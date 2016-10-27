Apple Mac event on October 27 (live blog)
Apple will introduce its newest laptops during an event in Cupertino, California.
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:11:21 PM
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:11:28 PM"We believe the future of TV is apps."
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:11:36 PM
dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:11:47 PMOh, Apple TV -- a product with some seriously intense fans. And rightly so, it remakes the completely terrible way most of us navigate content via cable box systems.
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:11:49 PM
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:11:49 PM"Our developers now have access to the biggest screen in your home and in just a year we now have 8,000 apps and they're across every category from lifestyle to .. food."
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:12:02 PM
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:12:06 PM"And over 2,000 games. These new games keep coming. There's a very popular one coming before the end of the year, and that is Mindcraft."
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:12:15 PM
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:12:23 PM"Now you can build new worlds on your Apple TV and play with your friends on iPhones and iPads."
dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:12:30 PMThat said, is it a game machine? Plenty of people have pushed "light" game boxes for TV use, never to much effect.
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:12:32 PM
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:12:38 PM"We now have over 1,600 apps from video content providers for you to enjoy .This is absolutely incredible."
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:12:43 PM
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:12:45 PM"It's an amazing amount of content that's available to you."
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:12:55 PM
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:12:58 PM"You can watch incrdible movies like Finding Dory. .. You can even watch live sports."
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:13:17 PM
dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:13:17 PMMinecraft on AppleTV, however, I could see that working. As an aside, Minecraft is in the Oculus Rift store now -- pretty wild experience.
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:13:19 PM"There's a new category of apps emerging that combine the power of Apple TV to make watching video more interesting, interactive and social. We have an example of that to show you this morning."
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:13:29 PMRyan Troy, product manager at Twitter, is up on stage for a demo
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:13:29 PM
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:13:41 PM
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:13:47 PM"Today we're going to show the future of video made possible by the power of Twitter on Apple TV."
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:13:52 PM
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:14:03 PM
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:14:13 PM"With a swipe on the Siri remote, we can make viewing more intresting with tweets from athletes ... and stats from journalists."
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:14:20 PM
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:14:32 PM"Tweets also include video replays and periscopes from different vantage points."
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:14:33 PM
dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:14:38 PMNFL on Twitter is an interesting (and expensive) bet -- but putting it on AppleTV, sure makes sense -- but do people want to read Twitter on their TV screens?
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:15:07 PM"Apple TV makes it easy for him to send that tweet to his iPhone so he can join in the conversation."
dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:15:22 PMTwitter guy on stage says, "This is a great way to watch TV." Is it? Reminds me of "second screen" experiences for TV shows like Walking Dead, etc. -- does anyone use those?
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:15:28 PM"In addition to NFL Thursday Night Football, Twitter is excited to offer free NHL and NBA, election night coverage from Buzzfeed, etc"
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:15:40 PM
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:15:51 PM
dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:16:03 PMThere's one case where this actually does work really well (in my opinion) -- the presidential debates, plus live debate Twitter -- was a powerful combination.
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:16:05 PM"This is a great example of the power of Apple TV and the way apps are changing television," Cook says as he comes back on stage.
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:16:06 PM
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:16:20 PM"We've made it easy to search across your apps, but universal serarch was just the beginning for us."
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:16:21 PM
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:16:28 PM"We want Apple TV to be the one place to access all of your television."
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:16:32 PM
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:16:43 PM
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:16:44 PM"A unified TV experieince that's one place to access all of your TV shows and movies. One place to discover great new content to watch."