Apple Mac event on October 27 (live blog) | CNET
The Latest New Products Must-See

Apple Mac event on October 27 (live blog)

Apple will introduce its newest laptops during an event in Cupertino, California.

  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:16:54 PM
    "So today we're announcing a new app and we simply call it TV."
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:17:09 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:17:14 PM
    "It will completely change how you watch TV with your Apple TV as well as your iPhone and iPad."
  • dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:17:17 PM
    It's funny that Tim Cook calls this a "Unified TV Experience," because we often speak of a "grand unified theory of Apple operating systems," where one day, iOS, MacOS, etc. all merge into one super-OS.
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:17:26 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:17:34 PM
    Jen Fowles, a senior designer on Apple TV, is up to show a demo. (not sure if that's the correct spelling of her name)
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:17:44 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:17:53 PM
    "I start up in Watch Now where the focus is on Up Next. It has all the TVs I'm currently watching across all of my apps."
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:17:55 PM
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:18:06 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:18:16 PM
    "For example, I bought Sing Street on iTunes but didn't finish watching. Up next lets me continue from where I left off. For shows I'm binging on, the next episode is here for me, ready to start."
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:18:20 PM
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:18:30 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:18:33 PM
    "For current shows I'm watching, like Big Ban Theory on CBS, the up next app shows me when the next episode is available."
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:18:41 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:18:51 PM
    "Editors have selected content for TV Spotlight, Movie Spotlight."
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:18:53 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:19:00 PM
    Only shows content from your apps, so you can just click on anything to play.
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:19:04 PM
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:19:16 PM
  • dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:19:29 PM
    TV app is pulling in content from all the different subscriptions you have -- Showtime, HBO, CBS All Access, etc. Plus iTunes purchases.
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:19:30 PM
    "Since I'm watching in HBO Now, pressing menu takes me to the show details within the app. I can get back to TV just by pushing the TV button."
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:19:31 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:19:41 PM
    "So that's Watch Now. It's the best place to continue watching and browse."
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:19:44 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:19:50 PM
    Library view has all iTunes purchases and rentals in one place.
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:20:00 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:20:08 PM
    "When I'm in the mood for something completely new, I head over to the store where I can explore great new content to add now."
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:20:10 PM
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:20:22 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:20:24 PM
    "In just a few seconds the app installs on my Apple TV and it will automatically download to my other devices so I can watch where I want.
  • dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:20:40 PM
    But you still need to have all these subscriptions. If only there was one place where all the different TV channels were bundled together, with a single subscription...Oh wait, isn't that cable TV? True, however, that the cable experience is awful.
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:20:42 PM
    "Here within Starz I can easily sign up or if I'm already authenticated using Apple's new single sign-on feature"
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:20:44 PM
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:20:54 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:20:57 PM
    TV app is also on iPhone and iPad.
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:21:05 PM
    "Here's the new TV app [on iPad]"
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:21:15 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:21:16 PM
    "We've added all the same features I just showed on Apple TV."
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:21:26 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:21:37 PM
    "We have all that same great curated content. Siri works great with the TV app. For shows I'm watching, I can just say, play Brooklyn 9-9."
  • dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:21:39 PM
    The presentation here can't be beat -- there's quite seriously nothing as archaic as traditional cable TV menus and on-demand systems.
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:21:40 PM
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:22:05 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:22:10 PM
    "Siri knows exactly which episode I'm on and picks up right where I left off."
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform
This week on CNET News
See all

Source of weird space signals turns out to be weird, too

 Sci-Tech

Robots, laptops and a giant flash drive: All that matters from CES so far

 Gadgets

​Intel: We'll be your net-connected, self-driving car's brains

 Auto Tech

BlackBerry is back! Will anyone care?

 Mobile

Mobile app spending topped $500M over Christmas weekend

 Mobile