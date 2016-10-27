Apple Mac event on October 27 (live blog) | CNET
Apple Mac event on October 27 (live blog)

Apple will introduce its newest laptops during an event in Cupertino, California.

  • dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 6:12:03 PM
    I still say that butterfly-style keyboard is going to be a big hurdle for a lot of people.
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:12:03 PM
    "Commands that were once hidden are now visible, easily accessible and also, customizable."
  • dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 6:13:10 PM
    Big pad + Touch Bar = awesome new stuff! -- But -- flatter keyboard and USB-C = tough sell for many
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:13:31 PM
    Schiller is back up now
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:13:40 PM
    "The new MacBook Pro runs MacOS Sierra"
  • dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 6:13:47 PM
    Battery life impact from Touch Bar? Unknown.
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:13:56 PM
    "The hardware and software working together in these super thin light .. up to 10 hours battery life."
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:13:59 PM
    (in both)
  • dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 6:14:06 PM
    Battery life, pretty much the same. 10 hours.
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:14:11 PM
    "It might be fun to bring back in that first generation of notebook, just for comparison."
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:14:30 PM
    "It's incredible ... how far we have come."
  • dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 6:14:36 PM
    Somebody get on kickstarter and make a retro PowerBook-looking modern laptop.
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:14:47 PM
    "The new MacBook Pro is 6.8 million times faster" than the PowerBook
  • dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 6:15:01 PM
    Hey, the original PowerBook didn't have USB-A or HDMI ports, either.
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:15:02 PM
    "A full year of compute time on that PowerBook 170 can be completed in less than 5 seconds on the MacBook Pro."
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:15:15 PM
    Talking through environmentally friendly features now
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:15:48 PM
    People choose MacBook Air.
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:15:57 PM
    We're going to continue to offer MacBook Air at 13 inch.
  • dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 6:16:06 PM
    MacBook Air, still being offered! Updates? Nah.
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:16:13 PM
    "We're making a model of the 13-inch MacBook Pro with traditional function keys and 2 Thunderbolt ports."
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:16:32 PM
    The MacBook Air is beloved for its incredible (lightness and thinness)
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:16:45 PM
    12% thinner than the Air. 13% less volume.
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:16:52 PM
    (the third MacBook Pro 13 inch)
  • dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 6:16:57 PM
    Ok, so there's a 13-inch Pro that's mostly the same, but with no Touch Bar and only two USB-C ports. That's what Apple is suggesting you should buy if you want an updated MacBook Air.
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:17:01 PM
    Both weigh 3 pounds (Air and new MacBook Pro)
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:17:24 PM
    "This is advanced design and incredible new techniques that make this new MacBook Pro so unique."
  • dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 6:17:25 PM
    Let's remember, the current Air design is way old. Many laptops are smaller, lighter, more powerful.
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:17:41 PM
    13.3 inch Retina display, faster graphics, 6th gen dual-core processor
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:17:49 PM
    3 models of the new MacBook Pro
  • dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 6:17:52 PM
    Still, it really holds up. The people on the left and right are using Airs, and seem to be satisfied with the experience.
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:17:55 PM
    2 13 inches and one 15-inch
  • dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 6:18:15 PM
    Row right in front of me: I see one Air, two 12-inch MacBooks.
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:18:27 PM
    Entry config - 13-inch with function keys starts with Intel Core i5 processor (dual core, 2.0GHz), 256GB SSD, 2 Thunderbolt ports
