Apple Mac event on October 27 (live blog)
Apple will introduce its newest laptops during an event in Cupertino, California.
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:05:27 PM
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:05:45 PM
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:05:58 PM
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:06:01 PM"iPhone 7 takes incredible photos. But it's not just about taking great photos. The fun is going back and enjoying them and sharing them with your friends and family."
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:06:13 PM
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:06:16 PM"We've made that much better with the new Memories features. It automatically gives you new memories each day."
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:06:25 PM
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:06:30 PM"This is a new feature but despite that over 400M memories have been viewed and enjoyed by iPhone users."
dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:06:33 PMLooking back at last month's iPhone 7 launch to start. Will there be any mention of a certain recalled competitor phone?
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:06:44 PM"This is the best camera, the best photo experience and the best iPhone we've made."
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:06:46 PM
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:07:00 PM
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:07:07 PM"iPhone 7 is powered by iOs 10. ... The reviews are in for iOS 10. It's official. (quoted a review saying it's "awesome.")
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:07:15 PM
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:07:18 PM"In just over a month, over 60% of our customers are already using iOS 10."
dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:07:27 PMInteresting that in about one month, 60% of iOS users are on iOS 10. I just updated last week.
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:07:27 PM
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:07:30 PM"In contrast, the other guys that shipped before iOS 10 are not even at 1% yet." (that's Android)
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:07:39 PM
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:07:54 PM
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:07:58 PM"Earlier this week we shipped an update to iOS 10. ... It's got some cool new capabilities. Perhaps the best feature is portrait mode which offers depth effect."
dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:08:02 PMBig difference from Android, which suffers from extreme fragmentation -- not just a features issue, also a big security issue.
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:08:16 PM"If you haven't seen it, it's awesome. Guess what, so many customers have been sending us some of the portraits they've taken."
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:08:24 PM
dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:08:25 PM2016 summed up -- people love blurry backgrounds.
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:08:35 PM
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:08:38 PM"The results are just stunning. It's amazing you can do this."
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:08:50 PM"If you haven't checked out portrait mode yet with your iPhone 7 Plus, I encourage you to do it."
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:09:00 PM"Also this week Apple Pay kicked off in Japan."
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:09:06 PM
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:09:08 PMWith iPhone 7 and Apple Watch Series 2
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:09:19 PM
dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:09:22 PMScott Stein, via Twitter, wonders if Air Pods will be discussed today. Assuming not.
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:09:23 PM"We are offering the best experience by far."
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:09:33 PM"We've also introduced support for transit in the Maps app with iOS 10.1."
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:09:38 PM
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:10:07 PM
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:10:10 PM"The new Apple Watch has also gotten off to an amazing start and Watch OS 3 makes the whole experieince so much simpler and faster."
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:10:37 PM"As you know, we designed the Apple Watch to be the ultimate device for a healthy life."
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:10:44 PM
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:10:53 PM"Tomorrow Apple Watch Nike+ is available and we think runners around the world are going to love it."
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:10:55 PM
dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:11:00 PMI guess the question many people have is -- Is Apple Watch a health device, a personal communication device, something else?
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:11:00 PM"I'd like to start with Apple TV."
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:11:07 PM