Apple Mac event on October 27 (live blog)
Apple will introduce its newest laptops during an event in Cupertino, California.
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:22:18 PM
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:22:28 PM"That's the new TV apps. It brings the best shows and movies from all of my video apps into one place."
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:22:32 PM
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:22:34 PM"It's going to completely change how we watch television."
dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:22:35 PMAs expected, no mention of Netflix here.
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:22:46 PM"Another important category and that's Live."
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:22:53 PM
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:23:00 PM"Today Siri is making it easier than ever to watch the live content that you want. Now I can say things like, Watch CBS News."
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:23:07 PM"Siri tunes in straight to what's live on CBS."
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:23:10 PM
dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:23:17 PMNice CBSN plug! hi guys!
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:23:22 PM
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:23:23 PM"Since I'm watching in the app, I can get more news by swiping up and choose a new story just by clicking."
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:23:37 PM"What about when I just want to watch my favorite sport."
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:23:37 PM
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:23:49 PM"All I need to do is tell Siri to turn on the game. 'Watch the Louisville game'"
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:23:54 PM
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:23:58 PM"Siri knows which app has the game and takes me straight to the action."
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:24:08 PM
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:24:14 PMCan ask Siri: "What other football games are on now."
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:24:21 PM
dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:24:30 PMPeople love to talk about cord-cutters and on-demand TV, but I think there's still a huge need for live programming. Fortunately, some apps, maybe not enough, offer live TV.
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:24:37 PM
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:24:49 PM"Siri makes it so easy to catch all the exciting moments."
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:24:57 PM"Apple TV is the best place to watch TV shows, movies, sports and more."
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:25:01 PMTim Cook is back up now
dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:25:09 PMThat's the main reason I've never been a cord cutter -- as a news guy, I'm too addicted to flipping between 24/7 live news channels.
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:25:26 PM
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:25:32 PM"I'm very excited about the new TV for Apple TV, as well as for iPhone and iPad. Now there's a unified TV experieince that's one place to discover and enjoy" your favorite content.
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:25:43 PM
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:25:45 PM"We're going to make the TV app available for free with a software update. ... Beginning in the US by the end of this year."
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:25:56 PM
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:25:59 PM"Now with the TV there's really no reason to watch TV anywhere else."
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:26:12 PM
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:26:23 PM"The next thing we'd like to talk about is something that's dear to all of us at Apple. And that's the Mac."
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:26:30 PM
dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:26:35 PMThere's a table on the left side of the stage, black cloth over what looks like a bunch of laptops.
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:26:38 PM"The Mac is more than a product to us. It's a testiment to everything we do and everything we create at Apple."
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:26:43 PM
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:26:51 PM"The Mac is so incredibly importat to us. It's not just improtat to us. It's important to the world."
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:26:56 PM
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:27:05 PM"The world's creative forces use the Mac to push the world forward."
dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:27:05 PMReally, the MacBook is the default image most people have when you even say the word "laptop."
Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:27:14 PM"We continue to push the Mac experience forward with MacOS."
James Martin 10/27/2016 5:27:20 PM