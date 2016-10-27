Apple Mac event on October 27 (live blog) | CNET
The Latest New Products Must-See

Apple Mac event on October 27 (live blog)

Apple will introduce its newest laptops during an event in Cupertino, California.

  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:22:18 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:22:28 PM
    "That's the new TV apps. It brings the best shows and movies from all of my video apps into one place."
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:22:32 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:22:34 PM
    "It's going to completely change how we watch television."
  • dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:22:35 PM
    As expected, no mention of Netflix here.
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:22:46 PM
    "Another important category and that's Live."
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:22:53 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:23:00 PM
    "Today Siri is making it easier than ever to watch the live content that you want. Now I can say things like, Watch CBS News."
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:23:07 PM
    "Siri tunes in straight to what's live on CBS."
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:23:10 PM
  • dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:23:17 PM
    Nice CBSN plug! hi guys!
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:23:22 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:23:23 PM
    "Since I'm watching in the app, I can get more news by swiping up and choose a new story just by clicking."
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:23:37 PM
    "What about when I just want to watch my favorite sport."
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:23:37 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:23:49 PM
    "All I need to do is tell Siri to turn on the game. 'Watch the Louisville game'"
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:23:54 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:23:58 PM
    "Siri knows which app has the game and takes me straight to the action."
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:24:08 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:24:14 PM
    Can ask Siri: "What other football games are on now."
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:24:21 PM
  • dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:24:30 PM
    People love to talk about cord-cutters and on-demand TV, but I think there's still a huge need for live programming. Fortunately, some apps, maybe not enough, offer live TV.
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:24:37 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:24:49 PM
    "Siri makes it so easy to catch all the exciting moments."
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:24:57 PM
    "Apple TV is the best place to watch TV shows, movies, sports and more."
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:25:01 PM
    Tim Cook is back up now
  • dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:25:09 PM
    That's the main reason I've never been a cord cutter -- as a news guy, I'm too addicted to flipping between 24/7 live news channels.
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:25:26 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:25:32 PM
    "I'm very excited about the new TV for Apple TV, as well as for iPhone and iPad. Now there's a unified TV experieince that's one place to discover and enjoy" your favorite content.
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:25:43 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:25:45 PM
    "We're going to make the TV app available for free with a software update. ... Beginning in the US by the end of this year."
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:25:56 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:25:59 PM
    "Now with the TV there's really no reason to watch TV anywhere else."
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:26:12 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:26:23 PM
    "The next thing we'd like to talk about is something that's dear to all of us at Apple. And that's the Mac."
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:26:30 PM
  • dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:26:35 PM
    There's a table on the left side of the stage, black cloth over what looks like a bunch of laptops.
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:26:38 PM
    "The Mac is more than a product to us. It's a testiment to everything we do and everything we create at Apple."
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:26:43 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:26:51 PM
    "The Mac is so incredibly importat to us. It's not just improtat to us. It's important to the world."
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:26:56 PM
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:27:05 PM
    "The world's creative forces use the Mac to push the world forward."
  • dan.ackerman 10/27/2016 5:27:05 PM
    Really, the MacBook is the default image most people have when you even say the word "laptop."
  • Shara Tibken 10/27/2016 5:27:14 PM
    "We continue to push the Mac experience forward with MacOS."
  • James Martin 10/27/2016 5:27:20 PM
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform
This week on CNET News
See all

Source of weird space signals turns out to be weird, too

 Sci-Tech

Robots, laptops and a giant flash drive: All that matters from CES so far

 Gadgets

​Intel: We'll be your net-connected, self-driving car's brains

 Auto Tech

BlackBerry is back! Will anyone care?

 Mobile

Mobile app spending topped $500M over Christmas weekend

 Mobile