:55 PM
    "On the Touch Bar, you have access to the core functionality of DJ Pro"
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 6:06:01 PM
  • dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 6:06:12 PM
    Now, as a long-retired DJ myself, I dig this. However, I'm still all-vinyl. My two black 1210s are always playing at home...
  • dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 6:06:28 PM
    Wow, showing the actual waveform of the audio file on the Touch Bar.
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 6:06:42 PM
  • dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 6:06:45 PM
    Great for finding cue points, setting edits, etc.
  • dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 6:07:12 PM
    Will it show you a little vinyl image for scratching? I like the looping abilities shown off on the bar itself.
  • dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 6:07:55 PM
    Adding filters and effects with a tap is a lot like DJs and musicians actually do with today with third-party touch control panels, or even iPhone/iPad apps.
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:08:23 PM
    We're basically just watching him mix this.
  • dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 6:08:33 PM
    Applying an envelope filter via a finger swipe on the Touch Bar is very cool.
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:08:49 PM
    "This was all done right on the Touch Bar. It's a revolutionary tool for DJs. Update to DJ Pro coming later this year."
  • dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 6:08:54 PM
    I'm still not giving up my turntables, however. That app was DJ Pro, BTW...
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:08:54 PM
    Schiller is back up
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:09:14 PM
    "He was using both hands simultaneously. Touch Bar can support up to 10 inputs from fingers."
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:09:27 PM
    "Microsoft was working to bring all of Office to Touch Bar"
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 6:09:35 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:09:43 PM
    "You'll see Touch Bar built in for Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, even Skype for Business."
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 6:09:47 PM
  • dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 6:09:56 PM
    The multitouch part -- up to ten finger inputs -- really gives you a lot of possibilities. Really constrained only by the fact that the bar itself is pretty narrow.
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:10:04 PM
    Pixelmator, Sketch, DaVinci Resolve, etc
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 6:10:12 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:10:17 PM
    "That's what the MacBook Pro is. It's an entirely new experience."
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:10:20 PM
    Video time again
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:10:24 PM
    With Jony Ive
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 6:10:25 PM
  • dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 6:10:35 PM
    Ah, the soothing sounds of Jony Ive.
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:10:41 PM
    "The new MacBook Pro combines the fundamental qualities of an ultraportable device without compromising performance.
  • dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 6:10:56 PM
    Based on this video, the space gray models look insanely cool.
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:11:01 PM
    Ok I'm not going to transcribe him, but I can't wait to hear "ah-loo-MIN-ium"
  • dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 6:11:39 PM
    Palm rejection was already really good on the Pro trackpad -- will this larger pad be the same?
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:11:50 PM
    "We're introducing a new way to interact with your notebook."
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 6:12:00 PM
