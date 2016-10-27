Apple Mac event on October 27 (live blog) | CNET
The Latest New Products Must-See

Apple Mac event on October 27 (live blog)

Apple will introduce its newest laptops during an event in Cupertino, California.

  • dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 6:18:29 PM
    Note -- 256GB is now the storage floor.
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 6:18:38 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:18:49 PM
    Other 13-inch Mac - Touch Bar and Touch ID, 2.9Ghz dual core Intel Core i5, 8GB memory, 256GB SSD
  • dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 6:18:53 PM
    Do you really want to be the guy with the no-Touch-Bar version?
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:19:00 PM
    $1499, $1799 and $1399
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 6:19:04 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:19:07 PM
    Note, those prices are at least $200 more than the other models
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:19:10 PM
    The 15 inch is a huge jump.
  • dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 6:19:16 PM
    Starts at $1,499 -- $200 more than the entry level 13-inch Pro was until today.
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 6:19:18 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:19:21 PM
    Lowest model 13 inch without touch bar ships today
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:19:27 PM
    The other two with the Touch Bars ship in 2-3 weeks
  • dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 6:19:30 PM
    Want a Touch Bar? $1,799 to walk in the door.
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 6:19:32 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:19:44 PM
    Schiller talking about how 12-inch MacBook started on path with new MacBook Pros
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:20:08 PM
    "We think this is the most forward looking, advanced notebook line we've ever had."
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:20:16 PM
    Tim Cook is back up
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:20:26 PM
    "We think you are going to love this new MacBook Pro and we can't wait to see all of the amazing things people are going to do with it."
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:20:30 PM
    Time to watch an ad on this
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 6:20:34 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:20:36 PM
    Starts showing typewriters.
  • dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 6:20:57 PM
    Ok, that seems to be the big news. Touch Bar looks very cool. Are the prices going to scare people off? Remember, the classic Air is still just $999.
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:21:21 PM
    "The MacBook Pro lineup are the best notebooks we have ever made."
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:21:28 PM
    "They join other powerful products we've announced this year."
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:21:41 PM
    (watch, iPad Pro, smart keyboard, Apple Pencil, iPhone 7)
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 6:21:43 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:21:58 PM
    "We coudln't be more excited about having our best product lineup ever heading into the holiday season."
  • dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 6:22:03 PM
    No iMac, no Air update. No Mac Mini or Mac Pro update.
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 6:22:08 PM
  • dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 6:22:26 PM
    That said, the MacBook Pro is the single most universally useful laptop anyone makes.
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:22:30 PM
    Alright, everyone. We're heading to the hands on demo room.
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:22:32 PM
    thanks for tuning in!
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 6:22:33 PM
    Bye!
  • dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 6:23:07 PM
    We're heading to the demo area now -- thanks for tuning in! Follow along on Twitter @danackerman -- and I'll send some more pics and updates...
  • Carrie Mihalcik 10/27/2016 6:28:58 PM
    Thanks for joining! You can see all of today's Apple news here.
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform
This week on CNET News
See all

Source of weird space signals turns out to be weird, too

 Sci-Tech

Robots, laptops and a giant flash drive: All that matters from CES so far

 Gadgets

​Intel: We'll be your net-connected, self-driving car's brains

 Auto Tech

BlackBerry is back! Will anyone care?

 Mobile

Mobile app spending topped $500M over Christmas weekend

 Mobile