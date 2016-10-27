Apple Mac event on October 27 (live blog)
Apple will introduce its newest laptops during an event in Cupertino, California.
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:16:54 PM"So today we're announcing a new app and we simply call it TV."
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:17:09 PM
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:17:14 PM"It will completely change how you watch TV with your Apple TV as well as your iPhone and iPad."
dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:17:17 PMIt's funny that Tim Cook calls this a "Unified TV Experience," because we often speak of a "grand unified theory of Apple operating systems," where one day, iOS, MacOS, etc. all merge into one super-OS.
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:17:26 PM
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:17:34 PMJen Fowles, a senior designer on Apple TV, is up to show a demo. (not sure if that's the correct spelling of her name)
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:17:44 PM
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:17:53 PM"I start up in Watch Now where the focus is on Up Next. It has all the TVs I'm currently watching across all of my apps."
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:17:55 PM
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:18:06 PM
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:18:16 PM"For example, I bought Sing Street on iTunes but didn't finish watching. Up next lets me continue from where I left off. For shows I'm binging on, the next episode is here for me, ready to start."
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:18:20 PM
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:18:30 PM
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:18:33 PM"For current shows I'm watching, like Big Ban Theory on CBS, the up next app shows me when the next episode is available."
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:18:41 PM
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:18:51 PM"Editors have selected content for TV Spotlight, Movie Spotlight."
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:18:53 PM
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:19:00 PMOnly shows content from your apps, so you can just click on anything to play.
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:19:04 PM
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:19:16 PM
dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:19:29 PMTV app is pulling in content from all the different subscriptions you have -- Showtime, HBO, CBS All Access, etc. Plus iTunes purchases.
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:19:30 PM"Since I'm watching in HBO Now, pressing menu takes me to the show details within the app. I can get back to TV just by pushing the TV button."
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:19:31 PM
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:19:41 PM"So that's Watch Now. It's the best place to continue watching and browse."
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:19:44 PM
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:19:50 PMLibrary view has all iTunes purchases and rentals in one place.
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:20:00 PM
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:20:08 PM"When I'm in the mood for something completely new, I head over to the store where I can explore great new content to add now."
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:20:10 PM
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:20:22 PM
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:20:24 PM"In just a few seconds the app installs on my Apple TV and it will automatically download to my other devices so I can watch where I want.
dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:20:40 PMBut you still need to have all these subscriptions. If only there was one place where all the different TV channels were bundled together, with a single subscription...Oh wait, isn't that cable TV? True, however, that the cable experience is awful.
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:20:42 PM"Here within Starz I can easily sign up or if I'm already authenticated using Apple's new single sign-on feature"
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:20:44 PM
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:20:54 PM
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:20:57 PMTV app is also on iPhone and iPad.
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:21:05 PM"Here's the new TV app [on iPad]"
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:21:15 PM
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:21:16 PM"We've added all the same features I just showed on Apple TV."
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:21:26 PM
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:21:37 PM"We have all that same great curated content. Siri works great with the TV app. For shows I'm watching, I can just say, play Brooklyn 9-9."
dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:21:39 PMThe presentation here can't be beat -- there's quite seriously nothing as archaic as traditional cable TV menus and on-demand systems.
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:21:40 PM
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:22:05 PM
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:22:10 PM"Siri knows exactly which episode I'm on and picks up right where I left off."