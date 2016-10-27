Apple Mac event on October 27 (live blog)
Apple will introduce its newest laptops during an event in Cupertino, California.
dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 6:12:03 PMI still say that butterfly-style keyboard is going to be a big hurdle for a lot of people.
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:12:03 PM"Commands that were once hidden are now visible, easily accessible and also, customizable."
James Martin 10/27/2016 6:12:40 PM
James Martin 10/27/2016 6:12:49 PM
dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 6:13:10 PMBig pad + Touch Bar = awesome new stuff! -- But -- flatter keyboard and USB-C = tough sell for many
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:13:31 PMSchiller is back up now
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:13:40 PM"The new MacBook Pro runs MacOS Sierra"
dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 6:13:47 PMBattery life impact from Touch Bar? Unknown.
James Martin 10/27/2016 6:13:52 PM
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:13:56 PM"The hardware and software working together in these super thin light .. up to 10 hours battery life."
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:13:59 PM(in both)
dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 6:14:06 PMBattery life, pretty much the same. 10 hours.
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:14:11 PM"It might be fun to bring back in that first generation of notebook, just for comparison."
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:14:30 PM"It's incredible ... how far we have come."
dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 6:14:36 PMSomebody get on kickstarter and make a retro PowerBook-looking modern laptop.
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:14:47 PM"The new MacBook Pro is 6.8 million times faster" than the PowerBook
dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 6:15:01 PMHey, the original PowerBook didn't have USB-A or HDMI ports, either.
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:15:02 PM"A full year of compute time on that PowerBook 170 can be completed in less than 5 seconds on the MacBook Pro."
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:15:15 PMTalking through environmentally friendly features now
James Martin 10/27/2016 6:15:20 PM
James Martin 10/27/2016 6:15:39 PM
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:15:48 PMPeople choose MacBook Air.
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:15:57 PMWe're going to continue to offer MacBook Air at 13 inch.
dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 6:16:06 PMMacBook Air, still being offered! Updates? Nah.
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:16:13 PM"We're making a model of the 13-inch MacBook Pro with traditional function keys and 2 Thunderbolt ports."
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:16:32 PMThe MacBook Air is beloved for its incredible (lightness and thinness)
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:16:45 PM12% thinner than the Air. 13% less volume.
James Martin 10/27/2016 6:16:47 PM
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:16:52 PM(the third MacBook Pro 13 inch)
dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 6:16:57 PMOk, so there's a 13-inch Pro that's mostly the same, but with no Touch Bar and only two USB-C ports. That's what Apple is suggesting you should buy if you want an updated MacBook Air.
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:17:01 PMBoth weigh 3 pounds (Air and new MacBook Pro)
James Martin 10/27/2016 6:17:15 PM
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:17:24 PM"This is advanced design and incredible new techniques that make this new MacBook Pro so unique."
dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 6:17:25 PMLet's remember, the current Air design is way old. Many laptops are smaller, lighter, more powerful.
James Martin 10/27/2016 6:17:25 PM
James Martin 10/27/2016 6:17:37 PM
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:17:41 PM13.3 inch Retina display, faster graphics, 6th gen dual-core processor
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:17:49 PM3 models of the new MacBook Pro
James Martin 10/27/2016 6:17:51 PM
dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 6:17:52 PMStill, it really holds up. The people on the left and right are using Airs, and seem to be satisfied with the experience.
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:17:55 PM2 13 inches and one 15-inch
James Martin 10/27/2016 6:17:59 PM
James Martin 10/27/2016 6:18:13 PM
dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 6:18:15 PMRow right in front of me: I see one Air, two 12-inch MacBooks.
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:18:27 PMEntry config - 13-inch with function keys starts with Intel Core i5 processor (dual core, 2.0GHz), 256GB SSD, 2 Thunderbolt ports